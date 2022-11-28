Read full article on original website
Atlantic City, NJ Schools Performing Abysmally with State Testing
We have been reviewing the results of the Atlantic City Public Schools Spring 2022 New Jersey Student Learning Assessments (NJSLA). It’s a state report card as to how school districts are doing in language arts English, math, and science. The data we have obtained compares Language Arts English and...
Atlantic & Cape May County College Rowing Will Return In 2023
Never let it be said that one person with a great idea, can’t make a positive difference. On this occasion, the “one person” is Eric Toppy, who brought up the idea of re-establishing the men’s and women’s rowing programs at Atlantic Cape Community College. “The...
5 Schools in Monroe Twp., NJ, District Close For Days Over Internet ‘Safety concerns’
MONROE TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — Schools in the Monroe Township school district in Gloucester County are closed again Thursday because of internet problems. All five schools in the district have been closed since Tuesday, parents told 6 ABC Action News. At first it was blamed on a problem with the school's wireless service.
Former Atlantic City Schools Superintendent Is Poised To Return
We broke the news back on May 19, 2020 that Barry Caldwell, then Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools would be retiring on July 1, 2021. Caldwell provided exeptional advanced notice, more than a year’s worth. He promised to do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition. At the...
Southern NJ-based Movie Theater Group Buys Another Cinema With Plans to Revive It
If you're a fan of going to a theater to see a movie, this will be exciting news for you: it appears that another old, shuttered movie theater in South Jersey is coming back to life. And the group behind the effort is no stranger to turning failing, dilapidated theaters...
Big Change in Atlantic City, NJ, Orange Loop Restaurant Scene
Over the last several years, the Atlantic City Orange Loop area has built up, bringing a positive change to the city's nightlife. The Orange Loop is named for the "orange" properties in the Monopoly board game, which of course was originally developed based on streets found in Atlantic City. One...
Ventnor May Lose Its Representation On The Atlantic City BOE
Something just like this happened many years ago. The population from the sending districts to Atlantic City High School had declined and the Atlantic City Board of Education quickly moved to take away their representation on the Atlantic City Board of Education. Then New Jersey Senator Bill Gormley led an...
Audit finds Brigantine, NJ, overpaying for health benefits, sick leave
TRENTON – Brigantine could have saved $191,000 last year by participating in a state health care program, and its pension plan for lifeguards faces a $4.5 million deficit, according to an audit by the state comptroller. The costs of health benefits are a big political topic currently, as counties...
This Can Be A Great Annual Tradition At Showboat Atlantic City
I’m a huge fan of traditions that are established and can endure the test of time. It gives people something to look forward to. For example, The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is placed annually in Rockefeller Center, in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was first established in 1933....
The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood, NJ, is Closing
The days are numbered for the vendors in The Exchange Food Hall in Linwood. The building that houses The Exchange has new owners who are interested in turning the space into offices for AtlantiCare, which already occupies the second floor at 2110 New Road. According to a source, the vendors...
WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant
SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
End of an Era: Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum Closing in Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City will soon be minus one attraction with the closing of Ripley's Believe It or Not! Museum. After more than 25 years of entertaining boardwalk-goers with its collection of oddities, Ripley's will call it quits after December 31st, Press of Atlantic City reports. In a statement, museum manager Chris...
Video: Man Repeatedly Whacks Sports Car With Garden Tool in Vineland, NJ
Here's something you don't see every day: a video of a man repeatedly whacking an expensive sports car with what looks like a yard tool. The scene unfolded recently in Vineland, NJ, at what appears to be the Vann dealerships on Delsea Drive. A local resident tells us she was...
Not an Elf: Vineland, NJ, Police Seek ID of Cumberland Mall Shopper
'tis the season for officials in Vineland to seek the identity of a man wanted as part of an ongoing investigation. As is usually the case, police don't say why they want to find out who this guy is, only to say it's, "regarding...an investigation at the Cumberland Mall." We're...
Snapchat Image of Guns and Candy Causes a Stir in Brick, NJ
BRICK — A Snapchat message sent to a middle school student that shows what appeared to be a weapon in the background was found to not represent a credible threat. Brick police said the message received Sunday by a Veterans Memorial Middle School showed the sender holding a package of Smarties candy with several guns. Officers located the sender and determined the firearms were Airsoft guns, which were taken from the house.
‘Winter Wonderland’ Returns to Cape May, NJ, This Holiday Season
CAPE MAY — The 12th Annual Winter Wonderland in Cape May returns this year to Congress Hall filled with beloved favorites that will be sure to delight everyone of all ages and put people in the true holiday spirit. From now until January 1, 2023, enjoy shopping, classic carousel...
The Best Hot Dogs In Atlantic County, New Jersey For 2022
During this past Spring and Sumner, we went in search of the best hot dogs in Atlantic County, New Jersey. It was a really fun project. After much deliberation, we found 10. Our list was compiled by friends, family, fellow foodies and listeners and readers. We have included:. Hot Dogs.
Watch Brigantine, NJ, Fisherman Catch Huge Tuna While Fishing Solo
It was a good day on the water for Captain Chris. The Brigantine fisherman says he headed out for his third solo trip looking for tuna, and on this trip, he was able to catch one. A nice size one, at that. Check out the amazing video:. Looks like fun,...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Starbucks Briefly Closing For Construction
Starbucks in Egg Harbor Township will be closing for a couple of days this week for interior remodeling. For a short amount of time on Tuesday and Wednesday, you'll need to get your pumpkin spice latte fix at another location. Starbucks off the Black Horse Pike in EHT at Oak...
