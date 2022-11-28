Read full article on original website
A Historic Night For Kris Murray In Iowa Win [WATCH]
In the final year of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Kris Murray made sure people would remember his performance. Murray became the first Iowa Hawkeye player since 1977 to score 30 or more points and pull down at least 20 rebounds in the same game. Murray went off for 31 points and 20 rebounds in Iowa's 81-65 win over Georgia Tech Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that both totals are career highs for Murray. The night was also special to head coach Fran McCaffery who got career win number 499.
Iowa Quarterback Enters the Transfer Portal
Back-up and at-one-time starting quarterback for Iowa, Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The junior from Greenwood Village, Colorado made the decision on Tuesday after the Hawkeyes fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 24-17 on Friday, November 25. The loss came to Iowa's rival to the east with the Big Ten West title and an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game on the line.
stormlakeradio.com
DeJean Receives B1G Ten Honor
University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year to highlight Iowa’s defensive honors on the all-conference teams. The Big Ten announced the defensive awards Tuesday and will announce offensive awards Wednesday.
247Sports
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where are outlets predicting the Hawkeyes land heading into championship week?
Iowa's 2022 regular season ended on Friday as the Hawkeyes fell to Nebraska, 24-17, to close out the year and fell just short of making it to the Big Ten Championship for the second straight year. The Hawkeyes closed out the regular season with a 7-5 record. Where do outlets...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Watch: Iowa State Women’s Signee Scores 48 Points
New Iowa State women’s basketball signee Audi Crooks dropped 48 points on an opponent during a recent high school game. Crooks, a 6-foot-3 center who plays at Bishop Garrigan in Algona, Iowa, signed with the Cyclones as part of a five-player class considered to be the highest-rated class in program history.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (11/28): Iowa, Iowa State stay in top 10
(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Iowa are still inside the top 10 of the latest women's college basketball rankings released by the Associated Press. The Cyclones come in at No. 8 while Iowa was No. 10. Creighton is also ranked, coming at No. 13. ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25. 3. UConn.
247Sports
Swarmcast: Assessing Iowa Basketball through seven games, can they take down Duke?
It's been a busy season and the Iowa basketball team sits at 6-1 following its first seven games. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to break it all down. What are some of the big surprises with this team? Is the defense actually better than it was last season? What are some of the key positives and negatives with this exciting Hawkeye group. The duo break it all down and give their thoughts on so much more.
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa vs. Georgia Tech: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #25 Iowa Hawkeyes will take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive. The point spread favored Iowa this past Saturday, but luck did not. They lost to the TCU...
KCCI.com
ISU loses playmaking sophomore to portal
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State just ended the season in last place. A promising playmaker won't be back to help turn things around. Monday, running back Deon Silas announced he is transferring. He would have been one of the team's top backs next year as a junior. His sophomore...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Iowa Family Is Reunited With Prized Possession Lost In Tornado
Sadly, most Iowans have some sort of Tornado story. Whether that be losing a prized possession like this Iowa family, or bringing up anything they went through during the derecho, there are all kinds of tornado stories being told throughout the state of Iowa. The good news for this family is this story has a happy ending.
Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today
Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
When the snow will reach central Iowa today
Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
travelwithsara.com
The Best Things To Do In Fort Dodge, Iowa
The best things to do in Fort Dodge, Iowa, are at your fingertips. Fort Dodge has a fantastic art scene, and incredible food experiences. When I wrote the book 100 Things To Do In Iowa Before You Die, I knew Fort Dodge deserved to be mentioned several times. Some of these places are featured in the book, and some are not. These are some of the best things to do in Fort Dodge. Go and visit; you will not be disappointed in what you find in this North-Central Iowa town.
How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday
IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
KETV.com
Iowa's Johnson County buys, donates land back to original tribe owners
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The tribe Iowa is named after hasn't had land there in 200 years, but that's changing. A couple in eastern Iowa sold their land to the Johnson County Conservation Board earlier this year. That board in turn donated the seven acres of land back to...
Critically Endangered Iowa Zoo Animal Leaving The State
Kiano the rhino at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is moving on after spending the last ten years in the Hawkeye State. The father of two baby rhinos at the zoo, Kiano has done what he can in his lifetime to help continue the existence of his species, the Eastern Black Rhino.
KCCI.com
Project Community: Iowa Tribe receives land nearly 2 centuries after treaty forced them out
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Nearly two hundred years after signing a treaty that pushed them for their land in Johnson County, the Iowa tribe was gifted seven acres of that very same land. Brian and Erin Melloy have personally owned 90 acres in Solon for several years, but the...
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
