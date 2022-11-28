ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

State finds guards at 2 CNY prisons were exposed to fentanyl, other drugs

Marcy, N.Y. — The state Department of Labor has found that correctional officers at two Central New York prisons were exposed to fentanyl and other drugs while at work. A department investigation found officers searching incoming mail for contraband in the Marcy and Mid-State correctional facilities in Oneida County were exposed to suboxone, synthetic marijuana and fentanyl, which could be deadly in some cases.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s South Side, police said. The teen was taken by a private vehicle around 10:30 p.m. to Upstate University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen is expected to survive, he said.
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man faces felony for allegedly trying to steal Twisted Tea

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless man in Cortland is facing a felony burglary charge. 18-year-old Landon Velsor was arrested around 9:00 p.m. Monday. Cortland Police responded to the North Main Street 7-Eleven for a theft complaint. An employee allegedly caught Velsor attempting to steal three cases of Twisted Tea out of the storage room in the back of the store. Velsor was additionally charged with misdemeanor petit larceny. He will appear in Cortland City Court at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
localsyr.com

State Police need help locating man in Madison County

HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Madison County State Police needs the public’s help locating a man who stole over $500 worth of food and merchandise at the Price Chopper in Hamilton, NY. According to State Police, the incident happened on October 5 at approximately 8:55 p.m. State Police are...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
