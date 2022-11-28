WATCH: Mike McDaniel's post-win locker room speech

While the Miami Dolphins added another victory to their record by defeating the Houston Texans on Sunday, to improve to 8-3 on the season, it was evident that there were pints left on the field.

After the game, the team gathered in their home locker room at Hard Rock Stadium where head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the team. He told his players not to apologize for a win, but it’s acceptable to be upset with the performance.

That sentiment that McDaniel shared with his team is the exact same thing that linebacker Jerome Baker talked about with the media. There’s a lot of work to do, but being 8-3 after 12 weeks is nothing to look down at.