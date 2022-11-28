Elizabeth Ann (Hoggard) Calhoun, 61, widow of Linwood Alan Calhoun, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home in Newport, NC. Born July 16, 1961, in Virginia she was raised by the late Stevenson B. and Lois L. (Cullipher) Hoggard of Ahoskie, NC. She most enjoyed her time as a florist and took great joy in her creative work. Security was another field that she enjoyed and excelled with. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, pour painting and snake keeping. She also participated in Civil War Reenactments, with husband Alan, where she sewed many pieces of authentic clothing. She was involved in the Women of the Moose as a past Sr. Regent & College of Regents Red Stole.

NEWPORT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO