Iowa City, IA

A Historic Night For Kris Murray In Iowa Win [WATCH]

In the final year of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Kris Murray made sure people would remember his performance. Murray became the first Iowa Hawkeye player since 1977 to score 30 or more points and pull down at least 20 rebounds in the same game. Murray went off for 31 points and 20 rebounds in Iowa's 81-65 win over Georgia Tech Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that both totals are career highs for Murray. The night was also special to head coach Fran McCaffery who got career win number 499.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Family Is Reunited With Prized Possession Lost In Tornado

Sadly, most Iowans have some sort of Tornado story. Whether that be losing a prized possession like this Iowa family, or bringing up anything they went through during the derecho, there are all kinds of tornado stories being told throughout the state of Iowa. The good news for this family is this story has a happy ending.
IOWA STATE
Lace Up Your Skates And Visit These Iowa Outdoor Skating Rinks

While the ground isn't covered in snow and ice just yet, it's Iowa. It is only a matter of time. Winter might be cold, but it still presents some great opportunities to get outside and have some fun! You can ski, go sledding, or maybe lace up your skates and go ice skating! Here are some great outdoor ice rinks in Iowa that you can visit this winter.
IOWA STATE
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange

You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?

Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
IOWA STATE
Applications Open For Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023

One of the most delicious weeks of the year has almost arrived. Applications for Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023 are now open. According to KCRG, the event will take place February 17-26 and will feature up to 20 select items from each restaurant. Here's what's required of each applicant, according to the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance website:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Moving to Larger Space with Bigger Menu

A Cedar Rapids restaurant that opened just eight months ago has already closed. In this case, though, that's good news. They're moving to a larger location. Mamacita Taco Bar opened in the 800 block of 1st Ave NE in early March of 2022. It has been a very popular spot for lovers of Mexican food. The restaurant is rated a 5 on Yelp, 4.7 on DoorDash, and has 27 5-star reviews on its Facebook page. Here are a few reviews, complete with photos:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Rapids, IA
