Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
beverlypress.com
Two in custody for robbery on La Brea Avenue
Two male suspects were arrested on Nov. 26 for allegedly robbing a victim near Sixth Street and La Brea Avenue and stealing a Rolex watch. The robbery, captured on a video, shows two men wearing ski masks and black clothing robbing a victim on the sidewalk before running to a silver car and driving away. Patrol officers located the vehicle nearby and began a pursuit, police said.
Robbery Suspect Allegedly Opens Fire on Deputies, Manhunt Underway
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Lancaster deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were working a containment set up for a robbery suspect who allegedly shot at deputies Friday evening. At approximately 7:42 p.m., Dec. 2, a Lancaster deputy requested emergency traffic regarding a robbery suspect who was...
Two gang members found guilty in Ventura County murder
Two gang members were found guilty on Thursday of charges related to the murder of a man in Ventura County. The two suspects were found guilty after a nine-week-long trial, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Raymond Bolanos, 27, from Oxnard was found guilty on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted […]
Employee struck, killed in apparently 'intentional act' at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut: LASD
An employee of Mt. San Antonio College was struck by a vehicle and killed at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut in what authorities described as an apparently "intentional act."
LA County DA takes keen interest in John Legend car theft case, prosecutor calls it insult to crime victims
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has taken a special interest in a case involving a suspect who allegedly tried to steal John Legend’s Porsche
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said.
Husband and wife found dead in Ojai home
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced an investigation into the deaths of a 68-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman in Ojai. Officials said that on Tuesday, at around 4:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 1200 block Cruzero Street for a “wellness check on family members.” Deputies assigned to […]
knock-la.com
LAPD’s Commission Rules on the Killing of Valentina Orellana Peralta and Daniel Elena Lopez
On November 22, 2022, the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled that one of the shots LAPD officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired at Daniel Elena Lopez was within LAPD policy. While responding to a 911 call about Elena Lopez hitting store customers with a bike lock on December 23, 2021, Jones fired three rounds, killing Elena Lopez and Valentina Orellana Peralta. Elena Lopez was 24 and Orellana Peralta was 14. The commission ruled that the first of three shots was in policy despite LAPD Chief Michel Moore suggesting all three were out of policy. Both rulings could potentially lead to disciplinary measures for Jones. However, to date, none have been announced.
foxla.com
Pomona family's dog allegedly shot dead by neighbor
POMONA, Calif. - A family in Pomona is mourning the loss of their dog after they say it was shot dead by a neighbor over the weekend. The family say K9, their eight-year-old lab mix, was shot dead Sunday. The family had just moved into the Pomona neighborhood two weeks ago.
Man Gets Life in Prison for Fiery Murder in Domestic Dispute
A man who doused the mother of his four children with gasoline and set her on fire during a domestic dispute in Pomona on Christmas Day 2015 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster man shot dead in LA residence, suspect sought
A Lancaster man was shot to death Sunday at a residence in the Winnetka area of Los Angeles, and police are seeking the public’s help to solve the crime. Bilal Bin Abdullah, 43, of Lancaster, died at the scene of the shooting, which was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, in the 20000 block of Sherman Way, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.
Felon Charged In Apparent Unprovoked Hammer Attack in Santa Ana
A 28-year-old hammer-wielding man was charged Tuesday with attacking four people in a suspected unprovoked attack in Santa Ana.
Coroner releases autopsy findings in murder of Simi Valley mother
Rachel Castillo, a Simi Valley mother of two, was reported missing after her sister found a bloody scene at their home. Castillo's remains were later found in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision on 5 Freeway On-Ramp
Boyle Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A pedestrian was struck and killed by an apparent tractor trailer that fled the scene Thursday, Dec. 1, just before 4:00 a.m. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights. Witnesses stated off camera that they observed a tractor trailer hit a pedestrian on the...
Man charged with 13 counts in El Monte home-invasion robberies
A man has been charged with 13 counts of robbery in connection with three home invasions that occurred in El Monte last week, authorities announced Tuesday. Ajaon Payne, 24, of Compton was charged and a 17-year-old boy was arrested, El Monte police said. Authorities believe two people remain at large. The incidents occurred during the […]
Upland man accused of beating wife to death, abandoning young daughter at Mojave Desert gas station
An Upland man was arrested after he allegedly beat his wife to death, left her on the side of a road and then abandoned his young daughter at a gas station.
foxla.com
Mother sues Antelope Valley school district following death of son
PALMDALE, Calif. - The mother of a 17-year-old boy is suing the Antelope Valley Union High School District, claiming the school's negligence resulted in her son's death. On February 18, 2022, Jonathan Alfaro fell while he was in the truck bed of a truck in the parking lot of William J. "Pete" Knight High School in Palmdale. According to the family attorney, another student was driving recklessly and lost control after hitting a speed bump. Jonathan was then thrown from the truck and suffered severe injuries to his head, feet and legs.
Pasadena man who bought Maserati with COVID relief money pleads guilty
A Pasadena man who used stolen identities to fraudulently obtain unemployment insurance benefits under the coronavirus federal relief act, which he later used to purchase a Maserati luxury SUV, pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges. Robert Sloan Mateer, 32, entered his plea to charges of use of unauthorized access devices,...
Alleged Assault Suspects Detained by Deputies
Val Verde, Los Angeles County, CA: Two men were detained in connection with a reported assault involving power lines and a box truck in the Val Verde community of unincorporated Los Angeles County near Santa Clarita. The situation unfolded at about 11:30 a.m., Nov. 28, when a box truck knocked...
kclu.org
Two found dead in Ventura County home
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the deaths of two people in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Meiners Oaks Tuesday afternoon to check on the well-being of two people. They found a couple dead in a home. The names of the two people haven’t been released.
Comments / 1