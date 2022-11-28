ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Police Issue Alert For Missing 14-Year-Old From Schenectady

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggu1i_0jQ7B7d700
Schenectady Police are asking for help locating 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who was last seen Friday, Nov. 25, near Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Schenectady Police Department

Police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in the region.

Samantha Humphrey, of Schenectady, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, near Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood, according to Schenectady Police.

Humphrey is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 95 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at 518-630-0911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.

Comments / 10

Tammy McCarthy
2d ago

I wish they would bring back DO YOU WHERE YOUR CHILDREN ARE ? that was the nightly question before the news when I was a tot

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Police Issue Alert For Missing Man From Pittstown

Police are asking for help locating a man from the region who has been missing for over a week. Rensselaer County resident David Fearnley, age 45, of Pittstown, was last seen at around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Pittstown on Tamarac Road, according to the sheriff’s office. The...
PITTSTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Police Issue Alert For Missing Man From Capital Region

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man from the region who was reported missing.Columbia County resident Jacob Kulyniak, age 25, of Claverack, was last seen at around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.At the time, he was walking on State…
CLAVERACK, NY
Shore News Network

Jacket matching one worn by missing 14-year-old found, police investigating

SCHENECTADY, NY – A photo of a black jacket claimed to be that of missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey was shared across social media on Monday. The photo shows a jacket laying in a pool of water. The jacket matches the description of the jacket she was reportedly last seen wearing on Friday, a black puffy jacket with a pink fur hooded collar. “We have seen this photo being posted and shared on social media in relation to Samantha, the missing juvenile. If anybody knows the origins of this photo we ask that you please contact our Youth Aid Bureau The post Jacket matching one worn by missing 14-year-old found, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
SCHENECTADY, NY
albanymagic.com

Packages Stolen in Saratoga County, Police Issue Warning

Tis the season for package thieves and they’ve been on the prowl, at least in one Saratoga County town. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s office says a number of unattended packages sitting on doorsteps had their contents stolen. Police have recovered 18 empty boxes from different addresses along Thimbleberry Road in Malta.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police ask for help in search for missing Schenectady teenager

Police are looking for your help in finding a missing Schenectady teenager. 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey has been missing since Friday night. She was last seen in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood. Police say she is 4’11”, around 95 pound. She was last seen wearing a black...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Domestic dispute spills out to streets in Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Police are trying to sort out what precipitated a large group of disorderly people spilling out into the street just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Hudson Terrace Apartments in the City of Hudson. No arrests were immediately made. City Police Chief L. Edward...
HUDSON, NY
iheart.com

Gloversville Man Faces Multiple Charges After State Police Arrest

A Gloversville man is in some major legal trouble after being arrested by State Police on multiple charges. Police executed search warrants at homes on Oakland Avenue in Gloversville and Perthshire Drive in Perth last week and discovered nine guns, bullets, more than three pounds of cannabis, digital scales and packaging materials. They say 39-year-old Jesse Smith is connected to both residences and was taken into custody. He was arraigned and sent to the Fulton County Correctional Facility where he's being held without bail.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Dies In ATV Crash In Duanesburg

A 17-year-old boy has died following an ATV crash in the region, authorities said. Emergency crews in Schenectady County were called at around 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, with reports of an ATV crash with injuries in Duanesburg, on Batter Street. State Police said Connor Summerfield, of Howes Cave in...
DUANESBURG, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
415K+
Followers
60K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy