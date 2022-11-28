Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner Just Unveiled Her Ridiculously Large 2-Story Christmas Tree
No one does Christmas spirit like Kylie Jenner. The beauty mogul proved so by unveiling on Instagram her ridiculously tall Christmas tree, the top of which brushed the ceiling of her two-story foyer. Sharing a video of the festive transformation on Instagram, the clip captured workers as they installed the...
Kylie Jenner is feeling festive! The makeup mogul, 25, didn’t wait long after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas season. She got things started with some home decorating, showing off her gigantic Christmas tree in a Sunday, Nov. 27 Instagram video, which you can see here on her page and below from a fan account. Making the clip all the more fun, she backed the video with Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
Today in the Kardashians Doing the Most™, Kylie Jenner just put up her Christmas tree and it’s basically the size of a house. Like, this thing is truly two full stories high, and I’m pretty sure I could comfortably live inside it. This content is imported from...
Hailey Bieber Reveals Ovarian Cyst ‘The Size of an Apple’: ‘It’s Never Fun’
A candid health update. Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) shared a photo of her stomach as she suffered through the symptoms of an ovarian cyst. "I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," the 26-year-old model wrote via Instagram Stories on Monday, November 28. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS but I […]
8 Cyber Monday Deals at All-Time Low Prices Right Now
Cyber Monday is in full swing, giving you another opportunity to score some major deals on holiday gifts now that Black Friday has come and gone. This Cyber Monday, we're seeing fantastic deals on consoles, headphones and Bluetooth speakers. These discounts are so good, in fact, they're some of the best we've ever seen.
Kylie Jenner just took Christmas to a whole new level. The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her impressive — and massive — Christmas tree that she proudly displayed at the front entrance of her home. Set to Michael Bublé's "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,"...
See Kris Jenner's Epic 'Elf on a Shelf' Dolls of Her and Her 12 Grandkids amid Holiday Prep
Kris Jenner is "Lovey" to twelve grandchildren with ages ranging from 4 months to 12 years old Kris Jenner is sharing yet another priceless piece of Christmas decor. The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas and momager, 67, shared a video on her Instagram Story Monday of a large group of "Elf on a Shelf" figures situated on a staircase in her home. A closer look shows that the elves represent each of her grandchildren, with a "Lovey" elf in the middle of the group of twelve. As the video pans,...
Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatshirt Is So Soft, Over 52,000 Shoppers Love It — and It's Just $8 for a Little Longer
It's your last chance for serious Cyber Monday savings The holidays are here, which means your social calendar is likely filling up before your very eyes. If you're already ticking off the boxes on a growing to-do list that includes holiday shopping, traveling, running errands, and the like, then chances are you appreciate a comfortable, effortless outfit as much as we do. One fashion essential to have on hand: Amazon's best-selling sweatshirt, the Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt, which was quietly marked down by 50 percent as a last-minute...
Fans Call Kim Kardashian’s Home ‘Cold’ and ‘Haunting’: ‘That Decor Would Make Me Depressed’
Missed the mark? Fans are calling out Kim Kardashian's interior design choices after the reality star shared photos of her house via Instagram. "Things at home that make me happy," Kim, 42, captioned...
Hailey Bieber’s Gym Look Is Right Out of Princess Di’s Playbook
Yesterday in Los Angeles, Hailey Bieber was spotted at a Pilates class with friend Kendall Jenner in tow. The two models wore chic athleisure looks, and Bieber’s outfit seemed particularly familiar. Taking cues from Princess Diana, she recreated one of the late royal’s signature casual styling moves. If...
Final Day to Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Cyber Monday
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are here, and if you're looking to save even more money on the items you buy, the online giant has a Spin & Win game you can play on its Amazon app. There are six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
Holiday gift guide 2022: Some of our favorite items for everyone on your shopping list
December has arrived, and that means the holiday shopping season has kicked into high gear. Haven't started shopping yet? Still looking for a few hard-to-shop-for folks on your list? We're here to help. ...
Target's Best Cyber Monday Deals Are Here
If you're bemoaning the deals you missed during all of Target's Black Friday sales, fear not — there are more discounts for Cyber Monday. Here are some of the standout online-only markdowns, plus some of the best deals still good from Black Friday. Some deals have extended availability through the week, but others may be gone in a flash. The Target Cyber Monday coupon code CYBER15 takes an extra 15% off select small appliances.
Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals: Fitness Trackers, Equipment, Apparel and More
It's the perfect time of year to do some fitness shopping with Cyber Monday deals now in full swing. There are plenty of sales on solid fitness equipment and gear now live so you can get fully equipped. There are tons of options to choose from, whether you're looking to...
Kate Spade bags are down to just $59 right now at Kate Spade Surprise for Cyber Monday 2022
This Cyber Monday, shop the sale at Kate Spade Surprise. Save big on bags for yourself or a loved one. Get crossbody bags for just $59 during the sale.
Hurry, You Don't Want to Miss This AirPods Pro 2 Cyber Monday Deal
Apple's newest AirPods Pro earbuds are on sale for Cyber Monday. Yes, you heard that right. The second-gen AirPods Pro that were released in September, come with improved noise cancellation and sport better battery life are now discounted to their lowest price ever. Amazon, Target and Best Buy all have...
Cyber Monday Deals: Last Chance to Grab Discounted Beats Headphones
Cyber Monday deals have now transitioned into Cyber Week sales. While these Beats models are no longer at their all-time lowest prices, these deals come pretty close and make great gifts for the holidays. Beats deals include the popular Beats Studio3 noise-canceling headphones and one of our favorites, the Beats...
Vera Wang Bride Releases Its Newest Collection Celebrating Modern Freedom
Vera Wang has dressed some of the most iconic celebrity brides throughout history. Think back to Ariana Grande's silk charmeuse open-back dress, Issa Rae's custom strapless ball gown, Victoria Beckham's iconic corset ensemble, Mariah Carey's off-the-shoulder princess gown, and Kim and Khloe Kardashian's custom Vera Wang wedding looks (to name a few!). After launching her bridal line in 1990, the designer quickly established herself as one of the most iconic designers in both the ready-to-wear and bridal spaces. Today, Wang adds another collection of gorgeous dresses to the Vera Wang Bride brand—which is now part of the Pronovias Group—full of fashion-forward and enchanting looks.
Yes, Microsoft Really Is Selling a Cozy Hoodie for Your Shivering Xbox
Each year, as colder temperatures sweep in and you bundle up on the couch near a fire, one object in your home watches wistfully from afar. If you weren't considering the comfort of your Xbox controller before, now's your chance to make things right. Microsoft's Xbox Gear Shop is offering an article of clothing intended for nothing but your small, inanimate gaming companion.
The absolute best Amazon Black Friday deals under $25—shop Crocs, Apple, Burt's Bees and more
Amazon is running some bonkers Black Friday deals this year, and right now, you can shop the best 50 deals under $25, including Eos, Crocs and more.
