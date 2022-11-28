ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

USF linebacker Antonio Grier entering the transfer portal

By Steve Samra
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERm3C_0jQ7AOeq00
Ken Murray | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

USF linebacker Antonio Grier has entered the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz of On3.

On Monday afternoon, Zenitz tweeted out the news that Grier’s time was coming to an end with the Bulls.

“USF linebacker Antonio Grier has entered the transfer portal, @on3sports has learned,” tweeted Zenitz. “Posted 92 tackles in 2021 and was a second-team All-AAC selection.”

Grier has been a starter for the Bulls for the better part of his five years on campus, amassing 228 total tackles and 10 sacks during his time at USF, adding four forced fumbles and two interceptions, as well.

Moreover, Grier played high school football at Mays (GA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 2325 overall recruit in the 2018 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The portal has been around since Oct. 15, 2018 and the new calendar cycle within the portal begins each August. For example, the 2021-22 cycle started Aug. 1. During the 2020-21 cycle, 2,626 FBS football players entered the transfer portal (including walk-ons). That comes after 1,681 entered during the 2019-20 cycle and 1,709 during the abbreviated 2018-19 cycle. In comparison, 1,833 Division I basketball players entered the portal during the 2020-21 cycle after totals of 1,020 in 2019-20 and 1,063 in 2018-19.

