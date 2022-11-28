Read full article on original website
iOS 16.2 on the way — here’s the new features for your iPhone
An iOS 16.2 beta is in the hands of developers, with the public beta arriving soon. Here's what to expect from iOS 16.2 when it reaches your iPhone
Update your Google Chrome Mac install now
There is another zero-day exploit for Chrome, and Google has issued a security update to fix the vulnerability that is being actively exploited. The company is rolling out the update -- 107.0.5304.121 -- for Windows, Mac. I don't run Chrome often, but strangely, mine was already updated when I launched...
Claris FileMaker Pro & FileMaker Server updated with macOS Ventura compatibility
The custom database and app-building platform FileMaker by Claris has been updated with full macOS Ventura compatibility. Claris FileMaker Pro and FileMaker Server have been updated to version 19.6.1 with a host of improvements, including macOS Ventura compatibility. The app also now supports the Sign in with Apple authentication option.
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
Google brings AI testing app to Mac, probably by accident
Google has released its AI Test Kitchen iPadOS app onto the Mac App Store, but it is less likely to be the start of a new wave of apps, and more likely a mistake. Apple wants to make it as easy for developers to bring their iOS apps to the Mac, as it is for macOS users to get the converted iOS apps. Such apps that work on the Mac show up in a Mac App Store search, but the idea has not been an overwhelming success for Apple.
Eufy cameras upload content to the cloud without owners knowledge
A security researcher has discovered that Anker's Eufy security cameras send user images and information to the cloud without the owners' consent -- even if the user doesn't pay for a cloud subscription. Security consultant Paul Moore discovered that his Eufy Doorbell Dual was uploading data to the cloud, despite...
iPhone 14 Pro availability improves despite assembler riots
Lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro orders have moderated slightly outside of China, but the ongoing COVID-related labor problems at the main iPhone factory are still a problem. Week 12 of the JP Morgan Apple Product Availability Tracker has seen mixed results across all main iPhone 14 models. On a global basis, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen lead times grow from 2 days in week 11 to 3 days, the Pro and Pro Max saw times reduce to averages of 35 days each from 41 days apiece a week prior.
Apple celebrates iPhone accessibility features in powerful new ad
"The Greatest" is a new Apple video spotlighting the many ways an iPhone can help with accessibility needs, ranging from voice control to Door Detection. A new 140-second long Apple video called "The Greatest" has been released on YouTube, showing a wide range of people using accessibility features. "At Apple,...
iPhone 15 Ultra: What it may look like, and what to expect in 2023
Rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup began in the middle of 2022. Despite the early start, they have been much more realistic than early iPhone 14 rumors. The generational jump for the iPhone 14 Pro was a little wider than others. Cameras were improved across the board, a new cutout for the sensor housing was introduced, and the display gained always-on capabilities.
Android Security Flaws Not Patched by Google, Samsung
Google has warned that five security flaws affecting Android smartphones remain unpatched months after being brought to the attention of phone manufacturers. In a blog post, Google’s Project Zero said that the flaws it previously reported in June and July had not been resolved, leaving the users of smartphones belonging to Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Google itself at risk of hacking.
Nothing phone (1) owners can now sign up for the Android 13 open beta testing
Nothing has announced that the Android 13 open beta testing for the Nothing phone (1) will commence in two weeks.
iPhone 15 rumored to get advanced image sensor from Sony
Sony will reportedly supply Apple with an image sensor for the iPhone 15 that is said to reduce over- and under-exposure. A report on Monday from Nikkei claims that Sony will bring its photography smarts to the iPhone. This would put them in direct competition with Samsung, who already supplies image sensors to Apple.
How to enroll in and leave Apple's beta program on iOS & iPadOS
Apple allows all users to take part in their beta program foriOS and iPadOS for free. Here's how to take part in the program. Apple has two tiers of beta programs for its operating...
Apple executive John Stauffer poached by Roblox
John Stauffer was the head of the Apple division behind CarPlay and Group FaceTime -- and now he's leaving the company for Roblox. Roblox is bringing in John Stauffer as a VP of engineering responsible for the virtual world's core engine. He will report directly to CTO Daniel Sturman.
WhatsApp's new feature lets you connect to an Android tablet with the same account
Multi-device support on WhatsApp has expanded from WhatsApp desktop clients to Android tablets.
iOS 16.1.2 aims to fix iPhone 14 Crash Detection feature
The new iOS 16.1.2 update is intended to make the iPhone 14 stop calling for an ambulance when the user takes a tumble. It includes "Crash Detection optimizations" according to Apple. The update released Wednesday also makes some other tweaks so it's worth installing on all compatible iPhones.
Hands on with the Oceanic+ app and Apple Watch Ultra
After being announced on stage alongside theApple Watch Ultra, the Oceanic+ app is now available on the App Store to download. Let's go hands-on to test it out. One of the more unique aspects...
These key new Google apps could finally be coming to your Pixel Watch
Wear OS update could see new Gmail and Calendar apps for Google smartwatches
Skiers triggering false Crash Detection alerts on iPhone 14, Apple Watch
Emergency dispatchers near ski resorts are seeing an influx of Crash Detection alerts sent byiPhone and Apple Watches — and they want the skiers to leave them on. In October, we learned that...
Court approves Apple's $50M settlement to end Butterfly Keyboard lawsuit
A court has given its preliminary approval to a $50 million settlement ending the Butterfly keyboard class-action lawsuit against Apple. Originally agreed by Apple in July, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has granted the preliminary approval for a settlement, in the class-action lawsuit concerning the controversial "Butterfly" keyboard mechanism.
