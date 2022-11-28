Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans remain divided over one of the most bizarre body horror films in years
One of the beauties of art is the ability to spark an intense emotion in the eye of the beholder, with even the most bottom-of-the-barrel trash still able to stoke flames of thought. Sometimes though, all you can appreciate is the ideas behind a film you utterly reject. Kevin Smith’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive their own horror movie
It’s become a contemporary viral trend in the realm of cinematic horror to take classic versions of beloved childhood tales and put a blood-soaked spin on it. Such has been the case so far with movies like The Mean One and Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey — both of which have succeeded in placing a bizarre twist on their respective narratives and successfully terrifying moviegoers around the world. And just when you thought that was the last of it, horror fans are now completely convinced that another beloved childhood character will receive the same treatment.
CNET
The Absolute Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Itching for some horror? A decent selection of classics and classics in waiting are available on Prime Video, from World War Z to The Silence of the Lambs. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the nightmares begin. These horror flicks are the very best Prime Video has to...
M3GAN Writer Explains How The Horror Movie Taps Into One Of Her Own Biggest Fears
M3GAN's writer had to face her own fears while crafting the upcoming horror movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
wegotthiscovered.com
A trailblazing horror film from a deeply controversial filmmaker remains excellent over 50 years later
The late 1960s and early 1970s were a hotbed of films that changed the industry forever. The likes of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Planet of the Apes, and A Clockwork Orange are all doing massive things for the art form. Horror had several trailblazers during this era, but perhaps none...
wegotthiscovered.com
A horror movie so brutal it was banned from cinemas slashes its way back into conversation
Provocative art, particularly pieces which challenge us to view horrendous acts being committed — remains one of the best ways to get your movie to stand out from the rest of the pack. However, some films cross the borders of provocative and end up getting banned from cinemas. 2012’s...
EW.com
Jim Carrey wanted to make a found footage horror movie inspired by the making of Dumb and Dumber
It is no insult to say that filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (AKA "Daniels") make strange films. The pair's 2016 movie Swiss Army Man starred Daniel Radcliffe as a flatulent corpse while this year's Everything Everywhere All at Once finds Michelle Yeoh playing a laudromat-owner who is informed she must save the multiverse while attempting to sort out her taxes. But we may have missed out on what sounds like a weirder film than either of those releases.
‘Exorcist’ Star Linda Blair Once Admitted She Actually Hates Horror Movies
Linda Blair recently opened up about her time working on the popular horror film The Exorcist. She is best known for her incredibly scary character, Regan MacNeil. Even though she stars in one of the scariest movies of all time, she admitted that she hates horror movies, especially the ones they create these days.
Bambi to become 'a vicious killing machine' in new horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning
Hunters, beware: There's a new Great Prince of the Forest… and he's on a murderous rampage. For the past 80 years, Bambi and his woodland pals Thumper and Flower have maintained a sweet, wholesome image thanks to the eponymous 1942 Disney film. Now, the once-adorable deer is set to show off his dark side in the upcoming horror movie Bambi: The Reckoning, EW has confirmed. The horror site Dread Central first reported the news.
NME
The Grinch becomes a slasher in horror parody trailer ‘The Mean One’
A new horror parody film about the Grinch called The Mean One has just dropped its first trailer – take a look above. The film, directed by Steven LaMorte from a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, will star Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler and Amy Schumacher.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are hoping a recent recurring trend doesn’t become a full-blown subgenre
There’s a worry new trend emerging out of modern horror, something so perverted you’ll be wondering what has happened behind the scenes. We are of course talking about naked old people as villains. The trend is hard to fully understand the origin of, with it seen as early...
wegotthiscovered.com
A uniquely troubled historical horror survives an undead plague to live forever as a cult classic
Medieval horror movies have untapped potential to blend the sweeping historical epic, battle-heavy action spectacular, and gruesome levels of gore together into a satisfying genre-bending whole, even if it’s arguable that any of them will be able to top 2010’s sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Black Death. Released...
ComicBook
The Mean One: Trailer for Grinch-Inspired Horror Movie Released
The horror genre is no stranger to diving into seemingly wholesome or innocent concepts to completely turn on their heads for unsettling experiences, with The Mean One aiming to put a new spin on an icon of the holiday season, which has just earned a new trailer. While it might not be an official adaptation of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the movie instead borrows a memorable line and characteristics of the figure to tell a completely demented take on the concept that will likely change how you see the source material forever. Check out the trailer for The Mean One below before it lands in select theaters on December 9th.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans celebrate or incinerate the movies that sank or swam in their final acts
There’s nothing that pulls a horror movie together more than its ending. Whether it be the most gripping horror ever made or a subpar reboot, the final act of any horror can make or break the entire production. As an audience, in our minds, the ending of an impactful and successful horror acts as the legacy that outlives the movie itself and the image that sears itself into viewers’ brains for years to come, so when the question arises concerning the best final acts, those movies immediately spring to mind. Likewise, however, with all the groundbreaking endings, there are the disappointing, abysmal endings.
New on Netflix in December 2022: Every movie and TV show coming this month
This year, for Christmas, Netflix is giving subscribers a wealth of new releases.These include films you would have had a chance to see in the cinema in November – films like Glass Onion, which is Rian Johnson’s sequel to Knives Out.There are also new Guillermo del Toro (Pinocchio), Alejandro González Iñárritu (BARDO) and Noah Baumbach (White Noise) films being added from the beginning of the month, right through to New Year’s Eve,TV wise, there will be a new series of Emily in Paris to tear through while slumped on the sofa post-Christmas dinner, as well as a prequel spin-off...
Dawn Breaks Behind the Eyes review – cult status beckons for Euro horror homage
Director Kevin Kopacka indulges the sensually rich if narratively flawed world of giallo and fantastique cinema, with enjoyable if problematic results
thedigitalfix.com
John Carpenter has his own personal Nicolas Cage festival at home
With their eclectic roster of some of the best movies of all time, John Carpenter and Nicolas Cage have amassed reputations for being two of the most talented — and eccentric — men in Hollywood. In recent years, director John Carpenter has turned his hand to music: leaving a legacy of iconic horror movies behind him as the director of films like Halloween, The Thing, and Vampires, among others.
