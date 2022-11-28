ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

ESPN Quad Cities

A Historic Night For Kris Murray In Iowa Win [WATCH]

In the final year of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, Kris Murray made sure people would remember his performance. Murray became the first Iowa Hawkeye player since 1977 to score 30 or more points and pull down at least 20 rebounds in the same game. Murray went off for 31 points and 20 rebounds in Iowa's 81-65 win over Georgia Tech Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that both totals are career highs for Murray. The night was also special to head coach Fran McCaffery who got career win number 499.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Quarterback Enters the Transfer Portal

Back-up and at-one-time starting quarterback for Iowa, Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. The junior from Greenwood Village, Colorado made the decision on Tuesday after the Hawkeyes fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 24-17 on Friday, November 25. The loss came to Iowa's rival to the east with the Big Ten West title and an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game on the line.
IOWA CITY, IA
stormlakeradio.com

DeJean Receives B1G Ten Honor

University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year to highlight Iowa’s defensive honors on the all-conference teams. The Big Ten announced the defensive awards Tuesday and will announce offensive awards Wednesday.
IOWA CITY, IA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Watch: Iowa State Women’s Signee Scores 48 Points

New Iowa State women’s basketball signee Audi Crooks dropped 48 points on an opponent during a recent high school game. Crooks, a 6-foot-3 center who plays at Bishop Garrigan in Algona, Iowa, signed with the Cyclones as part of a five-player class considered to be the highest-rated class in program history.
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (11/28): Iowa, Iowa State stay in top 10

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Iowa are still inside the top 10 of the latest women's college basketball rankings released by the Associated Press. The Cyclones come in at No. 8 while Iowa was No. 10. Creighton is also ranked, coming at No. 13. ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25. 3. UConn.
AMES, IA
247Sports

Swarmcast: Assessing Iowa Basketball through seven games, can they take down Duke?

It's been a busy season and the Iowa basketball team sits at 6-1 following its first seven games. HawkeyeInsider's David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to break it all down. What are some of the big surprises with this team? Is the defense actually better than it was last season? What are some of the key positives and negatives with this exciting Hawkeye group. The duo break it all down and give their thoughts on so much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

ISU loses playmaking sophomore to portal

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State just ended the season in last place. A promising playmaker won't be back to help turn things around. Monday, running back Deon Silas announced he is transferring. He would have been one of the team's top backs next year as a junior. His sophomore...
AMES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Family Is Reunited With Prized Possession Lost In Tornado

Sadly, most Iowans have some sort of Tornado story. Whether that be losing a prized possession like this Iowa family, or bringing up anything they went through during the derecho, there are all kinds of tornado stories being told throughout the state of Iowa. The good news for this family is this story has a happy ending.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Chance Of Snow Returns To Eastern Iowa Later Today

Living in Iowa, we don't need many reminders that the weather can change in the blink of an eye. Just last week I enjoyed Thanksgiving while sitting on the deck at my brother's house. In fact, the weather remained warm right through the weekend. But today, many parts of Iowa will get a reminder that it's late November in the Midwest.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

When the snow will reach central Iowa today

Our next round of winter weather moves in today. A cold front is bringing in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states is moving across Iowa, dragging a cold front with it. Ahead of […]
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised for their food and service.
IOWA STATE
travelwithsara.com

The Best Things To Do In Fort Dodge, Iowa

The best things to do in Fort Dodge, Iowa, are at your fingertips. Fort Dodge has a fantastic art scene, and incredible food experiences. When I wrote the book 100 Things To Do In Iowa Before You Die, I knew Fort Dodge deserved to be mentioned several times. Some of these places are featured in the book, and some are not. These are some of the best things to do in Fort Dodge. Go and visit; you will not be disappointed in what you find in this North-Central Iowa town.
FORT DODGE, IA
WHO 13

How much snow will fall in Iowa on Tuesday

IOWA — Central Iowa will wrap up November with another chance for snow. A cold front moving in Tuesday will bring in a mix of drizzle, showers, and snow through the state. The heaviest snow will stay in north to northwestern Iowa. A developing low-pressure center over the Plains states on Tuesday will move across […]
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

