Bowling Green, KY

WSMV

TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee woman says she watched her husband’s face catch fire after oxygen exploded at a Nashville hospital on Thanksgiving Day. He died a short time later, and now hospitals worldwide are paying closer attention to this rare, but potentially deadly issue. On Thursday, at...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident

A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Med Center’s Charity Ball raises record amount for Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Med Center Health’s Charity Ball “Ball of the Year” raised nearly $400,000 this year. With more than 700 guests in attendance, a record amount of more than $385,000 was raised for The Community Clinic and The Dental Clinic. The Clinics provide dental and medical services to those who cannot afford these services on their own or need help during trying times.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Teen Angel puts on 12th annual Donation Blast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Around this time of year there are so many toy drives for children to have the best Christmas possible, but with those events in the limelight, teens in need could be overlooked. For it’s 12th year in a row, Teen Angel has worked to keep that...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Missing Bowling Green teen found

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A missing teen has been found, according to the Bowling Green Police Department. Vycktoria Dean, 15, was last seen in the area of Walmart on Morgantown Road, police said. She was wearing a black long sleeve turtle neck, gray pajama pants with dog print, blue and white tie dye Crocs. She has hazel eyes, red hair (above ear length) and about 160 pounds.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

KSP puts on 12th annual Cram the Cruiser holiday food drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -All across Kentucky today, Kentucky State Police worked together in an effort to ‘Cram the Cruiser.’. From 10a.m. to 4p.m., sixteen different Kentucky State Police posts spread across Kentucky to collect non-perishable items for their holiday food drive. ‘Cram the Cruiser’ has been designed to...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Lily

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met Lily. This sweet girl is a huge snuggle bug and is currently looking for her forever home! You can adopt this adorable lady over at the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. You can also view Lily and any other available pet over at the shelter’s Petfinder website, here.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
FOX 56

Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills sends Kentucky to the Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Senior middle blocker, Azhani Tealer’s 13 kills and Sophomore Eleanor Beavin’s 13 digs had Memorial Coliseum rocking on Friday night. The 12th-seeded Kentucky Volleyball team’s now the first team in the nation to book its spot into the NCAA Volleyball Tournament’s Sweet 16 with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-21) sweep of the […]
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Mary Osborne

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Many working families are one missed paycheck away from crisis. With inflation driving up the cost of living, homelessness, and food insecurity are issues that those families are facing. Mary Osborne has made it her mission to help families that are hungry or have become...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Barren County Schools announces closures Dec. 5-6 due to illness

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County Schools will be closed Dec. 5 and 6 due to widespread illness. The schools will instead have non-traditional instruction on these days. The schools stated in a Facebook post that they “hope that the weekend plus the two NTI days will allow enough time and distance for students to recover.”
GLASGOW, KY
k105.com

Bowling Green, Franklin 15-year-olds charged in murder of Nashville store clerk

Two juveniles, one from Bowling Green and the other from Franklin, have been charged with the murder of a Nashville convenience store clerk. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 4:00, according to Metro Nashville Police, at the Kwik Sak at 4890 Lebanon Pike. A store employee, 36-year-old Vishal Patel, had a brief exchange with the suspects before 15-year-old Shawn Davis, of Franklin, fatally shot him.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Injured In Construction Accident At Cadiz Farmers Market Site

A worker at the Cadiz Farmer’s Market construction site in downtown Cadiz was flown to a Nashville hospital after the frame of the structure collapsed Saturday morning. Emergency personnel say the man, believed to be around 35 years old, was working on the structure when it collapsed before 8 am, trapping him underneath the debris. After he was dug out from beneath the lumber, he was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital and later transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
CADIZ, KY
WKRN

Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms

An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Employee killed at FedEx facility, company confirms. An employee was killed at a FedEx facility Wednesday afternoon, the company confirmed. Two of Nashville’s ‘Most Wanted’ fugitives arrested. Two people on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

BGFD investigating house fire on W. Main Avenue

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A house fire on West Main Avenue Wednesday night is still under investigation by the Bowling Green Fire Department. The fire was at a home on the 500 block of West Main Avenue. Multiple callers told BGFD they saw a house on fire in the...
BOWLING GREEN, KY

