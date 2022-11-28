Is Russell Wilson getting sacked more than he normally does?

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos have a record of 3-8 and are in last place in the AFC West .

Many had high hopes for the season after the Broncos made a blockbuster trade in March to bring Russell Wilson to Denver. Before even playing a snap, Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the team.

While many have said the blame for the poor season falls on head coach Nathaniel Hackett, others say it’s due to poor play by Wilson.

Wilson has already been sacked a total of 35 times this season through 11 games. He did not play during the week 7 game against the Jets.

In 2021, Wilson played 14 games and was sacked 33 times. He was also sacked only 33 times during the entire 2012 season.

Here is a look at how many times Wilson has been sacked over the last 10 years:

2022: 35 sacks through 11 games

35 sacks through 11 games 2021: 33 (14 games played)

33 (14 games played) 2020: 47

47 2019: 48

48 2018: 51

51 2017: 43

43 2016: 41

41 2015: 45

45 2014: 42

42 2013: 44

44 2012: 33

Wilson has 8 touchdowns on the season. He has 32.3 QBR , which is ranked as 30th in the NFL.

Denver has struggled to score points this season. In fact, the Broncos have fewer offensive touchdowns on the season than any other team at 14. The Broncos are also in last place in the NFL for total points at 157 and total points per game at 14.3.

Wilson said the offensive struggles are not acceptable.

“It’s unacceptable. Bottom line. This organization. This tradition here. Everything else, we got to honor it. We got to honor it by winning. We got to honor it by our work ethic. Continue to work hard. We got to go out there and play. Play great and be able to find ways to score touchdowns. I think at the end of the game there, the best thing I saw was we didn’t give up,” Wilson said.

