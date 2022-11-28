Hit-Run Driver Wanted In Harford County Following Fatal I-95 Crash, Police Say

Maryland State Police are attempting to locate the hit-and-run driver. Photo Credit: Maryland State Police

Authorities say that a hit-and-run driver who killed a Philadelphia teenager who was gassing up on the side of the road in Maryland remains at large days after the fatal crash.

In Harford County, Guiermo Che, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene when Maryland State Police troopers responded to a stretch of I-95 in Aberdeen, according to officials.

Investigators said that members of the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack were called to the southbound lanes of I-95 to investigate a reported hit-and-run crash involving pedestrians.

According to the initial investigation, Che and two others were putting gasoline into a vehicle on the side of the road when a white sedan with tinted windows “for unknown reasons,” veered onto the shoulder and struck all three.

Che was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were transported by paramedics to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation. Their condition was not immediately available on Monday, Nov. 28.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be an Audi A5 or S5 that was pronounced between 2013 and 2017. It was last seen getting off the interstate at exit 85.

They noted that it might have damage to the front right bumper, headlight, and fog light.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal incident or suspect vehicle has been asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack by calling (410) 537-1150.

