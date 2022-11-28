Read full article on original website
Community Calendar – December 2, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. For complete Christmas Calendar, go to News-Times Christmas Calendar of Events. Christmas Art Walk - The Arts Council of Carteret County is sponsoring the Annual Downtown Morehead City Christmas Art Walk December 17, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m.. The tour will include the new location at 1702 Arendell Street—also the new spot for Carolina Artist Gallery. There will be plenty of parking at that location. The public is invited to enjoy a walking tour of downtown Morehead City galleries and businesses. Food trucks and music will add to the festivities.
MONDAY AT 8PM: CHEF’S LIFE HOLIDAY SPECIAL
Doing what she knows best, Vivian hosts her own vision of the season’s celebrations in this one-hour special exploring holiday traditions, Kinston, NC style. Join her in one of the most charming and delicious celebrations of the season.
Beary Smokey Smokehouse opens on Herritage Street
Located in the heart of Kinston, on the corner of North and Herritage street, Beary Smokey Smokehouse serves plated food to order, and has an upstairs venue that will seat up to 90 people and offer in-house catering with décor. They specialize in smoked meats, and have award winning sides.
Friends of Carteret County Public Library to hold book sale
CARTERET COUNTY — The Friends of the Carteret County Public Library will hold its annual book sale Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 8-10 at the main county public library branch at 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 100, Beaufort. This is the organization’s largest book sale of the year, with more...
Stop the Bleed seminar set for Dec. 1 at Maritime Museum in Beaufort
BEAUFORT — America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast will host a free educational seminar, Stop the Bleed, Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort. It will be presented by Richard Chapman and his national certified instructors from the Carteret...
WCILCA board to hold special meeting
CEDAR POINT — The Board of Directors of the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency will hold a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department at 140 Sherwood Ave. in Cedar Point. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take action on...
Bobby Croom, 84; service Dec 3
Bobby H. Croom, 84, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday November 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Ann St. United Methodist Church in Beaufort, with Pastor Taylor Mills and Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. The entombment will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Zebulon, NC. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday, December 2, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local group
They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. 103-year-old Kinston woman still dancing with local …. They call themselves the "Kinston Seniors Dance Club." They've been dancing for decades. ENC could see impact from potential rail strike. The U.S. House of Representatives voted 290-137 on...
Vernon Daniels, 78; incomplete
Vernon "Marshall" Daniels, 78, of Cedar Island, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Catherine Kale, 79; service later
Catherine “Cathy” Egloff Kale, 79, of Hubert, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carteret County Humane Society, 853 Hibbs Rd., Newport, NC 28570 or to Meals on Wheels of Onslow County.
Area Death Notices - Nov. 29, 30 & Dec. 1
Bobby H. Croom, 84, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday November 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday December 3, 2022, at Ann St. United Methodist Church in Beaufort with Pastor Taylor Mills and Rev. Dennis Goodwin officiating. Vernon Daniels,...
Morehead City receives updates on Sugarloaf Island Project
MORHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) -Morehead City was updated Thursday about plans to restore a beloved feature of their town. Sugarloaf Island has received funding to help stabilize the island’s shoreline. State Representative Pat McElraft and Senator Norman Sanderson were recognized at Ottis Landing in Morehead City. We’re told they...
Race of Champions to be held at Carteret County Speedway on Dec. 9-10
SWANSBORO, N.C. — Two big days of racing will close out the 2022 season at Carteret County Speedway.. The Solid Rock Carriers Late Model Stock Race of Champions on Dec. 10 will headline the final weekend of racing for 2022 at Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway. The 150-lap race features a full field of drivers […]
Elizabeth Calhoun, 61; service later
Elizabeth Ann (Hoggard) Calhoun, 61, widow of Linwood Alan Calhoun, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home in Newport, NC. Born July 16, 1961, in Virginia she was raised by the late Stevenson B. and Lois L. (Cullipher) Hoggard of Ahoskie, NC. She most enjoyed her time as a florist and took great joy in her creative work. Security was another field that she enjoyed and excelled with. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, pour painting and snake keeping. She also participated in Civil War Reenactments, with husband Alan, where she sewed many pieces of authentic clothing. She was involved in the Women of the Moose as a past Sr. Regent & College of Regents Red Stole.
Donnie Miller, 64; incomplete
Donnie Wayne Miller, 64, of Morehead City, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Search for missing man in Neuse River now recovery effort
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County authorities now say they have switched from a rescue effort to a recovery mission along one part of the Neuse River. Crews were back out on the river this afternoon in the area of the Spring Garden Road boat ramp looking for the body of 41-year-old Anthony Parker, of Greenville.
Benjaman Parmer, 62; service later
Benjaman Allen Parmer, 62, of Hubert, passed away at his home on November 24, 2022. He was born May 25, 1960, in Jacksonville, NC, a son to the late Theodore Richard and Nancy Groff Parmer. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Benjaman owned and...
White Oak-Northside basketball game canceled after loaded handgun found at school
JACKSONVILLE - The basketball game at White Oak High School against Northside scheduled for Friday was canceled after deputies found a loaded gun at the Onslow County high school. Col. Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff;s Office said a revolver was found during a search at White Oak High...
Runaway teenager found, returned to family
COVE CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a young teenager is now back with her family. Thirteen-year-old Korena Brinkley was reported missing after last seen at her home on Highway 55 West in Cove City on Wednesday. The girl was found in Dover and deputies...
Elizabeth Engleby, 58; incomplete
Elizabeth Engleby, 58, of Broad Creek, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
