Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekendDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Middleburg man arrested Thanksgiving evening for strangulation, resisting arrest, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
FDLE still investigating April officer-involved shooting in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island Golden Eagles top All County football team with 18 playersAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
NFL Quarterback Rankings, Week 13: Dak Prescott is a top 3 QB (and that can't last ... right?)
Dak Prescott is throwing interceptions at a career-worst rate. He’s had five since returning to the Dallas Cowboys’ lineup in Week 7. But he’s been pretty good in every other facet of the game — including letting his running backs take over — and the Cowboys are 4-1 since then. Prescott is averaging more than 250 passing yards per game and has more touchdowns than turnovers and sacks combined. That’s led him to rise up the advanced stats leaderboard … all the way into third place thanks to a small sample size and some underwhelming opponents.
When is Miller time? An update and analysis of Von Miller's knee injury
While Von Miller is not set to suit up for the Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots, he is optimistic about the next game, where he hopes to be ready to play in time for the Buffalo Bills to face the New York Jets on Dec. 11th.
Former kicker Josh Lambo files amended complaint against Jacksonville Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Jaguar kicker Josh Lambo has filed an amended complaint against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former kicker filed the original lawsuit against his former team for violating Florida's whistle-blower's act after alleging former head Coach Urban Meyer kicked Lambo during a practice. The case was dismissed...
Yardbarker
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson leaves practice with quad injury
Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are facing a must-win against a bad Denver Broncos team this Sunday. Baltimore finds itself at 7-4 and tied atop the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals following last week’s ugly loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. This snapped a four-game winning streak for the Ravens.
numberfire.com
Jaguars "feel good" about Travis Etienne's (foot) chances of playing in Week 13
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (foot) is uncertain to play in Week 13's game against the Detroit Lions. Etienne's status for Sunday in up in the air after he left Week 12's win over Baltimore early with a foot injury. However, Doug Pederson says he "feels good" about Etienne's chances of playing against the Lions. The Jaguars intend to work Etienne back slowly in practice this week.
Jaguars player takes big shot at Urban Meyer after win
The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially surpassed their win total from their disastrous 2021 season, and one player made it clear on Sunday that getting rid of Urban Meyer is what made that possible. Trevor Lawrence had one of his best games as a pro while leading the Jags to a...
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Lions are a...
