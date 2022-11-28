Paul Finebaum details how Texas A&M's win over LSU changes the trajectory for Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher walks off the field following a win over LSU on Nov. 26, 2022. (Carmen Mandato / Getty Images)

One of the more stunning results from the weekend was Texas A&M‘s 38-23 win over No. 5 LSU, a result that helped the Aggies close the year on a two-game winning streak and might have subtly altered the trajector for Jimbo Fisher within the program.

That’s not to say Texas A&M had a successful season; it’s hard to take away many positives when you go into the year ranked No. 6 and finish just 5-7. But it’s better than 4-8, that’s for sure.

“I think it was critical to win that game to go into the offseason talking about something other than eight losses,” ESPN personality Paul Finebaum said Monday on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning program. “So yes, I do think it changes it. Cole, we are all very susceptible to the very last thing we saw, especially when it’s on the field. And I’ve seen coaches do this before.”

Finebaum even provided an example from his career, seemingly citing Ray Perkins winning the 1984 Iron Bowl as Alabama‘s coach with a 17-15 win over Auburn.

“I saw a coach at Alabama early in my career win the Iron Bowl after Alabama’s first losing season in 25 years and he carried that into the offseason and recruiting and he won the Iron Bowl the next year in a 10-win season,” Finebaum said. “Those things can matter significantly.”

So what is the trajectory for Jimbo Fisher?

While acknowledging Saturday’s win over LSU was a definite step in the right direction for the trajectory of Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M stint, Finebaum didn’t sound totally convinced everything is now fine and dandy in Aggie land.

After a rough year, Texas A&M will have to navigate the turbulent waters of the transfer portal. And there are still more existential questions about the program for Finebaum.

“The problem for Jimbo Fisher isn’t what type of momentum he has, it’s the philosophy that he installs,” Finebaum said. “Does that lead him to believe, ‘Hey, I don’t have to listen to the Cole Cubelics and the Greg McElroys opining my offensive philosophy and maybe I don’t have to bring in a new hot-shot guy to satisfy them. I’ll keep doing what I want to do.’

“I think that’s ultimately the real question down there.”