A Fall River, Massachusetts, police officer was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a man who was in police custody with a baton two years ago and then lying about it. Nicholas M. Hoar, 35, was indicted for a civil rights violation and for making false reports, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. They said he was arrested Wednesday morning and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston at 1:45 p.m.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO