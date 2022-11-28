Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh talks 'legends' from Michigan win over Ohio State, more

(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh held a Monday afternoon press conference following his team’s win over Ohio State and ahead of the Big Ten championship game against Purdue. Watch video from his media availability below.

• MMQB: Big, bad Michigan proves it’s the class of the Big Ten by pummeling Ohio State in Columbus

• Snap counts, PFF grades and takeaways from Michigan’s win over Ohio State

Michigan defense comes up huge against Ohio State

Michigan stuck to the same script as it did against the Buckeyes a year ago. Ohio State gained 492 yards — 349 of which came through the air. Typically, though, that equates to more points. Michigan stepped up on third and fourth downs, with OSU going just 5-of-17 on those opportunities, and in the red zone, with the Buckeyes settling for 2 field goals inside the 20-yard line.

Michigan tied its season high with 7 pass breakups, including senior nickel Mike Sainristil‘s huge one in the end zone to save a touchdown (Ohio State settled for a field goal).

Ohio State entered the game averaging 6.5 plays of 20-plus yards per game but was held to four such plays in this game, none over 44 yards. Michigan’s defense exemplified the “next-play mentality” to a T, lined back up and made the Buckeyes work for everything they got.

Michigan sealed the game by notching 2-straight interceptions on Ohio State’s final two drives.

Follow along with The Wolverine’s media content

The Fort is a vibrant community and one of the most active message boards in college sports. You can be a part of that if you are not already for 7 days free and $10 through the start of next football season. The best insider content and a massive Michigan community await.

All of our shows on The Wolverine are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google. Be sure to subscribe and leave us a five-star review!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for live podcasts, content from the entirety of our staff, Michigan football and recruiting and more.

The Wolverine’s video schedule

The Wolverine will be enhancing its video footprint with the season now underway. Here is the full schedule of programs each week on our YouTube channel. They will also appear in our podcast feed after broadcast.

All times listed are eastern.

Mondays at 6 p.m. – Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome

Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. – John Borton

Wednesdays at 7 p.m. – EJ Holland’s recruiting show

Thursdays (pre-recorded) at 6 p.m. – Chris Balas, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome

Football postgame show (Live ASAP after game) – Anthony Broome and Ryan Van Bergen

Sundays at 7 p.m. – Chris Balas and Doug Skene