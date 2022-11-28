ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Must-See Hilarious St. Louis TikToks

St. Louis may not have any TikTok houses (and really, thank God for that), but it still gets its fair share of love, hate and videos on the addictive platform. Here are hilarious TikToks from popular local creators, TikToks about St. Louis (or Missouri) and TikToks that just capture that St. Louis flavor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kcur.org

St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?

For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Metallica coming to Dome at America’s Center in 2023

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heavy metal band Metallica is coming to St. Louis in 2023. Monday, Live Nation announced the band will be performing at the Dome at America’s Center on Friday, November 3 and Sunday, November 5. It is part of Metallica’s M72 World Tour for 2023 and 2024. Other stops include East Rutherford, New Jersey, Detroit, Montreal, Copenhagen and Hamburg.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022

The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

9 heated patios to keep you cozy this winter

As the seasons change and the weather becomes a bit chilly, a variety of restaurants and bars have focused their efforts on keeping patrons warm while they dine outdoors. Whether through heat lamps, fire pits or partially enclosed seating, these St. Louis spots allow you to dine al fresco year round.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Normandy Schools Collaborative raises curtain on student opera with help of Opera Theatre St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday the Normandy Schools Collaborative raised the curtain for their very own opera written by their students with the help of Opera Theatre St. Louis. This was a very special show for these kids, their families and the Normandy Schools Collaborative as they work to rebuild their music and arts program which took a hit during the pandemic.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU safety Williams to join LBs Lovett, Nicholson in transfer portal

Backup safety Jalani Williams won’t return to Missouri in 2023, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Williams, a former four-star recruit, played in all 12 games this season for the Tigers. According to Missouri, Williams has two more seasons of eligibility, gaining the second following the COVID-19...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMOV

Meet our pet of the week, Charlie!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week’s pet of the week is Charlie, a gorgeous husky mix. You can adopt the 5-year-old fella at the APA. You can stop by their location on South Hanely in Brentwood or call them at 314-645-4610.
BRENTWOOD, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

