Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Largest Handmade Artisan Shop in Massachusetts Announces Virtual Fall Fair!Dianna CarneyMassachusetts State
From Canada to Kingston: Christmas Tree Farm's Grand Opening Will Include Food, Festive Fun & a Fire!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
2nd suspect arrested in Fall River shooting
Fall River police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month.
Married couple found dead in Mass. home
Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple.
22-year-old Fall River man killed in Westport crash on Thanksgiving
A 22-year-old Fall River man was killed in a Westport single-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving morning, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Holdjer Decarvalho, 22, of Fall River, was identified by the District Attorney’s office as the man who died in the crash. Early Thanksgiving morning at...
Authorities investigating double homicide at home in Marshfield
Marshfield, Mass. — Law enforcement officials are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman at a home in Marshfield. Marshfield police and Massachusetts State Police are conducting a double homicide investigation at a home on Gotham Hill Drive, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. The...
Police: Man charged with spray painting ‘Adapt or Get Clapped’ on Plymouth business, resists arrest
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A young man is under arrest for allegedly spray painting a Plymouth business on Tuesday. Damien Oehme, 19, of Plymouth, was charged with vandalizing property and resisting arrest. Plymouth Police say a DPW employee spotted Oehme spray painting “ADAPT OR GET CLAPPED” on a business in...
Fall River police officer Nicholas Hoar arrested, accused of beating man in custody with baton
A Fall River Police Officer who is accused of beating a man in custody with a baton was arrested by federal agents Wednesday, United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’ Office said. Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted on one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and...
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store Tragedy
"A car struck the building causing damage"Photo by(Whitman Police Department / Facebook) (WHITMAN, MA) On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the Whitman Police Department revealed in a Facebook post that a car accident had taken place on Bedford Street, which involved a storefront.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
ABC6.com
Man injured in mid-November Providence house fire passes away
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A second man who was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Providence nearly two weeks ago has died. Providence police said Elier Guadalupe, 63, passed away at the hospital Thanksgiving morning. The fire broke out at a home on the night of...
NECN
Fall River Cop Indicted for Civil Rights Violation, Filing False Reports
A Fall River, Massachusetts, police officer was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man who was in police custody with a baton two years ago and then lying about it. Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted for a civil rights violation and for making false reports, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They said he was arrested Wednesday morning and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston at 1:45 p.m.
ABC6.com
Man accused of stealing car with 3-year-old girl inside in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A 50-year-old man is accused of stealing a car with a 3-year-old girl inside in Providence. The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the Fernandez Liquors on Broad Street. According to police, the mother of the child told officers that she left her gray...
quincyquarry.com
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders #quincypolice
Suspected Quincy ties to not yet officially announced suspected Marshfield Murders. – News about elsewhere reported by Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News has yet again scooped its media brethren with word as to what apparently went terribly wrong in the middle of the night last night in Marshfield. While...
ABC6.com
Fall River police officer assaulted man with baton while in custody, federal prosecutors say
BOSTON (WLNE) — A Fall River police officer accused of hitting a man with a baton while in custody in 2020 has been arrested. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said Nicholas Hoar was indicted for civil rights violation and false reports. On Dec. 21, 2020, Rollins said Hoar, who’s 35...
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
Acton man dies weeks after being injured in motorcycle crash
ACTON, Mass. — A man has passed away as a result of injuries sustained during a motorcycle crash in Acton on October 31st. Acton Police say the crash happened on Great Road around 12:00 p.m. when a Subaru Forester traveling eastbound and a motorcycle traveling westbound collided. The driver...
ABC6.com
Man suffering medical emergency crashes into gas pump in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A man who suffered a medical emergency crashed into a gas pump at an Attleboro Cumberland Farms Monday. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Street Cumberland Farms. Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the 83-year-old man suffered a medical issue after he...
fallriverreporter.com
Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer
The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
Route 44 closed after motorcycle crash that caused life-threatening injuries
Lakeville police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one individual with serious injuries Monday afternoon,. According to a statement by the police department, officers responded to the collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle on Route 44 at 12: 30 p.m. The motorcyclist was immediately flown to a Rhode...
ABC6.com
Police identify Providence man shot to death Thanksgiving Eve
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police on Monday identified a Providence man who was shot to death Thanksgiving Eve. Maj. David Lapatin said Craig Robinson was found Wednesday night with gunshot wounds after crashing his car on Hazael Street. Robinson, who’s 24 years old, was taken to the hospital, where...
fallriverreporter.com
Two early morning car fires in southeastern Massachusetts shut down Route 24 South
Two car fires took place on Route 24 South on Sunday morning that shut down the highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 3:00 a.m., all lanes of Route 24 South in Raynham were closed while a car fire was extinguished. Upon arrival, a car was located engulfed in...
Comments / 0