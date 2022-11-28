Read full article on original website
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Takes a Bold Step Towards Innovation By Providing Affordable HousingVeronica Charnell MediaCary, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Billions in scholarships are available for high school studentsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
jocoreport.com
Murder Charge Filed Against Driver Involved In Fatal Crash
SELMA – The State Highway Patrol has charged a Clayton man with second degree murder in connection with a fatal head on collision Saturday night, Nov. 26 on NC Highway 42 East near Lynch Road. Kevin Shawn Kelly, age 55, was arrested by state troopers Tuesday upon his release...
WRAL
Driver speeds away from officers, crashing into tree in Selma
SELMA, N.C. — A driver was badly injured in a crash Wednesday when he tried to escape a Selma police officer. Before 12:30 a.m., officers attempted to stop the driver, but the driver sped away. According to police, the driver turned on a dead end street, swerved off the...
jocoreport.com
Wanted Person Crashes Car While Fleeing From Police
SELMA – A wanted person was injured after crashing his car into tree while fleeing from police. It started at 12:13am Wednesday on W. Noble Street in Selma. A Selma police officer stopped a blue Mercury SUV for having an expired license plate. During a routine background check it was determined the driver, Charles Timothy Foster Jr. of Winston Salem, was wanted for a domestic warrant and two failure to appear warrants for possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
Person dies after being hit by car in Raleigh
At 8:11 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on New Bern Avenue near Hedingham Boulevard.
Driver accused in wrong-way crash that killed Durham woman released from hospital, booked into jail, troopers say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-40 has been released from the hospital. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rubicel Diaz Hernandez was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 40 when he hit Keir Vanessa Witherspoon, 24, of Durham. She died on the […]
Man charged second-degree murder in deadly wrong-way I-40 crash
GRAHAM, N.C. — North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a man who caused a deadly wrong-way crash on I-40 in Alamance County has been charged with second-degree murder. Troopers said Rubicel Diaz Hernandez was released from UNC Hospital on Tuesday after receiving treatment for his injuries in the crash. Following his discharge, troopers arrested him and transported him to Alamance County Jail.
Man, 27, killed trying to cross New Bern Avenue in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A man trying to cross New Bern Avenue was struck by a car and killed Tuesday night. Around 8:15 p.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department, responded to the crash on New Bern Avenue westbound near Hedingham Boulevard. Officials said Ronge Mwanakyungu, 27, was not using...
cbs17
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest wanted in Lee County killing, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies are looking for a man they say is a person of interest in a Sanford homicide, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday. The killing happened at 4701 Buckhorn Road in Sanford, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies named Joseph Martin Kelly...
WRAL
'I just shot him:' Newly-released 911 call from North Hills shooting reveals father claiming to have shot his son
RALEIGH, N.C. — A newly-released 911 call is providing insight into the shooting that happened at North Hills on Thanksgiving weekend – with the man who called 911 claiming to have shot his son. He also claimed to be a former law enforcement officer. "I just shot him,"...
cbs17
Man arrested who shot 6 at Oxford October funeral service, including 18-month-old
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The man accused of shooting six people, including an 18-month-old, at a funeral service has been arrested, the Oxford Police Department announced Wednesday. Officers said they arrested Mario Demeatris Harris of Oxford on Friday for the Oct. 22. shooting that happened on Piedmont Avenue at...
cbs17
Gun charge brought against father of driver in Raleigh Christmas Parade fatality
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following the tragic death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas parade, the father of the truck driver who hit her is now facing a gun charge from that same day. Christopher Hylton Glass, 49, has been charged with carrying a gun during the...
Man threatened, threw knife at employees while trying to steal from North Carolina Walmart, police said
During the day Tuesday, the suspect was inside the store at 1511 Benvenue Road with the knife, police said.
sandhillssentinel.com
Three escape serious injury after crash near Carthage
Two adults and a child escaped serious injury after being involved in a rollover accident outside Carthage on Sunday. The accident happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 24-27 between Kelly Plantation Road and Ventura Lane. According to officials on scene, a Dodge truck traveling west hydroplaned, losing control and...
U.S. Marshals catch Rocky Mount 2x shooting suspect, police say
On Wednesday, U.S. Marshals caught a fugitive who is suspected of shooting and killing a man in August and for his role in another shooting on Nov. 16.
WECT
Silver Alert canceled for Cumberland County man, located and safe
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WECT) - A Silver Alert in Cumberland County was canceled for 57-year-old Theotheis Livingston. He has been reported to have been located and is safe.
Autopsy report agrees man accidentally fell to his death from damaged airplane back in July
The autopsy report for Charles Hew Crooks has been released just over four months after he fell out of an airplane before it made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
cbs17
Raleigh police set up a speed trap during Thanksgiving weekend. Here’s how many speeders they caught
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department says 85 drivers were pulled over during a speed enforcement over the Thanksgiving weekend. Police say it teamed with the North Carolina Highway Patrol to enforce speed limits along eastbound Interstate 40 at Lake Wheeler Road. A total of 80 citations...
Fentanyl sends North Carolina baby to hospital; mom charged, deputies say
A mother is facing multiple charges after her 1-year-old boy ingested fentanyl, the Harnett County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
cbs17
Missing woman believed to be in danger, Wake County deputies say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County deputies said Wednesday they were looking for a missing woman who they believe to be in danger. Deputies said 29-year-old Elizabeth Lynn Torres is believed to be in danger because of a possible cognitive impairment. However, they said they do not have an official diagnosis.
jocoreport.com
Harnett County Roundabout Contract Awarded
LINDEN – A roundabout is coming to U.S. 401 in southern Harnett County. The roundabout will be constructed where the highway now bisects Josey Williams Road and Horseshoe Bend Road, north of Linden. The N.C. Department of Transportation last week awarded the $1.5 million contract to Highland Paving Co....
