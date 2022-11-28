ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Is Russell Wilson getting sacked more than he normally does?

By Dara Bitler
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qov1I_0jQ79jQN00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos have a record of 3-8 and are in last place in the AFC West .

Many had high hopes for the season after the Broncos made a blockbuster trade in March to bring Russell Wilson to Denver. Before even playing a snap, Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension with the team.

Broncos blame game: Fire Hackett, bench Wilson?

While many have said the blame for the poor season falls on head coach Nathaniel Hackett, others say it’s due to poor play by Wilson.

Wilson has already been sacked a total of 35 times this season through 11 games. He did not play during the week 7 game against the Jets.

In 2021, Wilson played 14 games and was sacked 33 times. He was also sacked only 33 times during the entire 2012 season.

Is coach Hackett worried about his status with Broncos?

Here is a look at how many times Wilson has been sacked over the last 10 years:

  • 2022: 35 sacks through 11 games
  • 2021: 33 (14 games played)
  • 2020: 47
  • 2019: 48
  • 2018: 51
  • 2017: 43
  • 2016: 41
  • 2015: 45
  • 2014: 42
  • 2013: 44
  • 2012: 33

Wilson has 8 touchdowns on the season. He has 32.3 QBR , which is ranked as 30th in the NFL.

Denver has struggled to score points this season. In fact, the Broncos have fewer offensive touchdowns on the season than any other team at 14. The Broncos are also in last place in the NFL for total points at 157 and total points per game at 14.3.

Wilson said the offensive struggles are not acceptable.

“It’s unacceptable. Bottom line. This organization. This tradition here. Everything else, we got to honor it. We got to honor it by winning. We got to honor it by our work ethic. Continue to work hard.  We got to go out there and play. Play great and be able to find ways to score touchdowns. I think at the end of the game there, the best thing I saw was we didn’t give up,” Wilson said.

Orange and Blue Report

Whether you want to keep up with scores or stats, or even injuries and standings, FOX31 has you covered with the Orange & Blue Report .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Routine patrols lead to three drug-related arrests

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said routine night patrols by deputies have resulted in three arrests and the seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine through two separate traffic stops. PCSO said the first stop occurred after deputies were patrolling in the 3800 block of East Fourth Street, just west of Colorado […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo man killed in rollover crash identified

UPDATE: THURSDAY 11/24/2022 1:20 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who died after being ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash on East Northern Avenue Wednesday night on Nov. 23. 46-year-old Seledonio Rodriguez of Pueblo died as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. He was […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Woman crashes stolen truck, arrested on theft charges

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested a woman on Monday in connection to a string of thefts that spanned Pueblo and Pueblo West, after she crashed a stolen truck into other cars and ran from deputies. PCSO said a detective was able to apprehend 37-year-old Lynette A. Baca-Maldonado after she crashed […]
PUEBLO, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to terrible Russell Wilson news

The Denver Broncos have been very bad this season after trading for former Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson. While the defense has been very solid, the team’s offense has been among the worst in the NFL, ranking dead last in terms of scoring offense with just 14.7 points per game and Wilson is having the worst season of his career by far. And one shocking stat puts Wilson’s struggles into hilarious perspective.
DENVER, CO
People

Ciara Celebrates Thanksgiving Dancing and Laughing with Her Three Kids and Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara shares son Win Harrison, 2, and daughter Sienna Princess, 5, with Russell Wilson and is also mom to son Future Zahir, 8 Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating their family's first Thanksgiving in Denver. The singer and the NFL quarterback enjoyed Thanksgiving with friends and family. The family of five — which includes their two children, daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2. as well as the singer's 8-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future — wished followers a happy Thanksgiving...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Arrests made in stabbing incident, deputy assault

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has made two arrests in an incident on Monday, Nov. 21 in which a victim was stabbed in the Stratmoor Valley area, and a responding deputy was assaulted. EPSO said deputies responded just before 8:40 p.m. to a reported stabbing at a home in the […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Add sideline spat to Russell Wilson's lost season in Denver

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Whether or not there's a fissure in the Denver Broncos' locker room, there certainly is frustration. Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell were quick to dismiss their sideline spat Sunday as an emotional exchange between competitive personalities. “Frustration,’’ Purcell said, was the root of his brief...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson In Sideline Shouting Match as Broncos Lose Again

The Denver Broncos lost again, leading to the question: Has Russell Wilson lost his team?. On Sunday, the Broncos lost to Carolina, 23-10, and early in the fourth quarter, defensive tackle Mike Purcell appeared to be jawing in the face of quarterback Wilson, the former Seattle Seahawks star. The exchange looked heated and featured animated gestures from Purcell.
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Help police identify 3 suspects of frequent burglaries

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects who have been regularly stealing from a business. Three men pictured above have been frequently stealing cases of beer from a business near the corner of West Abriendo Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to PPD. If […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Five-car crash throws engine from car, into traffic

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 11/23/2022 9:58 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to CSPD, officers with the Stetson Hills division responded at 6:03 p.m. to the area of North Powers Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard regarding a crash in the southbound lanes of Powers. When officers arrived, they found at least four cars that had damage from a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Person of interest located in homicide investigation

UPDATE: FRIDAY 11/25/2022 2:26 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has located Stephanie Lopez, a person of interest in the homicide investigation. If anyone has information about this incident or the whereabouts of Lopez, contact PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at (719) 240-0130. If you would like to remain […]
KXRM

Nov. 25 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Denise Mares, 35, is a Hispanic female, 5’02”, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mares has a no-bond warrant for a Probation Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs. Danny Sisneros, 26, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man arrested after injuring Pueblo Police officer

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 27 after police say he attempted to reverse a stolen truck away from law enforcement and injured a responding officer when the officer became pinned between the truck’s door and another car. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers were proactively policing near the […]
PUEBLO, CO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness

Since his arrival in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top quarterbacks in the league, earning an NFL MVP award and leading his team to multiple Super Bowls, including one championship. But even he can improve his game – particularly in the red zone. During Sunday’s game against Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes reveals Chiefs major weakness appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KXRM

KXRM

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy