Girlfriend charged in domestic dispute shooting in Syracuse’s Skunk City, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A domestic dispute in Syracuse’s Skunk City spiraled Sunday morning after a woman shot her boyfriend twice, police said. Fantashia Booker, 37, was arrested on assault and weapon possession charges less than half an hour after a 911 caller reported a man was shot at 110 Hartson St., police said in a felony complaint filed in Syracuse City Court.
Syracuse killer claims judge has no power over him; taken away to begin 20-to-life anyhow
Syracuse, N.Y. — Ernest Johnson wasn’t getting anywhere with repeated attempts to withdraw his guilty plea for the 2019 murder of Shondell Days. So Johnson, 46, resorted to a desperation tactic: he claimed the judge on his case no longer had jurisdiction over him.
Syracuse common councilor gets help after domestic violence arrest; protection order scaled back
Syracuse, NY -- Syracuse Common Councilor Amir Gethers has enrolled in an anti-domestic violence program after being arrested following a woman’s 911 call in September, Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick told Syracuse.com. Gethers, 27, a Democrat, appeared briefly Wednesday in Syracuse City Court so both sides could update...
‘Brutal might be an understatement’: Judge struggles to describe Syracuse woman’s murder
Syracuse, NY -- Kathleen Montreal’s adult daughter was restrained by family after unleashing a profane tirade at her mother’s boyfriend-turned-killer in court. One of Montreal’s sons took the opposite approach, speaking with quiet resignation. “My mother is gone,” Daequon Montreal said. “There’s no bringing her back.”
Murder victim stalked at Destiny USA before 2020 ambush nearby. But who was in red car?
Syracuse, NY — Someone in a red sedan stalked Joel Saldana at Destiny USA before following his vehicle for a few blocks and shooting him to death the morning of Dec. 31, 2020. That accused murderer, Hosea Hanslip, 31, is standing trial this week in Saldana’s death that happened...
Welfare fraud, gang assault: 199 new arrests just added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Sept. 4 and Nov. 24, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 18 to 95.
WKTV
Former co-workers suing Frankfort man who hid camera in staff bathroom at school where he worked
A man from Frankfort who taught at an Albany-area school district is being sued by 17 of his co-workers after admitting to hiding a camera in a staff bathroom at Sand Creek Middle School. Patrick Morgan, 58, pleaded guilty to unlawful surveillance charges earlier this month and is facing two...
Syracuse woman dead after fight over social-distancing. But who started it?
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse woman was stabbed to death in a fight over social distancing in the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.
State finds guards at 2 CNY prisons were exposed to fentanyl, other drugs
Marcy, N.Y. — The state Department of Labor has found that correctional officers at two Central New York prisons were exposed to fentanyl and other drugs while at work. A department investigation found officers searching incoming mail for contraband in the Marcy and Mid-State correctional facilities in Oneida County were exposed to suboxone, synthetic marijuana and fentanyl, which could be deadly in some cases.
Controversial doctor sanctioned for providing negligent patient care at Auburn hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. – A controversial doctor formerly employed by Auburn Community Hospital has been disciplined by the state for providing negligent care to patients. Dr. Jeremy Barnett was fined $5,000 and issued a censure and reprimand by the state Board for Professional Medical Conduct.
NY slams Onondaga County jail’s medical care of woman who died after hanging herself in cell
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state agency says the Onondaga County Justice Center’s medical staff failed to provide appropriate care to a 27-year-old woman who died last year after hanging herself in a jail cell. The state Commission of Correction says in a report Angela Peng was not seen...
Shots fired at Syracuse home wounded girl, 11, who was inside, police said
Editor’s note: Syracuse police originally reported the child wounded in this shooting was a boy, which was incorrect. The story has been updated. Syracuse, N.Y. — An 11-year-old girl who was shot Saturday was inside the house when she was struck, police confirmed Monday. Officers responded to 1316...
On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
16-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s South Side, police said. The teen was taken by a private vehicle around 10:30 p.m. to Upstate University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen is expected to survive, he said.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man faces felony for allegedly trying to steal Twisted Tea
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A homeless man in Cortland is facing a felony burglary charge. 18-year-old Landon Velsor was arrested around 9:00 p.m. Monday. Cortland Police responded to the North Main Street 7-Eleven for a theft complaint. An employee allegedly caught Velsor attempting to steal three cases of Twisted Tea out of the storage room in the back of the store. Velsor was additionally charged with misdemeanor petit larceny. He will appear in Cortland City Court at a later date.
Robbery suspect points gun at Destiny USA store employees after chase into parking garage
Syracuse, N.Y. — When three young men stole items from Finish Line at Destiny USA this weekend, a manager and other employees ran after them, Syracuse police said. But after the workers chased the three into a parking garage, one of the suspects pulled out a gun, city police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
localsyr.com
State Police need help locating man in Madison County
HAMILTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Madison County State Police needs the public’s help locating a man who stole over $500 worth of food and merchandise at the Price Chopper in Hamilton, NY. According to State Police, the incident happened on October 5 at approximately 8:55 p.m. State Police are...
whcuradio.com
The Salvation Army rebounding after Ithaca burglary
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Salvation Army is ramping up its Red Kettle Campaign in Ithaca, after getting delayed by a burglary. Captain Stacy McNeil says the site on North Albany Street was recently broken into. The charity is now rebounding. A phone-a-thon happens on Thursday to raise money....
Police seek to ID alleged Price Chopper thief suspect
Police are seeking help identifying a suspect they say stole over $500 worth of food and merchandise from Price Chopper.
WKTV
Police make 2 arrests following struggle for handgun during traffic stop in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Two men are facing several charges after pulling an illegal gun out in front of police during a traffic stop in Utica Monday night. Officers stopped a vehicle on Mohawk Street near Bleecker Street just before 10 p.m. while surveilling an area where shots were recently fired.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
