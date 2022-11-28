ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, NC

jocoreport.com

Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash

SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL

Driver speeds away from officers, crashing into tree in Selma

SELMA, N.C. — A driver was badly injured in a crash Wednesday when he tried to escape a Selma police officer. Before 12:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop the driver, but the driver sped away. According to police, the driver turned on a dead end street, swerved off the...
SELMA, NC
jocoreport.com

Wanted Person Crashes Car While Fleeing From Police

SELMA – A wanted person was injured after crashing his car into tree while fleeing from police. It started at 12:13am Wednesday on W. Noble Street in Selma. A Selma police officer stopped a blue Mercury SUV for having an expired license plate. During a routine background check it was determined the driver, Charles Timothy Foster Jr. of Winston Salem, was wanted for a domestic warrant and two failure to appear warrants for possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
SELMA, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man charged second-degree murder in deadly wrong-way I-40 crash

GRAHAM, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a man who caused a deadly wrong-way crash on I-40 in Alamance County has been charged with second-degree murder. Troopers said Rubicel Diaz Hernandez was released from UNC Hospital on Tuesday after receiving treatment for his injuries in the crash. Following his discharge, troopers arrested him and transported him to Alamance County Jail.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
RALEIGH, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Three escape serious injury after crash near Carthage

Two adults and a child escaped serious injury after being involved in a rollover accident outside Carthage on Sunday. The accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 24-27 between Kelly Plantation Road and Ventura Lane. According to officials on scene, a Dodge truck traveling west hydroplaned, losing control and...
CARTHAGE, NC
cbs17

Missing woman believed to be in danger, Wake County deputies say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies said Wednesday they were looking for a missing woman who they believe to be in danger. Deputies said 29-year-old Elizabeth Lynn Torres is believed to be in danger because of a possible cognitive impairment. However, they said they do not have an official diagnosis.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Harnett County Roundabout Contract Awarded

LINDEN – A roundabout is coming to U.S. 401 in southern Harnett County. The roundabout will be constructed where the highway now bisects Josey Williams Road and Horseshoe Bend Road, north of Linden. The N.C. Department of Transportation last week awarded the $1.5 million contract to Highland Paving Co....
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

