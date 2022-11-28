ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Shot, 1 Pistol-Whipped Outside Bridgeport Nightclub, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
 2 days ago
The site of the crime scene. Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A woman was shot and a man was pistol-whipped outside a Fairfield County nightclub known for calls for police service.

The incident took place in Bridgeport around 1:40 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 outside Club Azul located on Federal Street.

According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, officers were on patrol in the area of Federal Street and Madison Avenue when they reported hearing gunshots coming from the area of Federal Street.

The officers located a 27-year-old Bridgeport woman suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg on Federal Street outside Club Azul, Gilleran said.

Police promptly rendered medical attention and called for an ambulance. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition, he added.

During this time, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a ShotSpotter activation in this general area (4 rounds) and several calls of a party shot outside the club, police said.

Gilleran said the Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau responded to the incident scene and has taken charge of the investigation. A crime scene was discovered on Federal Street where evidence was collected.

Earlier that evening, a 23-year-old Bridgeport man was pistol-whipped on Federal Street; just outside Club Azul, Gilleran said.

The victim was nearby when the shooting occurred and appears to have been the intended target of the shooting, he added.

Witnesses report two Columbian men, wearing red hooded sweatshirts, instantly ran from the scene towards Main Street after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the case officer, Det. Edward McKiernan, at 203-581-5212, or utilize the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.

maria moreno
2d ago

U can’t even go out and listen to music and have a drink with out some one getting stupit or watching your back from other peoples ignorance smdh

Reply
3
 

