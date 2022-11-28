ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge

The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
ABC6.com

Man injured in mid-November Providence house fire passes away

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A second man who was taken to the hospital after a house fire in Providence nearly two weeks ago has died. Providence police said Elier Guadalupe, 63, passed away at the hospital Thanksgiving morning. The fire broke out at a home on the night of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
NECN

Fall River Cop Indicted for Civil Rights Violation, Filing False Reports

A Fall River, Massachusetts, police officer was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man who was in police custody with a baton two years ago and then lying about it. Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted for a civil rights violation and for making false reports, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They said he was arrested Wednesday morning and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston at 1:45 p.m.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

Man suffering medical emergency crashes into gas pump in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — A man who suffered a medical emergency crashed into a gas pump at an Attleboro Cumberland Farms Monday. The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Street Cumberland Farms. Police Chief Kyle Heagney said the 83-year-old man suffered a medical issue after he...
ATTLEBORO, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Friends: Jogger killed in southeastern Massachusetts crash was officer

The name of a southeastern Massachusetts man that died after a pedestrian crash has been announced. According to police, at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to a reported crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Cocasset and Oak Streets in Foxborough. Upon arrival,...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ABC6.com

Police identify Providence man shot to death Thanksgiving Eve

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police on Monday identified a Providence man who was shot to death Thanksgiving Eve. Maj. David Lapatin said Craig Robinson was found Wednesday night with gunshot wounds after crashing his car on Hazael Street. Robinson, who’s 24 years old, was taken to the hospital, where...
PROVIDENCE, RI

