wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years

One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans are completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive their own horror movie

It’s become a contemporary viral trend in the realm of cinematic horror to take classic versions of beloved childhood tales and put a blood-soaked spin on it. Such has been the case so far with movies like The Mean One and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey — both of which have succeeded in placing a bizarre twist on their respective narratives and successfully terrifying moviegoers around the world. And just when you thought that was the last of it, horror fans are now completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive the same treatment.
CNET

The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video

Itching for some horror? A decent selection of classics and classics in waiting are available on Prime Video, from World War Z to The Silence of the Lambs. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime Video has to...
wegotthiscovered.com

A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality

There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
EW.com

Jim Carrey wanted to make a found footage horror movie inspired by the making of Dumb and Dumber

It is no insult to say that filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (AKA "Daniels") make strange films. The pair's 2016 movie Swiss Army Man starred Daniel Radcliffe as a flatulent corpse while this year's Everything Everywhere All at Once finds Michelle Yeoh playing a laudromat-owner who is informed she must save the multiverse while attempting to sort out her taxes. But we may have missed out on what sounds like a weirder film than either of those releases.
Entertainment Weekly

Bambi to become 'a vicious killing machine' in new horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning

Hunters, beware: There's a new Great Prince of the Forest… and he's on a murderous rampage. For the past 80 years, Bambi and his woodland pals Thumper and Flower have maintained a sweet, wholesome image thanks to the eponymous 1942 Disney film. Now, the once-adorable deer is set to show off his dark side in the upcoming horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning, EW has confirmed. The horror site Dread Central first reported the news.
NME

The Grinch becomes a slasher in horror parody trailer ‘The Mean One’

A new horror parody film about the Grinch called The Mean One has just dropped its first trailer – take a look above. The film, directed by Steven LaMorte from a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, will star Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler and Amy Schumacher.
ComicBook

The Mean One: Trailer for Grinch-Inspired Horror Movie Released

The horror genre is no stranger to diving into seemingly wholesome or innocent concepts to completely turn on their heads for unsettling experiences, with The Mean One aiming to put a new spin on an icon of the holiday season, which has just earned a new trailer. While it might not be an official adaptation of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the movie instead borrows a memorable line and characteristics of the figure to tell a completely demented take on the concept that will likely change how you see the source material forever. Check out the trailer for The Mean One below before it lands in select theaters on December 9th.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans celebrate or incinerate the movies that sank or swam in their final acts

There’s nothing that pulls a horror movie together more than its ending. Whether it be the most gripping horror ever made or a subpar reboot, the final act of any horror can make or break the entire production. As an audience, in our minds, the ending of an impactful and successful horror acts as the legacy that outlives the movie itself and the image that sears itself into viewers’ brains for years to come, so when the question arises concerning the best final acts, those movies immediately spring to mind. Likewise, however, with all the groundbreaking endings, there are the disappointing, abysmal endings.
The Independent

New on Netflix in December 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month

This year, for Christmas, Netflix is giving subscribers a wealth of new releases.These include films you would have had a chance to see in the cinema in November – films like Glass Onion, which is Rian Johnson’s sequel to Knives Out.There are also new Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio), Alejandro González Iñárritu (BARDO) and Noah Baumbach (White Noise) films being added from the beginning of the month, right through to New Year’s Eve,TV wise, there will be a new series of Emily in Paris to tear through while slumped on the sofa post-Christmas dinner, as well as a prequel spin-off...
thedigitalfix.com

John Carpenter has his own personal Nicolas Cage festival at home

With their eclectic roster of some of the best movies of all time, John Carpenter and Nicolas Cage have amassed reputations for being two of the most talented — and eccentric — men in Hollywood. In recent years, director John Carpenter has turned his hand to music: leaving a legacy of iconic horror movies behind him as the director of films like Halloween, The Thing, and Vampires, among others.

