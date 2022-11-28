ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022

The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
Meet the person who took the viral photo of fog in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A picture of fog covering St. Louis went viral after a St. Louis County man posted it on Facebook. On Saturday morning, Philip Patterson took a photo of St. Louis while on a flight from Tampa, Florida, to St. Louis. The picture shows fog covering most...
9 heated patios to keep you cozy this winter

As the seasons change and the weather becomes a bit chilly, a variety of restaurants and bars have focused their efforts on keeping patrons warm while they dine outdoors. Whether through heat lamps, fire pits or partially enclosed seating, these St. Louis spots allow you to dine al fresco year round.
Twin City Chamber 2022 Christmas Parade Winners

(Festus/Crystal City) The Twin City Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade was held Monday night. Mary Zebrowski is the Director of the Twin City Chamber. She announces this year’s parade winners. My MO Info · KJ112922C. Zebrowski adds the parade turned out wonderful this year and the weather couldn’t...
Man hit by car, killed in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in North County Tuesday evening. Police tell News 4 the accident happened just before 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of Chambers Road and Green Valley Drive. A car was going westbound on Chambers when a man stepped into the roadway and was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
St. Louis Proud: perfect ACT score

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Anna Heiple is a 16-year-old junior at Gateway Science Academy. She got a perfect score on the ACT. She is the third Gateway Science Academy student to get a perfect score on the test. In the above video, News 4 shows how Anna is making St. Louis Proud.
8 Missouri Xmas Light Displays You Should See For Holiday Spirit

Many of you know that one of the best things about Christmas is seeing all of the Christmas lights that go up all over the place. In businesses, people's homes, or parks that you can drive through and get into the Christmas spirit. Here are 8 options for impressive light displays that you may want to see this holiday season including one very close to home.
Man killed in south St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Police found a man dead of a gunshot wound in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood late Wednesday morning. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before noon to Gasconade Street and California Avenue, where they found a man lying on his back on the north side of the intersection with a gunshot wound to his face.
Man dies after being shot in south St. Louis Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man died after being shot Wednesday in south St. Louis. According to police, the man was shot in the head at Gasconade and California before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the victim. No other information has been...
St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?

For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
