Carscoops
Koenigsegg Is Gearing Up To Deliver The Very First Jesko
Koenigsegg is getting ready to deliver the first example of the Jesko to a customer, almost four years after the hypercar was first unveiled. This particular Jesko was spotted testing outside the automaker’s factory in Ängelholm, Sweden and is finished in a simple shade known as Battle Grey. It has also been equipped with a set of orange brake calipers and was spotted with protective tape across the sides to ensure the paint remains in tip-top condition for when the keys are handed over to the buyer.
gmauthority.com
Widebody Corvette Z06 Rendering Lays Into The Aggression
The C8 Corvette Z06 stands apart from the “standard” C8 Stingray thanks to its widebody design and aggressive style, but now, one automotive designer is taking the Z06 to new extremes with the following rendering images. Recently posted to social media by Instagram user @carmstyledesign1, the images show...
Autoblog
Lamborghini explains how (and why) it designed the Huracán Sterrato off-roader
Lamborghini broke new ground (literally and metaphorically) by launching an off-road-ready variant of the Huracán called Sterrato. It's not the brand's first off-roader; that branch of the family tree includes the LM002 built in the 1980s and the Urus. But it's the only Lamborghini that has made the improbable leap from the track to the trail. I sat down with Rouven Mohr, the head of the firm's research and development department, to find out how and why the Sterrato came to life. Interestingly, it started with a wild idea floated by executives during a dinner.
This Matching Numbers GTO Convertible is Selling At Maple Brothers Auction
This GTO is a great piece of American automotive history with style and speed on its side. The Pontiac GTO has been an icon in the automotive industry for being one of the first muscle cars to ever hit the mainstream market. Combining a big V8 with a smaller body and good styling, this car quickly became a pioneer of American performance vehicles. The car's history started the same way most legendary GM vehicles became popular; it started as a high-performance trim of a pre-existing model. Eventually, the GTO became its own car, and now you would be hard-pressed to find a more desirable American muscle car. This particular vehicle is likely one of the most valuable examples of the Pontiac legend we all know and love.
fordauthority.com
Watch This Fox Body Ford Mustang Expertly Drift Into A Driveway
The Ford Mustang has changed considerably over the years, even though the more recent generations of the iconic pony car take quite a bit of influence from the first-gen model. There were quite a few unique outliers in between, however, including the rather large Mustangs of the mid to later 1970s, the Mustang II, and of course, the long-running Fox Body Ford Mustang, which is still a favorite of many. There are still a slew of Fox Body Ford Mustang models tearing up the drag strip, hitting the auction block, and cruising the streets, but as it turns out, the venerable pony car also makes a pretty great drift machine, too.
Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette
This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
qcnews.com
Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato arrives with 601 hp, rally mode
After teasing us for months, Lamborghini’s new Huracán Sterrato finally made its debut late on Tuesday during a special event at 2022 Art Basel in Miami. The car is the production version of the Huracán Sterrato concept shown in 2019, and it’s confirmed as the last Lamborghini to feature a powertrain consisting solely of a gas engine. Starting with the Aventador successor due in 2023, which will be powered by a V-12 plug-in hybrid setup, every Lamborghini will feature some form of electrification. The automaker plans for its full lineup to consist only of electrified cars as early as 2024.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Loses CR’s Recommendation Over Quality
Ford Motor Company can’t be too happy about how its vehicles fared in the 2022 automotive reliability survey conducted by Consumer Reports. As Ford Authority previously reported, Ford vehicles experienced more problems than last year, resulting in the brand dropping four spots when compared to 2021. That said, Lincoln rose 14 spots, all thanks to improved ratings for the Lincoln Corsair and Lincoln Nautilus. The same cannot be said for the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford Bronco Sport, as both vehicles are two of seven vehicles that the publication no longer recommends, based on problems its members are having with the duo.
Gas Monkey Garage Uncovers Some Rare Classics
Gas Monkey garage has uncovered quite a few crazy cars of the classic variety over the years of operation. However, every now and then they come across a collection of more than just one beloved sports car. In this find, the crew managed to gather up a multitude of wildly iconic vintage cars for the adventure of a lifetime. So what exactly makes this particular collection so special?
