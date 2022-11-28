Express Five Factors: Win over IU

In a bit of a nod to the basketball analytics community, GoldandBlack.com continues a different sort of post-game feature this season: Five Factors. This week, we look at Purdue’s 30-16 win over Indiana.

As basketball analytics folks have done for many years with their Four Factors model, we’ve identified five areas of the game we consider particularly important to Purdue this season, but perhaps not as closely paid attention to.

Each week, no matter the outcome of the game prior, we’ll break down those same five areas: Explosive plays, third- and fourth-and-short success, first-down productivity, missed tackles/broken tackles and red zone offense.

Here goes.

Today, Purdue’s 30-16 win over Indiana.

PDF: Purdue-Indiana statistics

EXPLOSIVE PLAYS (20+ yards)

Charlie Jones’ 60-yard touchdown catch and run in the fourth quarter highlighted this facet for Purdue on Saturday, as the Boilermakers’ four explosive plays tied their second-highest mark of the season. Purdue’s first play from scrimmage created an explosive play, as Aidan O’Connell found Andrew Sowinski for a 21-yard game. Charlie Jones took a screen pass for a 58-yard gain. For just the seventh time of the season, Purdue ripped off a 20+ yard run when Devin Mockobee took a handoff 27 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.

GameExplosive PlaysRun GamePass Game

Penn State5—5 (30, 25, 22, 26, 23)

Indiana State4—4 (22, 26, 36, 28)

Syracuse4—4 (22, 55, 51, 30)

FAU32 (30, 23)1 (28)

Minnesota21 (68)1 (28)

Maryland4—4 (32, 20, 20, 56)

Nebraska3—3 (31, 32, 28)

Wisconsin51 (30)4 (23, 23, 29, 27)

Iowa2—2 (41, 24)

Illinois52 (28, 24)3 (26, 32, 34)

Northwestern1—1 (27)

Indiana41 (27)3 (21, 58, 60)

THIRD- AND FOURTH-AND-SHORT SUCCESS (three or fewer yards)

Purdue faced just four third-and-short situations against Indiana. Aidan O’Connell only threw one pass in these situations, a seven-yard completion to Payne Durham. While Devin Mockobee only converted one of three chances in these situations, his conversion came at an opportune time when he took a 3rd-and-1 handoff 27 yards for a touchdown.

GameThird-and-ShortFourth-and-ShortPassing/Rushing

Penn State3-41-1PASS: 2-3, 41 (2-3 CONV)

RUN: 2-14 (2-2 CONV)

Indiana State3-61-2PASS: 2-2, 19 (2-2 CONV)

RUN: 5-9 (2-4 CONV)

FAU3-41-2PASS: 1-2-3 (1-2 CONV)

RUN: 3-9 (1-3 CONV)

Minnesota1-3—PASS: 0-1, PI (1-2 CONV)

RUN: 1-0, FUMBLE (0-1 CONV)

Maryland3-3—PASS: 1-1-20 (1-1 CONV)

RUN: 2-2, 2 TD (2-2 CONV)

Nebraska4-62-2PASS: 3-4-14, TD (3-4 CONV)

RUN: 4-29 (3-4 CONV)

Wisconsin1-52-3PASS: 2-4-3 (0-4 CONV)

RUN: 4-15, TD (3-4 CONV)

Iowa1-53-4PASS: 2-5-11, PI, SACK (2-7 CONV)

RUN: 2-6 (2-2 CONV)

Illinois2-2—PASS: 1-1-4 (1-1 CONV)

RUN: 1-3 (1-1 CONV)

Northwestern4-61-3PASS: 1-2-6 (1-2 CONV)

RUN: 7-9 (4-7 CONV)

Indiana2-4—-PASS: 1-1-7 (1-1 CONV)

RUN: 3-28, TD (1-3 CONV)

FIRST-DOWN PRODUCTIVITY

Purdue averaged nearly 11 yards per play on first downs, their second highest total of the season behind only Indiana State. That number certainly was aided by the 60-yard touchdown pass, but Purdue had a number of 10+ yard gains to turn a first down into another first down. Strong game both through the air and on the ground here.

GameAvg First Down GainRushingPassing

Penn State4.8 yards8-29, TD10-16, 123 yards

Indiana State12.5 yards22-130, TD11-12, 131, 3 TD

Syracuse6.0 yards9-32, TD14-22, 160 yards, TD, INT, SACK

FAU4.89 yards16-97, TD9-13, 45 yards

Minnesota5.4 yards19-137, 2 TD6-11, 31 yards, SACK

Maryland3.5 yards19-2410-13, 97 yards, TD, 3 SACK, FUMBLE

Nebraska6.7 yards21-11819-27, 203 yards

Wisconsin6.1 yards17-7512-15, 126 yards, SACK, PI

Iowa3.8 yards18-865-12-28 yards, PI, INT

Illinois5.2 yards22-957-11-76

Northwestern4.5 yards15-428-11, 80, SACK

Indiana10.96 yards10-759-15, 163, 2 TD, SACK

MISSED/BROKEN TACKLES

Purdue only missed five tackles on Saturday, matching their season-best total. Purdue’s 52 yards after contact is one of their lowest totals of the season, but the 2.89 average ranks in the middle.

GamePurdue Missed Tackles (per PFF)Purdue Yards After Contact (Run Game)

Penn State1569 (3.45 average)

Indiana State5153 (3.56 average)

Syracuse1236 (1.89 average)

FAU9112 (3.29 average)

Minnesota6112 (4.87 average)

Maryland945 (1.67 average)

Nebraska5112 (2.49 average)

Wisconsin9139 (5.15 average)

Iowa1368 (2.52 average)

Illinois946 (1.44 average)

Northwestern585 (2.18 average)

Indiana552 (2.89 average)

RED ZONE OFFENSE

Purdue scored on both its red zone trips. The game began with a strong Purdue drive stalling out in the red zone, setting up Mitchell Fineran to make a 29-yard field goal to put Purdue on the board. Then, on Purdue’s first drive of the third quarter, Aidan O’Connell found Payne Durham for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Boilermakers the lead for good.

GameRed Zone TripsScoresTDFG

Penn State4431

Indiana State555—

Syracuse433—

FAU444—

Minnesota3321

Maryland5541

Nebraska7633

Wisconsin5431

Iowa11—1

Illinois4431

Northwestern3321

Indiana2211