Read full article on original website
Related
South Dakota Sets Locations for December Sobriety Checkpoints
Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the December locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties in November, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to conduct checkpoints in 14 checkpoints in 12 counties in December. In a press...
KEVN
Roberts County deputies snag enough fentanyl to kill every person in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office reportedly made the largest fentanyl bust in South Dakota history on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, a deputy working with a Sisseton-Wahpeton tribal police officer made a traffic stop where they discovered more than 16 pounds of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills. The fentanyl powder weighted 3.4 pounds; and there were about 53,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl.
Dangerous, potentially deadly distracted driving remains a hard habit to break in South Dakota
South Dakota lawmaker Doug Barthel, a former police chief in Sioux Falls, tried to make state roadways safer from distracted drivers by spearheading passage of a law in 2020 to restrict cell phone use behind the wheel. The South Dakota law allows cell phone use in a vehicle, but only...
KELOLAND TV
DPS announces 14 sobriety checkpoints for December
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Fourteen sobriety checkpoints are scheduled to be held during the month of December, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced Monday. The December checkpoints are scheduled for 12 South Dakota counties: Beadle, Brown, Lawrence, Lyman, Meade, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Stanley and Walworth.
dakotanewsnow.com
State hires new positions to solve missing and murdered person cases
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday was a major day for dozens of Native American families across South Dakota, whose tragedies, some of them feel, have gone ignored or abandoned. It was a day over two years in the making. At a press conference in Rapid City, Attorney...
DNR Officer Makes Unusual Stop On Iowa Roadway [PHOTO]
It’s never a happy site when you see you are being pulled over, but it must be especially nerve-wracking when a department that focuses on wildlife programs is the one making the stop. Last Thursday, an Iowa Department of Natural Resources officer pulled over a semi-truck driver after noticing...
sdpb.org
Winter weather system leads to icy roads in parts of South Dakota
One of the season's first blasts of winter weather is resulting in poor driving conditions in areas of South Dakota, particularly in the southeast part of the state. Snow began falling Monday night and continued into Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the main band of snowfall runs from Vermillion and Yankton up to Sioux Falls, with between 2-6 inches of snow expected. Counties in this region are in a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. CT.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier
Secretary of State-Elect Monae Johnson campaigned as the candidate who would secure South Dakota’s elections. That message helped her defeat Democratic challenger Tom Cool – who campaigned on concerns about Johnson being an “election denier” – with 65% of the vote. She’s one of very few election deniers to win statewide office during the mid-term […] The post South Dakota’s new secretary of state has ties to vocal Minnesota election denier appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
capcity.news
2022 Border War operation nets 3 arrests for Wyoming law enforcement
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement agencies in Laramie and Albany Counties made 108 traffic stops, arrested three impaired drivers, and made one arrest for controlled substances during the Border War Impaired Driving Enforcement Operation on Saturday, Nov. 12. Since 2015, law enforcement in Wyoming and Colorado have teamed up...
Latest on Winter Storm ongoing across Minnesota
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 6 AM to 10 AM on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, there have been 139 accidents across the state of Minnesota. Seven of those have resulted in injuries, with zero of those being serious or fatal. They also report there have been 53 vehicles spin-outs/vehicles off the road and three jackknifed semis. Minnesota State Patrol would like everyone to remember to put the distractions down and slow down as the snow is resulting in slow travel all across the Twin Cities.
ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KEVN
South Dakota’s MMIP: group formed to search within minutes when community member is missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -November is Native American Heritage Month. As we share stories of rich culture and celebration, we also share the struggles and hardships, including the search for answers for those who are missing or murdered. According to the National Urban Indian Health Institute, murder is...
newscenter1.tv
Att. Gen. Mark Vargo announces new hires for Human Trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinators
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Mark Vargo, attorney general of South Dakota, announced Wednesday who are filling the roles of the state’s Human Trafficking Coordinator and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator. They are Mary Beth Holzwarth and Allison Morrisette, respectively. When Vargo shared this information at the...
kotatv.com
There is a growing need for sustainable water in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota’s population continues to increase and so are the needs for future water sources. With frequent drought conditions and water becoming unsustainable, Western Dakota Regional Water System held their second annual conference Tuesday. WDRWS gathered in New Underwood to discuss the future water needs of communities in the Black Hills.
Snow Returns To South Dakota: Remember These 10 Storms?
Here's some news that some South Dakotans prefer not to hear this time of year. Winter is coming. In denial? Dropping temperatures and early snowstorms out west near Deadwood speak for itself. Now snow has finally entered in the Sioux Empire, including Sioux Falls. Slowly but surely, people are bracing...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota Department of Health awarded more than $13M from CDC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will receive more than $13 million to improve its health care workforce and infrastructure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding more than $3 billion to state and local jurisdictions across the country. The money will...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota lobbyist address upcoming Governor Noem’s Budget Address
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Governor Kristi Noem will deliver her budget address to the legislature next Monday and possibly add details to her proposal to cut the sales tax on groceries. Lobbyist Steve Willard says overall sales tax growth has been strong but questions whether the food tax could be easily replaced.
KEVN
Five SD National Guard soldiers receive military police award
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Five-members of the 235th Military Police Company of the South Dakota National Guard receive one of the highest-honors a military policeman can achieve. The ceremony at Camp Rapid Tuesday marked a historic moment in the history of the South Dakota Army National Guard. The ‘Order...
knuj.net
TWO ARRESTED AFTER STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT IN ST. JAMES
St. James police were notified of an auto theft Sunday morning around 11:30 in the 500 block of Armstrong Boulevard North. A male suspect from Sioux Falls was arrested after fleeing on foot. He was found to be in possession of a stolen semi-automatic handgun. The original stolen vehicle was located just outside of St. James and a pursuit was initiated after the vehicle failed to stop for the officer. St. James police Chief Rochelle Hanson said in a press release that several agencies assisted in the pursuit and the stolen vehicle was eventually driven into the middle of a slough in southern Watonwan County by a female suspect who was later located and arrested after the use of a drone supplied by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office. Two suspects have been arrested on various felony charges and are awaiting their initial appearance in court. The investigation continues. Agencies from Cottonwood, Watonwan and Blue Earth Counties all assisted in the incident along with numerous police departments and the Minnesota state patrol.
Comments / 0