Carscoops
The Praga Bohema May Have A Nissan Engine But It’s A Truly Unique Supercar
Praga’s eye-catching Bohema is a supercar unlike any other and hot on the heels of its unveiling, Top Gear had the opportunity to check it out in person. Powering the Praga Bohema is a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V6 sourced from a Nissan GT-R that is then modified by Litchfield in the UK. In addition to converting the V6 to a dry sump system, it features a pair of new turbochargers that allow it to pump out 700 hp at 6,800 rpm and 534 lb-ft (724 Nm) of torque between 3,000 and 5,000 rpm. The Bohema also rocks a titanium exhaust and a Hewland 6-speed sequential transmission.
Autoblog
Enter to win a 4x4 Sprinter camper van this Cyber Monday
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. It's been a while since most of us have traveled, for obvious reasons, and...
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
MotorAuthority
2017 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake Widebody concept heads to auction
Shelby American's wide-body sixth-generation Ford Mustang concept is headed to auction. It's scheduled to cross the block at Mecum's auction in Kissimmee, Florida, scheduled for Jan. 4-15. Unveiled in 2017, the Shelby Super Snake Widebody concept applied for the first time the widened look of previous wide-body Shelbys to the...
Autoblog
Aston Martin designs another house, this one overlooking Tokyo
In Japan, where so many apartments aren’t much bigger than the cabin of a Bentley, it probably doesn’t makes sense that Aston Martin plans to build a luxury home with a vista overlooking Tokyo. Of course, the home, designed as it will be by Aston Martin artists, will...
Autoblog
South African company builds the world's first armored Jaguar I-Pace
When you think of armored cars, the presidential “Beast” limo and large SUVs likely come to mind. What you might not consider is that as the auto industry transforms itself to produce electric vehicles, we’ll start seeing more armored EVs. A South African company has a leg up in this area with the release of the first armored Jaguar I-Pace.
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz eSprinter prototype drives 295 miles on one charge
Mercedes-Benz is preparing to release an improved version of the electric eSprinter, and this time the van will be sold in the United States. The model hasn't been fully unveiled yet, but a pre-production prototype recently completed a 295-mile trip on a single charge in Germany. The test route started...
Autoblog
2023 Jeep Gladiator adds Earl gray paint to the palette
We can say we don't always get what we want from Jeep, but we can't say the brand doesn't listen or that it doesn't try. When Jeep showed the Gladiator FarOut Concept to the world as one of the 2020 Easter Jeep Safari one-offs, the world responded, "Hey, I like that color." The hue at issue was called "Earl," as in Earl gray, and America's off-road brand introduced it to the 2023 Wrangler lineup earl-ier this year. Now the color Jeep calls "a bold shade of gray with hints of aquamarine" has been made official for the 2023 Gladiator lineup, joining the small host of other changes for next model year.
electrek.co
Stellantis relaunches Lancia as all-electric marque, teases radical EV design
Italian automotive brand Lancia is experiencing a new renaissance in its 116 year history, and it involves going all electric. During a “Design Day” event today, the Stellantis subsidiary kicked off a ten year strategy that will introduce three bespoke Lancia EVs between 2024-2028. While it didn’t share any glimpse of its future EVs, Lancia did share an interesting looking automotive sculpture that encompasses the radical design we will see in all three of the future models. See more below.
dornob.com
Portless Catamaran: Inflatable Party Boat Packs Down to Fit in Your Trunk
Party boats are a luxury many people can’t afford, especially if they have no place to store one — but one Hungarian company is looking to make the kinds of outings bragged about by rich TikTokkers a lot more accessible to the average person. Designed by DDD Manufaktura, the Portless Catamaran is a dual-deck electric boat that can hold as many as eight people. On top of that, it’s inflatable and packs down to an ultra-compact size when it’s time to take it back home.
Agriculture Online
Honda announces new utility and beginner ATVs for 2023
Honda has announced new updates to its lines of small-displacement ATVs for the 2023 model year. "As a pioneer in the ATV industry, we're proud to continue offering models that are approachable, reliable, and affordable," says Brandon Wilson, sports and experiential manager at Honda. "The FourTrax Recon is such a versatile and practical machine, while TRX250X and TRX90X are all about fun and providing user-friendly platforms that allow new riders to get out and experience the trail."
