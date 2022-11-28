Police Issue Alert For Missing 14-Year-Old From Schenectady
Police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in the region.
Samantha Humphrey, of Schenectady, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, near Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood, according to Schenectady Police.
Humphrey is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 95 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at 518-630-0911.
