SERWAN ZANGANA: The Damaging Liberalism of American Soccer

By stuart
 2 days ago
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is a historical event for the entire world, and specifically for the Muslim nations. Qatar is one of the developed countries among Arab nations that has thrived for many years and become a bright peninsula in the region. The country has wisely established a political and economic relationship with other countries in the world, including Europe and the U.S.

Qatar has a unique relationship with the U.S. in that allowed the U.S to establish a military base. In 2002, the U.S established the headquarters for the military Central Command in Qatar and in 2003, led the war against the former Iraqi regime which was governed by dictator Saddam Hussain.

However, Americans need to take into account the different cultures around the world and understand the existing boundaries of each culture. Obviously, the point of respecting such boundaries was not comprehended by the members of U.S soccer team. The team’s protest against Qatar’s restriction of homosexuality, and changing its logo to rainbow flag was an unnecessary step that degraded the U.S. By doing so the team went from representing Americans to representing one particular group.

Clearly, sports are one of the few ways that unites people and allows them to enjoy a common purpose, but unfortunately, the liberals are changing sport’s direction and dividing fans in the U.S.

The U.S soccer team is not in a position to protest the cultural differences anywhere in the world; the members of the team should have carried American respect to Qatar and represented the free American society in the world rather than promoting an unbidden lifestyle of one group of people.

By promoting and supporting homosexuality through the logo, the team created a gap between its members and the many and varied groups of Americans. The liberals do not stop at the point which is the limit line of other beliefs – rather they attempt to interfere and break down boundaries, regardless of the beliefs of others. Obviously, soccer did not survive the liberalism as the U.S team was ideologically hijacked and became the platform of representing a certain lifestyle.

The U.S soccer team stepped away from sport and instead of being a team surrounded by Americans, it abandoned many Americans and degraded the red, white and blue stripes as a symbol of the American flag. Now, the question is: how far will the liberals go, and how much damage will they cause until America hears the wake up call?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cYD20_0jQ7AroZ00 – Serwan Zangana supported Operation Iraqi Freedom as a U.S Army translator before coming to the U.S from Kurdistan, Iraq in 1997 to seek political asylum. He was granted asylum status and years later proudly became a U.S citizen. He currently serves as a correction officer in Roanoke.

