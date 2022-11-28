In the final year of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Kris Murray made sure people would remember his performance. Murray became the first Iowa Hawkeye player since 1977 to score 30 or more points and pull down at least 20 rebounds in the same game. Murray went off for 31 points and 20 rebounds in Iowa's 81-65 win over Georgia Tech Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that both totals are career highs for Murray. The night was also special to head coach Fran McCaffery who got career win number 499.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 23 HOURS AGO