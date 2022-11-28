Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Winter driving tips from Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office
WATERLOO, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — With the winter weather season upon us, here are some driving tips from the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office:. Avoid driving while fatigued. It’s important to get the proper amount of rest before taking on winter weather driving to reduce risks. Never...
cbs2iowa.com
Plane departing Waterloo crashes within feet of Arkansas highway
BATESVILLE, Arkansa — A Learjet 45 that departed from the Waterloo regional airport Tuesday afternoon crashed on a runway in Batesville, Arkansas- nearly ending in the middle of a busy highway. According to Batesville Police several people, including two pilots, were on board the plane when it crashed. Both...
Decorah Public Opinion
Sunday accident claims life of Decorah man
A Decorah man has died from injuries sustained in a weekend crash on the Highway 18 bridge over the Mississippi River connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wis. The Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office reported 36-year-old Luke Hackman of Decorah was among the deceased. The crash also claimed the life of 43-year-old Tracy Larson of Prairie Du Chien, Wis.The crash was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.
cbs2iowa.com
Rochester Avenue to remain closed through winter season
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The city of Iowa city says that Rochester Avenue will remain closed through the winter season, due to project delays and the onset of winter weather. City guidelines do not allow for street paving after Nov. 15. Overnight freezing temperatures, frozen subgrade beneath the pavement, and exposure to deicers will impact the fresh concrete's durability and service life, forcing removal and replacement much earlier.
KCRG.com
‘Any road improvements are a real plus’ - I-380 set to expand
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A new project is set to help with the flow of traffic between the exit to Swisher and Shueyville to just south of US Highway 30. That stretch of highway will widen from four to six lanes and the airport interchange at Wright Brothers Boulevard will be turned into a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
1380kcim.com
Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments
Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
KCRG.com
Victims identified in deadly crash on bridge between Marquette, Prairie du Chien
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (KCRG) - The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office has now released the name of the two people killed in a crash this weekend on the U.S. Highway 18 over the Mississippi River. That’s the bridge that connects Marquette to Prairie du Chien, between Clayton County, Iowa and Crawford County, Wisconsin.
Radio Iowa
13 year old killed in ATV accident near Manchester
Authorities have released the name of the eastern Iowa girl who died in an ATV crash the day before Thanksgiving. The Iowa State Patrol’s accident report indicates 13-year-old Charlee Engelken of Manchester was a passenger on an ATV on Wednesday afternoon when the 14-year-old boy driving the four-wheeler lost control. The patrol’s report says the vehicle was on a road south of Manchester.
cbs2iowa.com
Two drivers killed after collision on Mississippi River bridge
MARQUETTE, Iowa — Two people are dead after a crash on bridge over the Mississippi River between Marquette and Prairie Du Chien. The crash closed the bridge for several hours Sunday. The first came in around 11:22am to the Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff's Office. The drivers of both vehicles...
KCRG.com
Union leaders say picketer hit by car during strike in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Union leaders say a union worker from Ingredion suffered minor scrapes after being hit by a car while picketing in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday morning. Workers have been on strike since August, after failing to reach a new labor contract. According to the president, a...
cbs2iowa.com
North Liberty Fire Department scouting locations for second firehouse
North Liberty — The North Liberty Fire Department is looking for a place to build a second fire station to assist with the cities increasing populations and number of calls. The department says the goal of building a second station is to reduce response times, have space for modern, larger fire apparatus and to be good neighbors and community members.
cbs2iowa.com
Controlled burn scheduled along Sac & Fox Trail prairie area on Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A controlled burn will be taking place along a trail in Cedar Rapids starting Monday morning. The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, in coordination with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, will be conducting the burn along the Sac & Fox Trail prairie area.
KCRG.com
Stranger helps rescue Cedar Rapids woman’s dog
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids woman wanted to publicly thank a complete stranger who helped rescue her dog Sunday at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. Jennifer Hutchinson said she was on a walk with her boyfriend and two dogs. That’s when she said her Australian Shepard, Charlie found something interesting and took off.
cbs2iowa.com
Union president: CRPD investigating hit and run of Ingredion worker on strike
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids police have confirmed they are investigating what appears to be a vehicle on pedestrian incident near the 8th Ave. bridge early Tuesday morning. Union officials report a picketer, part of the BCTGM/Ingredion strike, was struck by a car near the 8th Ave. bridge...
KCRG.com
Four killed, three hurt in vehicular incidents since start of Thanksgiving holiday period
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The busy holiday travel weekend has resulted in multiple crashes on Iowa roadways, with several turning fatal. Since Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Iowa State Patrol said that five crashes have taken place with injuries or fatalities. Only one of them took place in eastern Iowa, when a 13-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a four-wheeler outside of Manchester.
KCCI.com
Two dead after crash on Mississippi River bridge in northeast Iowa
MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) — A fatal crash on a vital bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin temporarily closed the bridge while crews work to clear the scene, according to officials, KCRG reports. At around 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, the Crawford County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of...
KCRG.com
Two killed in crash on Mississippi River bridge in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fatal crash at a vital bridge between Iowa and Wisconsin temporarily closed it while crews work to clear the scene, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m. on Sunday, the Crawford County, Wisc., Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along the U.S. Highway 18 bridge involving two vehicles. The bridge connects Marquette and Prairie du Chien, Wisc. Officials said that the drivers of the vehicles involved were killed in the crash.
cbs2iowa.com
Local real estate business raises $15,000 after a food trailer was stolen in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Wednesday afternoon, Channing Smith of Encompass Real Estate Group announced they are raising money to help Elizabeth and Matthew Georges after their food trailer was stolen over the weekend. The company's goal was to raise $15,000 for the Georges, which was met as of Wednesday...
cbs2iowa.com
Operation Quickfind: Giovanni Tellez
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids Police Department issued an Operation Quickfind for 16-year old Giovanni Tellez. Giovanni Tellez is 6'1" and was last seen at 1:30 pm on November 29 at the Casey's on Carlisle Street North East. Giovanni was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweatpants...
KIMT
$5,000 reward offered to help locate missing NE Iowa man
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to locating a missing northeast Iowa man. Jonathan Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on Oct. 20. His car was located on Friday, Nov., 11, but...
Comments / 0