The Buffalo Bills will visit the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football after both teams played last Thursday on Thanksgiving. The two AFC East rivals are locked in tough battles within the division and AFC, so the stakes will be high for both teams and your NFL DFS lineups. Buffalo has won four of the last five meetings in the head-to-head series, and quarterback Josh Allen has thrown for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in three of his last four games against Bill Belichick. Who in the NFL DFS player pool for Thursday Night Football can you rely on, and which players should you avoid as you set your NFL DFS stacks? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Bills vs. Patriots on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

