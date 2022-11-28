Morgan Fogarty & Gary Brode Appear On “The Kelly Clarkson Show” To Present Their ‘Good Neighbor Of The Year’ Nominee From Charlotte

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Attend Christmas Parade In Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S. C. — Sights and sounds from the Rock Hill Christmas Parade. WCCB Charlotte is celebrating Carolina Christmas. On Friday night, it was Rock Hill’s turn to shine with a Christmas parade that has become a favorite for so many families. WCCB Charlotte was honored to participate in this year’s event with a parade float featuring on-air talent from WCCB News Rising and WCCB Charlotte News at 10 and 10:30 p.m.
wccbcharlotte.com
Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Will Hold An Equipment Auction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the closing of the ATC, a lot of equipment is now up for grabs. The ATC will be holding an online auction from December 8th through the 15th. Lighting, audio, and much more will be available to purchase during the auction.
wccbcharlotte.com
Three Things To Do During The First Weekend Of December
CHARLOTTE N.C. – December is finally! Before we prep for Christmas and start writing our new years resolutions, it’s important to take in the days as they come, to stop and recognize that we’ve almost reached the finish line of 2022! Give yourself a break from your hard work and find a way to let loose before you haul your Christmas trees and decoration storage boxes down from the attic.
wccbcharlotte.com
Foster Friday: Help Find Cable A Home
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Cable. Cable is 1 years old and loves people. He’s a happy little guy and he sometimes jumps when he is excited. He’s good with other dogs and really loves to play, so if you have another dog it should be one who also likes to play a lot. He’s in the process of becoming potty-trained and with a little more support, he’ll get there. This sweet little guy can’t wait to love you in his new forever home!
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots December 2nd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, December 2nd. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Camp North Ends Hosts The Mistletoe Market
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Camp North End will host the Mistletoe Market from December 3rd through December 17th. Guests can enjoy the festive nighttime market over three consecutive Saturdays. The 76-acre historic site will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Come hungry! There will be seasonal food and hot drinks...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigating Deadly Motorcycle Accident in North Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Medic says one person has died following a motorcyle accident in north Charlotte. The accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Statesville Road near Spector Drive. Police are working to clear the scene and drivers are asked to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.
wccbcharlotte.com
West Charlotte High School Students Celebrate The Arts
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — From the beautiful artwork hanging on the walls, to the dance, band, theater and chorus live performances… students at West Charlotte High School know how to put on a show. Performing. Visual. All of the arts were on display at the West Charlotte High...
wccbcharlotte.com
Christmas Decorations & Your Personality
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Some people have their Christmas decorations already up. But did you know that the time of year that you deck the house out for the holidays says a lot about your personality. For instance, if you begin decorating in November, that means you don’t know how to live in the moment. If you begin getting in the holiday spirit in October, you’re an early bird. And those who wait until December are known for doing things correct and proper. Where do you fit?
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Rocky River High School Student Dies Following Shooting
CMPD says the Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte has died. Nahzir Taylor, 17, died Friday morning. He was shot Wednesday afternoon in east Charlotte moments after getting off a school bus. He was a student at Rocky River High School.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Juvenile Arrested, Charged With Shooting CMS Student in East Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon moments after he stepped off a CMS bus. Thursday, CMPD arrested a juvenile for the crime. The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Lanza Drive just before 3p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed that a Rocky River High student was shot. We’ve learned that student’s name is Nahzir Taylor.
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued for Missing 80-Year-Old Charlotte Man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate an 80-year-old missing man. Jerry Dean Snider was last seen Wednesday leaving his home on August Lane around 3 p.m. He was driving a 2016 GMC Acadia wtih NC license plate FCE-1974. Police say Snider’s...
wccbcharlotte.com
WCCB Exclusive: Suspect’s Ex-Wife Speaks After First Responders Were Shot During House Fire Call
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. —The ex-wife of a man accused of shooting at first responders as they were responding to a house fire spoke exclusively to WCCB reporter Deirnesa Jefferson. “He was a really good father, a great man and would do anything for anybody”, says Tiffany Rusaw. She...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 30th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Wednesday, November 30th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Christmas Tree Season Heating Up
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — December is here, and that means Christmas trees are going up around the Carolinas. But before you cover your turpentine-scented timber with tinsel, here’s what our friends at Pike Nurseries in Charlotte say you should look for. “Basically, you just want nice, beautiful green and...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots December 1st
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, December 1st. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Monroe Woman Meets Firefighters Who Saved Her Life
MONROE, N.C. — It was an emotional reunion Thursday for three Monroe firefighters and a woman they saved from a burning building. Crews rescued Anita Plater from an apartment fire the day before Thanksgiving. The fire broke out in the apartment on Fairley Avenue around 8 p.m. that day.
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Children Dead, One Adult Hurt After Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, N.C. -Two children are dead and an adult is in the hospital after a fire tore through a home. Salisbury Fire says the flames broke out just after Midnight on Saturday morning at a house on South Church Street near South Main Street. When crews arrived they saw fire...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two Blackhawk Hardware Store Employees Assaulted Just Days Apart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate assaults at the Blackhawk Hardware store in the Park Road Shopping Center in South Charlotte. The first assault happened November 12, 2022. CMPD Crime Stoppers released surveillance pictures of the man they say pepper sprayed a worker. The separate attack...
Comments / 0