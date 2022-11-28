Read full article on original website
Dee Baker
2d ago
This is becoming a daily occurrence and people are suppose to be in encouraged to use the trolley.
Woman killed in Mira Mesa crash identified
A 28-year-old driver killed after crashing into a tree in Mira Mesa was identified Wednesday, county medical officials said.
2 pedestrians killed in Thanksgiving crash identified
Two people who were hit and killed by a vehicle last week while crossing a North County a street have been identified.
Santee Sheriff's Release Sketch of Suspect Who Rammed Mom, Daughter With Pickup Truck and Robbed Them
The San Diego County Sheriff's released a sketch of the man wanted in connection with an attempted robbery in Santee on Black Friday. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. in the Kohl's parking lot on the 9400 block of Mission Gorge Road. A mom and daughter told NBC 7 they were shopping for relatives, and when they were walking to their car, they say a man struck them with his pickup truck.
Man accused of breaking onto boat at Marriott Marina, terrorizing 2 teens arraigned
SAN DIEGO — The man accused of breaking onto a boat docked at the Marriott Marina and terrorizing two teen girls inside made his first court appearance Wednesday. The incident happened late Sunday night. 29-year-old Isaac Cyriaque pleaded not guilty to assault, burglary and false imprisonment charges. If convicted...
Suspect arrested in connection to hit-and-run near Carlsbad
A suspect has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that took place on Interstate 5 near Carlsbad on Sept. 18, said California Highway Patrol.
Man walking from Old Town Trolley stabbed twice
A 30-year-old man was stabbed two times while walking from the Old Town Trolley on Monday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Sarah Foster.
Husband, 48, Sentenced for Wife’s 2019 Killing in City Heights Somali Community
A man convicted of murdering his wife at the couple’s City Heights apartment was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Mohamed Abidaziz Kerow, 48, was convicted by a San Diego jury earlier this year of first-degree murder and a deadly weapon allegation for the death of 36-year-old Muna Salad Kuri.
$1K reward offered for information on unsolved murder
A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to an arrest in the murder of 44-year-old Gilbert Johnson, said the San Diego Police Department.
'People started piling out of it' | Group flees from potential human smuggling boat in La Jolla
SAN DIEGO — United States Border Patrol are investigating a suspected smuggling incident in La Jolla. On Wednesday morning, Chris Wilhelmy was walking on the beach near The Marine Room when he saw a boat on the shore. Wilhelmy said, “We were walking down the beach and we saw a boat very, very close to shore, just outside of the surfline. We noticed that it was so close to the shore and then as we were walking, it veered very suddenly towards the Marine Room. As it did a bunch of people started piling out of it.”
Wanted Man, 53, Jumps into Carlsbad Lagoon in Failed Bid to Evade Arrest
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Orange County allegedly fled into Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad Tuesday when police approached, leading to a watery pursuit for the better part of an hour before finally emerging from the estuary and surrendering. Officers with the Carlsbad Police Department tried to...
Woman hit, killed while crossing Pacific Beach street identified
A woman who hit and killed while crossing a Pacific Beach street on the night of Nov. 10 has been identified by authorities.
‘Her Bones Protruded from Her Skin’: Grisly Details Emerge After Megachurch Leader Charged with Torturing and Murdering 11-Year-Old Daughter
A judge in California will not allow a local megachurch leader and her mother to be released from jail, saying the horrific allegations that they tortured and starved their 11-year-old adoptive daughter and granddaughter to death made them a danger to society and a flight risk. San Diego Superior Court...
REWARD OFFERED IN CASSIDY HOPWOOD CASE; FUNDRAISER SITE SET UP FOR BURIAL OF TEEN FOUND DEAD IN LA MESA
November 30, 2022 (La Mesa) -- A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of Cassidy Hopwood, an El Cajon teen who went missing in February. Her body was found March 13 behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Blvd. in La Mesa, but she was not identified until November.
Wanted man flees into Batiquitos Lagoon in failed bid to evade arrest
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Orange County allegedly fled to Carlsbad Tuesday and led officers on a watery pursuit before finally emerging from the estuary and surrendering.
Paramedics Respond to Two Overdoses Less Than Two Hours Apart
SAN DIEGO - Emergency medical teams respond to two drug overdoses less than two hours apart. First responders were very busy Monday morning starting just after 2:00 a.m. in the Mid-City area, where paramedics had to revive a man who was found unconscious and not breathing on the sidewalk on Swift Avenue near University Avenue, according to reporting partner 10 News. First responders gave him the overdose reversing drug Narcan and he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Narcan is typically used to reverse opioid overdoses, specifically fentanyl.
Woman administers Narcan on man overdosing in downtown parking garage
A woman helped revive a man who overdosed in a downtown San Diego parking garage early Wednesday morning.
Officials Investigating Chemical Hazard in Ramona
Officials from multiple agencies were investigating a chemical hazard Wednesday in the Ramona area of San Diego County. It was reported just after 8:30 a.m. in the area of 1600 Main St., where a liquid natural gas tank exploded in a vehicle, according to authorities. Personnel from the San Diego...
Teens escape from an intruder who stormed onto their boat near Seaport Village
An army vet docked on a boat nearby confronted the intruder and detained him until Harbor Police arrived.
Family Remembers Man Who Died of Suspected Fentanyl Overdose in University Heights
The family of a University Heights man who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose is speaking out about the impact the synthetic opioid has on not just those who use it. Earlier this month, 35-year-old Zack Whalen and a woman were found in an apartment on Louisiana Street, along with two other men who were found unresponsive and revived with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.
1 hospitalized after shooting involving law enforcement officer in Talmadge: SDPD
One person was hospitalized Monday after a shooting involving law enforcement officers in the Talmadge neighborhood, authorities said.
