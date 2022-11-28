ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback

For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room

An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Quarterback Rankings, Week 13: Dak Prescott is a top 3 QB (and that can't last ... right?)

Dak Prescott is throwing interceptions at a career-worst rate. He’s had five since returning to the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup in Week 7. But he’s been pretty good in every other facet of the game — including letting his running backs take over — and the Cowboys are 4-1 since then. Prescott is averaging more than 250 passing yards per game and has more touchdowns than turnovers and sacks combined. That’s led him to rise up the advanced stats leaderboard … all the way into third place thanks to a small sample size and some underwhelming opponents.
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves practice with quad injury

Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are facing a must-win against a bad Denver Broncos team this Sunday. Baltimore finds itself at 7-4 and tied atop the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals following last week’s ugly loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This snapped a four-game winning streak for the Ravens.
numberfire.com

Jaguars "feel good" about Travis Etienne's (foot) chances of playing in Week 13

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (foot) is uncertain to play in Week 13's game against the Detroit Lions. Etienne's status for Sunday in up in the air after he left Week 12's win over Baltimore early with a foot injury. However, Doug Pederson says he "feels good" about Etienne's chances of playing against the Lions. The Jaguars intend to work Etienne back slowly in practice this week.
