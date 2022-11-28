Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
vermontcatholic.org
Dominican order sees surge in vocations from Providence College graduates
In the past several years, an increasing number of Providence College graduates have pursued a vocation with the Dominican order that runs the Rhode Island university. “During the five years I was in Providence, we had at least one student enter the novitiate at the end of each year,” said Dominican Father Michael Weibley, whose first assignment after ordination was as a chaplain and professor at Providence College.
whatsupnewp.com
List: Highest-paying business jobs in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport School Superintendent’s Community Update: Nov. 30
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following message on Wednesday, November 30. Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in... More by Ryan Belmore.
Turnto10.com
Providence teachers union leaders call mayors' recommendations 'publicity stunt'
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Teachers union leaders in Providence are calling out the outgoing mayor and his predecessors for their recommendations regarding the Providence school system. Earlier this month, current Mayor Jorge Elorza and former Mayors Angel Taveras and Joseph Paolino Jr. provided recommendations to Mayor-elect Brett Smiley about...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport School Superintendent Jermain joins WUN for a conversation on Wednesday
For Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s School Superintendent, it has been a challenging time — from the failed regionalization vote to revelations of expected substantial cost overruns for the Rogers High School construction project. Colleen joins WhatsUpNewp at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) for her monthly live virtual video conversation...
ABC6.com
Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
GoLocalProv
Group Calls for Resignation of Providence Schools Advisor and “End to State Takeover”
A representative of a group of families, students, legislators, community organizations, and individuals on Monday announced that they are expressing "concerns regarding issues in the Providence Public Schools, as well as the state intervention in the district." Organizer Gabe Mernoff announced that on Tuesday morning, they will be holding a...
GoLocalProv
Principal Stabbed by Student at Providence High School
A school official was stabbed by a student at Central High School in Providence on Wednesday morning. According to police, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight had broken out among students. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. A student is in custody, say police. This story is...
Uprise RI
Providence Finance Committee ignores large outcry, passes ProvPort resolutions
In the end, any pretext of fairness or community engagement was jettisoned as Providence City Council Finance Chair Jo-Ann Ryan (Ward 5) rushed the vote on two ProvPort ordinances that dozens of Providence residents just asked to be held for greater public examination, understanding and input. There were no deliberations....
thelocalne.ws
Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses
GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
5 things to know as RI cannabis sales start Thursday
Recreational sales will begin at five stores on Thursday.
rinewstoday.com
Smithfield motel leased for $1.44M for new homeless shelter approach – Richard Asinof
With the weather deteriorating, with hospitals exceeding their capacity, here are the facts: The Community Care Alliance of Rhode Island, a nonprofit agency based in Woonsocket, has received a six-month state contract, in the form a purchase order for $1.44 million, to lease a building on the site of the Sure Stay Hotel in Smithfield, just down the road from Bryant University, to serve as a homeless shelter facility.
Mayor: Cranston not the place for proposed ‘pallet housing’
Cranston Mayor Ken Hopkins continues to push back against a proposal that would create a village of so-called "pallet housing" in Pastore Government Center.
nrinow.news
Need for volunteers turns dire as 22 town board members end tenure in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Among the first orders of business after new town councilors take the oath of office on Thursday, Dec. 1 will be addressing a growing problem in North Smithfield: a lack of volunteers willing to serve on the town’s boards and commissions. Records shared with NRI...
GoLocalProv
EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School
GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
whatsupnewp.com
Now Hiring: 55+ job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area. All jobs were posted or provided to us within the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport. 22...
whatsupnewp.com
Salve Hockey Team helps raise more than $10,000 for Newport Mental Health
The Salve Regina University’s Seahawks’ Men’s Hockey Team and its supporters raised over $10,000 for Newport Mental Health through its 2nd annual Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game against the University of New England took place over Parents Weekend and drew a packed...
Royal Family thanks Mass. residents, Gov. Baker as they arrive in Boston
As the Royal Family arrived in the Bay State Wednesday, the prince of Wales extended his appreciation to Massachusetts residents — and especially Bostonians, ahead of The Earthshot Prize ceremony that will be held in the city later this week. In a Twitter post, Prince William also thanked Gov....
Turnto10.com
South County Hospital proposed parking lot expansion sparks backlash
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — A proposed parking lot expansion for South County Hospital is sparking backlash as members of the Narragansett tribe argue the land is a sacred burial ground. South County Hospital is seeking the town's approval to turn Town Farm Park, located behind the hospital, into...
66 CVS pharmacies in RI now equipped with time delay safes
CVS Health has rolled out time delay safe technology in hundreds of its pharmacies nationwide.
