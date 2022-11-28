Police Issue Alert For Missing 14-Year-Old From Schenectady

Schenectady Police are asking for help locating 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who was last seen Friday, Nov. 25, near Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Schenectady Police Department

Police are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing in the region.

Samantha Humphrey, of Schenectady, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, near Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood, according to Schenectady Police.

Humphrey is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 95 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black and pink puffy jacket, bell bottom jeans, and tan Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schenectady Police Department at 518-630-0911.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.