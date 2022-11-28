Read full article on original website
KMOV
Tim McGraw to perform in concert benefitting Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital announced Tim McGraw will perform in Glennon LIVE, a 2023 concert at Chaifetz Arena, benefitting the children’s hospital. The concert will be on Saturday, April 29, and will celebrate the patients, families and caregivers of the hospital....
St. Louis native Pat Maroon responds to broadcaster's comments about his weight
TAMPA, Fla. — St. Louis native and former Blues player Patrick "Pat" Maroon responded with a charitable gesture after a broadcaster mocked his weight Tuesday night. Maroon's current team, the Tampa Bay Lightning, played the Boston Bruins on the road, losing 3-1. But the headline that came out of that game wasn't the final score.
Remembering Mississippi Nights, St. Louis' Most Iconic Nightclub
A new oral history depicts the chaos and community that built the beloved concert venue
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Must-See Hilarious St. Louis TikToks
St. Louis may not have any TikTok houses (and really, thank God for that), but it still gets its fair share of love, hate and videos on the addictive platform. Here are hilarious TikToks from popular local creators, TikToks about St. Louis (or Missouri) and TikToks that just capture that St. Louis flavor.
kcur.org
St. Louis pizza is the style everyone loves to hate. Why can't Missouri be proud of that?
For more stories like this one, subscribe to Hungry For MO on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher. In St. Louis, Missouri, Imo’s Pizza is an institution. Customers flock here for what Imo’s calls “the original St. Louis-style pizza”: a square-cut pie with an unleavened cracker crust and topped with processed Provel cheese, a city-specific blend of cheddar, Swiss and provolone.
tmpresale.com
Small Town Murder in St Louis, MO Feb 11th, 2023 – presale password
WiseGuys has the fancy new Small Town Murder presale code 😀. Everyone with a presale info will have a fantastic opportunity to get tickets in advance of their public sale 😀. You owe it to yourself, your friends who will be glad to go with you or those special someones...
St. Louis soccer fans rejoice after USMNT win over Iran
ST. LOUIS — The United States men's national soccer team's success in the World Cup has soccer fans in a frenzy after their 1-0 victory on Tuesday afternoon. The tournament has also shined a light on the sport's popularity domestically. "It's a great feeling," Coach Paul Zarky with the...
St. Louis boasts some of the best wheelchair rugby talent in the country
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area is certainly not short on producing some of the best athletes on the planet. You know the big names like Jayson Tatum in basketball, Max Scherzer in baseball and Josh Sargent in soccer. But there is another group of athletes who have...
KSDK
Regional Sports Authority reaches agreement to split up $519M Rams settlement
$280 million is going to the City of St. Louis. About $30 million is dedicated to the convention and visitor's commission.
Surge in new bookstores leads St. Louisans to new career chapters
ST. LOUIS — Betty Bayer has spent her life around books. After graduating from Washington University with a degree in art history in 2011, she spent the following decade in various graduate programs which allowed her to work as a high school English teacher and children’s librarian. Then...
KMOV
Metallica coming to Dome at America’s Center in 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Heavy metal band Metallica is coming to St. Louis in 2023. Monday, Live Nation announced the band will be performing at the Dome at America’s Center on Friday, November 3 and Sunday, November 5. It is part of Metallica’s M72 World Tour for 2023 and 2024. Other stops include East Rutherford, New Jersey, Detroit, Montreal, Copenhagen and Hamburg.
St. Louis Man Captured Epic Fog Photo on His Phone
Philip Patterson was in just the right place to grab this amazing photo of St. Louis
Meet the man behind the viral picture of Saturday morning’s fog in St. Louis
The dense fog early Saturday morning may have caused some headaches for travelers trying to get in and out of St. Louis Lambert International Airport, but it also offered up an opportunity for some amazing pictures.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: November 2022
The holiday season is just ramping up and, believe it or not, we’ve almost made it to the new year. Time to pat ourselves on the collective back. A few restaurants opened their doors on Morgan Ford Road, including Japanese-style sandwich joint Sando Shack, which set up shop in the former home of The Dam. Sando co-owners Amy Guo and Dan Jensen also operate Hello Poke in City Foundry STL.
feastmagazine.com
9 heated patios to keep you cozy this winter
As the seasons change and the weather becomes a bit chilly, a variety of restaurants and bars have focused their efforts on keeping patrons warm while they dine outdoors. Whether through heat lamps, fire pits or partially enclosed seating, these St. Louis spots allow you to dine al fresco year round.
Normandy Schools Collaborative raises curtain on student opera with help of Opera Theatre St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday the Normandy Schools Collaborative raised the curtain for their very own opera written by their students with the help of Opera Theatre St. Louis. This was a very special show for these kids, their families and the Normandy Schools Collaborative as they work to rebuild their music and arts program which took a hit during the pandemic.
Rollercoaster temperatures continue this weekend in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — November has been a tale of two halves: a really warm start with a cold couple of weeks in the middle. We've tried to find a balance between the two to finish the month, and I expect that trend to continue starting the month of December.
Columbia Missourian
MU safety Williams to join LBs Lovett, Nicholson in transfer portal
Backup safety Jalani Williams won’t return to Missouri in 2023, per Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Williams, a former four-star recruit, played in all 12 games this season for the Tigers. According to Missouri, Williams has two more seasons of eligibility, gaining the second following the COVID-19...
KMOV
Meet our pet of the week, Charlie!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week’s pet of the week is Charlie, a gorgeous husky mix. You can adopt the 5-year-old fella at the APA. You can stop by their location on South Hanely in Brentwood or call them at 314-645-4610.
$50,000 Powerball winning ticket purchased in Wentzville
A fortunate Missouri Lottery player was able to win a $50,000 Powerball reward after purchasing a ticket for the drawing on November 5 at On the Run in Wentzville, which is located at 42 W. Highway N.
5 On Your Side
