A Historic Night For Kris Murray In Iowa Win [WATCH]
In the final year of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Kris Murray made sure people would remember his performance. Murray became the first Iowa Hawkeye player since 1977 to score 30 or more points and pull down at least 20 rebounds in the same game. Murray went off for 31 points and 20 rebounds in Iowa's 81-65 win over Georgia Tech Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that both totals are career highs for Murray. The night was also special to head coach Fran McCaffery who got career win number 499.
Iowa Family Is Reunited With Prized Possession Lost In Tornado
Sadly, most Iowans have some sort of Tornado story. Whether that be losing a prized possession like this Iowa family, or bringing up anything they went through during the derecho, there are all kinds of tornado stories being told throughout the state of Iowa. The good news for this family is this story has a happy ending.
New Eastern Iowa Restaurants That Opened in 2022 [GALLERY]
The next time you're looking for a new place to go eat, you might want to check out this list! A ton of new restaurants have opened in the Cedar Rapids area this year, with even more on the way in early 2023. Here are the the places that began welcoming customers in 2022:
Lace Up Your Skates And Visit These Iowa Outdoor Skating Rinks
While the ground isn't covered in snow and ice just yet, it's Iowa. It is only a matter of time. Winter might be cold, but it still presents some great opportunities to get outside and have some fun! You can ski, go sledding, or maybe lace up your skates and go ice skating! Here are some great outdoor ice rinks in Iowa that you can visit this winter.
Iowa DOT Reveals Plan for I-380 Widening/Reconstruction of a Cedar Rapids Interchange
You don't need me to tell you that construction has been prevalent along I-380 within the Cedar Rapids metropolitan area and near the I-80 interchange. After the announcement of plans for an I-380 interchange reconstruction project earlier this fall, the Iowa Department of Transportation has revealed a possible timeline for plenty more work, this time on Cedar Rapids' south side and beyond.
Can Your Dog Legally Poop In Someone’s Yard in Iowa?
Owning any pet is a big responsibility. Some of the biggest jobs that come with owning a pet are to provide them with food, water, and adequate shelter. You also need to factor in training them, giving them exercise, and protecting them from other animals and/or humans. Good dog owners take them for a walk at least once a day as long as the weather permits and they should always bring a poop bag with them.
Is This Really The Best City in Iowa for Single People?
If you're in your 20s or 30s and you happen to be single, this can be one of the more frustrating times of the year for you. As you visit friends and family, you're hoping you don't get asked if you're dating anyone for the 10th time that day. For...
Holiday Light Displays, Markets & Shows – Iowa December Events
December is going to be a busy month here in Eastern Iowa! Here are some of the big events happening in the Cedar Rapids area... and beyond!. Winter Wonderscape Holiday Light Show - Reiman Gardens, Ames. Jolly Holiday Lights - Adventureland Park, Altoona. Mount Pleasant Festival of Lights - Midwest...
Applications Open For Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023
One of the most delicious weeks of the year has almost arrived. Applications for Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week 2023 are now open. According to KCRG, the event will take place February 17-26 and will feature up to 20 select items from each restaurant. Here's what's required of each applicant, according to the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance website:
Popular Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Moving to Larger Space with Bigger Menu
A Cedar Rapids restaurant that opened just eight months ago has already closed. In this case, though, that's good news. They're moving to a larger location. Mamacita Taco Bar opened in the 800 block of 1st Ave NE in early March of 2022. It has been a very popular spot for lovers of Mexican food. The restaurant is rated a 5 on Yelp, 4.7 on DoorDash, and has 27 5-star reviews on its Facebook page. Here are a few reviews, complete with photos:
