ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Comments / 5

Skipper Stiglet
1d ago

would have been insightful to know what the original argument was about but let's exclude the part where she wanted a 50% discount on the products in the store or she would start a riot hoping others would join in to loot the establishment

Reply(1)
3
Leanne
2d ago

Glad she was arrested, now if we can keep her in custody people might be safer.

Reply
7
Related
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man arrested after violating no-contact order

VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old man violated a no-contact order and was arrested for charges of stalking, robbery, and criminal trespass. Arrested: Melchizedek Harris, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 30, 2022, a victim called E911 to report that Melchizedek Harris, 38-years-of-age, had violated a...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta man attacks a female with a crowbar

VALDOSTA – A 24-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after assaulting a female with a crowbar and breaking her cell phone. Arrested: Kevin Brown, African American male, 24 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:52 pm., several Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

13-year-old arrested for Brooks Co. school threat

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - A 13-year-old has been arrested for threatening a Brook County School on social media, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI became involved when Brooks County school board police brought the online threat to their attention around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday. A GBI...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High

It happened in the 1000 block of University Street early Wednesday morning. The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning. Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the holidays. Updated: 23 hours ago. Help WALB and Feeding the Valley make sure families have food for the...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Shooting hoax reported at Valdosta High, social media firestorm ignites

Man shot to death in Albany homicide identified, suspect wanted for murder. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. Colquitt Regional MC Senior Care receives new beds to help patients and caregivers. ‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter reported at Valdosta High. Updated: 11...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Douglas woman arrested on shoplifting, drug possession charges after allegedly stealing shoes

Billy Jean Spell of Douglas was recently arrested after she allegedly walked out of Walmart with a pair of unpaid shoes on her feet. Officers also allegedly found a Schedule IV controlled substance in her bag in the ensuing investigation. Although Spell initially denied the theft, she seemed to have inadvertently confessed to the crime while being booked in the Coffee County Jail.
DOUGLAS, GA
WCNC

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Women accuse Salt Life co-founder of stalking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of murdering a Lake City teenager has been stalking the girl’s friends and coworkers, according to allegations in court records. According to restraining order petitions obtained by First Coast News, Michael "Troy" Hutto has been following the women into stores and gas stations in Suwannee County, “staring and glaring,” and violating a trespass order at the fitness club where they both work. One of the women is a state witness in the murder case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
valdostatoday.com

VHS One of Several Schools Targeted in Statewide Hoax

Valdosta High School was one of several statewide schools that went into lockdown today after the threat of an active shooter on campus. School personnel and local first responders immediately jumped into action to sweep the entire campus. No shooters nor injuries were found during the sweep. There were reports of people experiencing panic and/or anxiety attacks and they are being treated by first responders on site.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Cook Co. deputy struck during traffic stop

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County deputy suffered injuries after being struck by a car during a traffic stop, according to Cook County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday at approximately 3:54 p.m., a Cook County Sheriff’s Deputy was performing a traffic stop on Interstate 75/GA 401 in the area of the 37-mile marker northbound when he was struck by a passing car.
COOK COUNTY, GA
mainstreetdailynews.com

Three Lake City juveniles reported missing

Three Lake City teenagers were reported missing on Sunday afternoon. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, Cameron Ansel (14), Thomas “Gage” Schultz (15) and Michael Ezell (15) were seen around SW Michigan Street around 2:45 p.m. The three teenage boys were believed to have traveled...
LAKE CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy