wfxg.com
Augusta Christmas Parade 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 10. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will run along Broad Street between 13th St. and 7th St. This year's proceits will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.
WRDW-TV
See North Augusta’s tree-lighting ceremony
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds made their way to the Christmas tree lighting at Calhoun Park. There was so much to do, from live bands to roastedmarshmallows. The park was packed, and the energy was high. Santa was there, and we had the chance to ask him about the...
North Augusta requests Jeff Davis plaques off new pedestrian bridge
Augusta voted to change the name of the Jefferson Davis Bridge and take down the plaques but North Augusta is requesting two but Augusta is not prepared to act on the ask
Augustans to meet about creating new city out of Summerville area
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A group of Augustans want to combine their neighborhoods into an entirely new city. Once again Summerville could operate as its own entity, just like it did more than a century ago. This time with several other communities. It’s a measure being seriously discussed for the future. “This idea is the […]
WRDW-TV
Ellis Street residents will have to wait for relief from flooding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Flooding during storms is an ongoing issue on Ellis Street that Harrisburg residents and commissioners say has been going on since the 2000s. They thought they might be getting help soon, but it now it looks like that won’t happen until 2023. Chalk it up...
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
WRDW-TV
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it. We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Springs Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s happened several times before that, including four times since July.
WRDW-TV
Vehicle on fire causes traffic to stop on Bobby Jones
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A vehicle fire was reported Wednesday afternoon on Bobby Jones Expressway near Gordon Highway. On Nov. 30, at 5:33 p.m., dispatch received the call and arrived on scene. According to Georgia Department of Transportation, at 6:11 p.m., traffic has come to a complete stop, and traffic...
wgac.com
Local Man Wanted for Murder Now in Custody
A Richmond County man who was wanted for a murder last month on Old Savannah Road is now behind bars. Investigators had been looking for 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson IV of Augusta in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes of Augusta. Starkes, who had been shot at least one time, died at the scene.
WJBF.com
International Singer-Songwriter Trey McLaughlin sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital
Trey McLaughlin, well-known nationally and internationally, sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital to discuss Creative Impressions' Christmas production, "Behold The Star." International Singer-Songwriter Trey McLaughlin sits …. Trey McLaughlin, well-known nationally and internationally, sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital to discuss Creative Impressions' Christmas production, "Behold...
WRDW-TV
Local woman sought in deadly Florida hit-and-run
MIRAMAR, FL. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Miramar Police Department is seeking the public’s attention in locating a person of interest in a deadly Florida hit-and-run crash. Janae Shaniece Lewis, 28, of North Augusta, S.C., is the registered driver of the car. Authorities say the incident happened on Nov. 27. The...
Burke County Sheriff’s Office hosting charity ride
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is taking a ride for charity. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a charity ride on Saturday, December 3rd at the Old TG&Y Parking Lot in Waynesboro, Georgia. Organizers say proceeds from the charity ride will go to their Holiday Toy Drive and Shop […]
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect arrested in Augusta slaying of 20-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have made an arrest in a murder that happened on Oct. 15 on Old Savannah Road. The shooting claimed the life of Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes, 20, of Augusta. Chauncey Thompson IV, 20, was arrested Tuesday, according to Richmond County jail records. He was being held...
WJBF.com
Widowed on Thanksgiving
A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. Congress considers stepping in to avoid railroad …. Lawmakers are trying to stop a railroad strike...
WRDW-TV
Toys for Tots donations dive from 50,000 to 150 so far
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Toys for Tots program is celebrating 75 years, but this is a tough one. Locally, the Marine Corps program gave out 50,000 toys for Christmas, but so far this year, only 150 toys have been donated. This year, Toys for Tots has multiple drop-off locations...
Schools across Georgia receive false active shooter threats Wednesday
State and federal agencies are investigating after a day filled with false reports of active shooters at schools across central and south Georgia.
augustaceo.com
Tammy Butler Provides an Update of the Community Ministry of North Augusta
Tammy Butler of the Community Ministry of North Augusta talks about the growth of the organization from 6 original churches to 26 today and all the services they provide the community. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
WJBF.com
Apparo Academy Ribbon Cutting
Congress considers stepping in to avoid railroad …. Lawmakers are trying to stop a railroad strike that could devastate the country's economy. International Singer-Songwriter Trey McLaughlin sits …. Trey McLaughlin, well-known nationally and internationally, sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital to discuss Creative Impressions' Christmas production, "Behold The...
WRDW-TV
Youth program encourages Richmond Co. kids to stay out of trouble
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sheriff’s office is working with kids across the county in hopes that a youth program will help keep them from getting involved with criminal activity in the future. It’s called CHAMPS. Which stands for ‘choosing healthy activities and methods promoting safety.’. We...
WRDW-TV
How does Richmond County use its bomb squad mobile robot?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have seen the headlines about San Francisco voting to let police there use killer robots. Their police board of supervisors passed a new policy that allows them to use the same robots that can detonate a bomb remotely to use deadly force on a suspect in a standoff situation or something similar if everything else fails.
