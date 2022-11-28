ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

vermontcatholic.org

Dominican order sees surge in vocations from Providence College graduates

In the past several years, an increasing number of Providence College graduates have pursued a vocation with the Dominican order that runs the Rhode Island university. “During the five years I was in Providence, we had at least one student enter the novitiate at the end of each year,” said Dominican Father Michael Weibley, whose first assignment after ordination was as a chaplain and professor at Providence College.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

List: Highest-paying business jobs in Rhode Island

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport School Superintendent’s Community Update: Nov. 30

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following message on Wednesday, November 30. Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What'sUpNewp. Belmore has been involved with What’sUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to be named Best Local News Blog in... More by Ryan Belmore.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence teachers union leaders call mayors' recommendations 'publicity stunt'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Teachers union leaders in Providence are calling out the outgoing mayor and his predecessors for their recommendations regarding the Providence school system. Earlier this month, current Mayor Jorge Elorza and former Mayors Angel Taveras and Joseph Paolino Jr. provided recommendations to Mayor-elect Brett Smiley about...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Newport School Superintendent Jermain joins WUN for a conversation on Wednesday

For Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s School Superintendent, it has been a challenging time — from the failed regionalization vote to revelations of expected substantial cost overruns for the Rogers High School construction project. Colleen joins WhatsUpNewp at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow (Wednesday) for her monthly live virtual video conversation...
NEWPORT, RI
ABC6.com

Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Principal Stabbed by Student at Providence High School

A school official was stabbed by a student at Central High School in Providence on Wednesday morning. According to police, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight had broken out among students. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. A student is in custody, say police. This story is...
PROVIDENCE, RI
thelocalne.ws

Georgetown company acquires Ipswich and Topsfield businesses

GEORGETOWN — Momentum Manufacturing Group (MMG) has announced its acquisition of Little Enterprises in Ipswich and Evans Industries in Topsfield. One of the top ten largest metal manufacturers in North America, MMG said it was a strategic acquisition of two companies that support semiconductor manufacturing. The move will see...
IPSWICH, MA
rinewstoday.com

Smithfield motel leased for $1.44M for new homeless shelter approach – Richard Asinof

With the weather deteriorating, with hospitals exceeding their capacity, here are the facts: The Community Care Alliance of Rhode Island, a nonprofit agency based in Woonsocket, has received a six-month state contract, in the form a purchase order for $1.44 million, to lease a building on the site of the Sure Stay Hotel in Smithfield, just down the road from Bryant University, to serve as a homeless shelter facility.
SMITHFIELD, RI
GoLocalProv

EXCLUSIVE: Video of Principal Being Stabbed at Central High School

GoLocalProv.com has obtained a copy of a video of the principal of Central High School in Providence being stabbed on Wednesday. As GoLocal was first to report, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed following an altercation involving students. The video depicts a juvenile first being assaulted by other students, before getting...
whatsupnewp.com

Salve Hockey Team helps raise more than $10,000 for Newport Mental Health

The Salve Regina University’s Seahawks’ Men’s Hockey Team and its supporters raised over $10,000 for Newport Mental Health through its 2nd annual Mental Health Awareness Night on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game against the University of New England took place over Parents Weekend and drew a packed...
NEWPORT, RI

