Express Five Factors: Win over IU

In a bit of a nod to the basketball analytics community, GoldandBlack.com continues a different sort of post-game feature this season: Five Factors. This week, we look at Purdue’s 30-16 win over Indiana.
As basketball analytics folks have done for many years with their Four Factors model, we’ve identified five areas of the game we consider particularly important to Purdue this season, but perhaps not as closely paid attention to.
Each week, no matter the outcome of the game prior, we’ll break down those same five areas: Explosive plays, third- and fourth-and-short success, first-down productivity, missed tackles/broken tackles and red zone offense.
Here goes.
Today, Purdue’s 30-16 win over Indiana.
PDF: Purdue-Indiana statistics
EXPLOSIVE PLAYS (20+ yards)
Charlie Jones’ 60-yard touchdown catch and run in the fourth quarter highlighted this facet for Purdue on Saturday, as the Boilermakers’ four explosive plays tied their second-highest mark of the season. Purdue’s first play from scrimmage created an explosive play, as Aidan O’Connell found Andrew Sowinski for a 21-yard game. Charlie Jones took a screen pass for a 58-yard gain. For just the seventh time of the season, Purdue ripped off a 20+ yard run when Devin Mockobee took a handoff 27 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
GameExplosive PlaysRun GamePass Game
Penn State5—5 (30, 25, 22, 26, 23)
Indiana State4—4 (22, 26, 36, 28)
Syracuse4—4 (22, 55, 51, 30)
FAU32 (30, 23)1 (28)
Minnesota21 (68)1 (28)
Maryland4—4 (32, 20, 20, 56)
Nebraska3—3 (31, 32, 28)
Wisconsin51 (30)4 (23, 23, 29, 27)
Iowa2—2 (41, 24)
Illinois52 (28, 24)3 (26, 32, 34)
Northwestern1—1 (27)
Indiana41 (27)3 (21, 58, 60)
THIRD- AND FOURTH-AND-SHORT SUCCESS (three or fewer yards)
Purdue faced just four third-and-short situations against Indiana. Aidan O’Connell only threw one pass in these situations, a seven-yard completion to Payne Durham. While Devin Mockobee only converted one of three chances in these situations, his conversion came at an opportune time when he took a 3rd-and-1 handoff 27 yards for a touchdown.
GameThird-and-ShortFourth-and-ShortPassing/Rushing
Penn State3-41-1PASS: 2-3, 41 (2-3 CONV)
RUN: 2-14 (2-2 CONV)
Indiana State3-61-2PASS: 2-2, 19 (2-2 CONV)
RUN: 5-9 (2-4 CONV)
FAU3-41-2PASS: 1-2-3 (1-2 CONV)
RUN: 3-9 (1-3 CONV)
Minnesota1-3—PASS: 0-1, PI (1-2 CONV)
RUN: 1-0, FUMBLE (0-1 CONV)
Maryland3-3—PASS: 1-1-20 (1-1 CONV)
RUN: 2-2, 2 TD (2-2 CONV)
Nebraska4-62-2PASS: 3-4-14, TD (3-4 CONV)
RUN: 4-29 (3-4 CONV)
Wisconsin1-52-3PASS: 2-4-3 (0-4 CONV)
RUN: 4-15, TD (3-4 CONV)
Iowa1-53-4PASS: 2-5-11, PI, SACK (2-7 CONV)
RUN: 2-6 (2-2 CONV)
Illinois2-2—PASS: 1-1-4 (1-1 CONV)
RUN: 1-3 (1-1 CONV)
Northwestern4-61-3PASS: 1-2-6 (1-2 CONV)
RUN: 7-9 (4-7 CONV)
Indiana2-4—-PASS: 1-1-7 (1-1 CONV)
RUN: 3-28, TD (1-3 CONV)
FIRST-DOWN PRODUCTIVITY
Purdue averaged nearly 11 yards per play on first downs, their second highest total of the season behind only Indiana State. That number certainly was aided by the 60-yard touchdown pass, but Purdue had a number of 10+ yard gains to turn a first down into another first down. Strong game both through the air and on the ground here.
GameAvg First Down GainRushingPassing
Penn State4.8 yards8-29, TD10-16, 123 yards
Indiana State12.5 yards22-130, TD11-12, 131, 3 TD
Syracuse6.0 yards9-32, TD14-22, 160 yards, TD, INT, SACK
FAU4.89 yards16-97, TD9-13, 45 yards
Minnesota5.4 yards19-137, 2 TD6-11, 31 yards, SACK
Maryland3.5 yards19-2410-13, 97 yards, TD, 3 SACK, FUMBLE
Nebraska6.7 yards21-11819-27, 203 yards
Wisconsin6.1 yards17-7512-15, 126 yards, SACK, PI
Iowa3.8 yards18-865-12-28 yards, PI, INT
Illinois5.2 yards22-957-11-76
Northwestern4.5 yards15-428-11, 80, SACK
Indiana10.96 yards10-759-15, 163, 2 TD, SACK
MISSED/BROKEN TACKLES
Purdue only missed five tackles on Saturday, matching their season-best total. Purdue’s 52 yards after contact is one of their lowest totals of the season, but the 2.89 average ranks in the middle.
GamePurdue Missed Tackles (per PFF)Purdue Yards After Contact (Run Game)
Penn State1569 (3.45 average)
Indiana State5153 (3.56 average)
Syracuse1236 (1.89 average)
FAU9112 (3.29 average)
Minnesota6112 (4.87 average)
Maryland945 (1.67 average)
Nebraska5112 (2.49 average)
Wisconsin9139 (5.15 average)
Iowa1368 (2.52 average)
Illinois946 (1.44 average)
Northwestern585 (2.18 average)
Indiana552 (2.89 average)
RED ZONE OFFENSE
Purdue scored on both its red zone trips. The game began with a strong Purdue drive stalling out in the red zone, setting up Mitchell Fineran to make a 29-yard field goal to put Purdue on the board. Then, on Purdue’s first drive of the third quarter, Aidan O’Connell found Payne Durham for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Boilermakers the lead for good.
GameRed Zone TripsScoresTDFG
Penn State4431
Indiana State555—
Syracuse433—
FAU444—
Minnesota3321
Maryland5541
Nebraska7633
Wisconsin5431
Iowa11—1
Illinois4431
Northwestern3321
Indiana2211
