Michigan – OSU film review, a closer look at the offense: Second half dominance

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after scoring a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Breaking down what went right, what went wrong, and the in-between in a 45-23 Michigan win over Ohio State.

Today … the offense.

Starting with the first quarter … and not great. But it was critical that Michigan get something to counter Ohio State’s quick touchdown, and they did with the 49-yard Jake Moody field goal. It was labored, though … even when OSU only rushed four early, Michigan keeping Blake Corum in to help.

Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy had to overcome some early nerves, leaving the pocket and rolling right on first down even though he had time.

There was also a miscommunication with grad receiver Ronnie Bell down the right sideline on the drive — senior Roman Wilson was open in the midle of the field. But the two third-down conversions on this drive are an underrated aspect of this game. A third and six drag route with Cornelius Johnson in which McCarthy left the pocket and rolled right avoided the three-and-out, which would hve been a disaster.

The second one, a third and 8 after Corum left the game (and wouldn’t return) … we’ve been critical of the receivers for being stagnant when they haven’t been open on their initial routes. This time, though, Bell adjusted and got behind the corner, and McCarthy — though he underthrew him — put it on him for a big gain to set up the field goal.

If he leads him a bit, that’s a touchdown. But better short and pick up the first down than too long and punt, which is what it had been. And McCarthy was rolling left, throwing across his body when right tackle Karsen Barnhart’s man at right tackle leaked through.

The following first down play — the right blitz against play action. Donovan Edwards was in the area, but good on left tackle Ryan Hayes to knock down a prayer of a throw as McCarthy was going down, or that’s picked. There, you just have to take the sack. He followed up with an overthrow to Johnson on second down, a shaky start.

Moody was money, though, from 49. A huge kick.

It seemed clear Michigan wanted to go with Edwards out of the backfield with that cast on his hand only if they had to. Frosh CJ Stokes went in for the second drive, and the line opened two huge holes. Had Corum been playing, they might have been to midfield in two carries. Stokes just doesn’t have the patience or vision yet … as you might expect for a frosh in this game.

Third down starting the second quarter, Bell is wide open at the sticks, but McCarthy overshot him, continuing his shaky start. And Michigan finished with 1 rushing yard in the first quarter.

They turned to Edwards in the second half. Tight end Max Bredeson misses a lead block on his first carry. Hayes is on skates on a second down play — Edwards does a hell of a job stoning a blitzing linebacker, but Hayes’ man knocks down a pass. And now McCarthy is antsy. He has a clean pocket but is jittery, steps up before he needs to and throws a contested deep ball.

This is when OSU commits to the run blitz, after their own punt. Jim Knowles runs his linebackers downhill at the snap on two plays on two Edwards carries. He then gets overaggressive on third down, though, and McCarthy makes the game changing play to Johnson.

Had the Ohio State linebacker been sprinting to the ball, he might have been able to catch Johnson after he escaped the first tackle. But he was loafing a bit, and Johnson takes it 69 yards. Game on.

And the following play — Barnhart does just enough to push an edge rusher outside to give McCarthy a chance to step up and hit Johnson somewhat in stride. Wide open, “put it on him” — nice move to turn DB Cam Martinez around. 17-13.

Would have liked to see them move a bit quicker at the end of the half, too, to try to get into field goal range. No issues running the clock a bit — don’t leave any time for a quick strike OSU offense — but they used too much time between second and third down.

Michigan second half dominance leaves no doubt

The first series of the second half — huge. It took guts to go on fourth and one from his own 34, but the line was starting to get some push. Edwards’ 2-yard gain there was another huge and underrated play. Don’t get that, and this is a much different game.

We’re still waiting for the receivers to make some contested catches, or even some “really tough” ones. McCarthy scrambled on the next play and Wilson broke open — would have been a tough grab, but that’s one a Michigan receiver should make. U-M would have had the ball inside the OSU 30.

But McCarthy also started moving more, and that was a sign. His second down read option run in which he carried defenders for 10 extra yards … that’s when you started to sense things were going to be a little better offensively. We said going into the game this could be one where they used McCarthy and his legs a bit more — they probably could have done a bit more of it, even.

But that 19-yard gain (which could easily have had 15 tacked on when an OSU corner grabbed Bell’s facemask and twisted after the play) set up the 45-yard score to Colston Loveland. Loveland came here knowing of the loaded depth chart, worked his way up — and now he has a TD on a perfectly thrown ball. We’re not sure that Loveland and Johnson were supposed to be so tight with each other, but it worked as a natural pick.

That was the drive when the air started to come out of the stadium a bit. And Barnhart and his long arms and Ohio native Joel Honigford did a great job pushing the hard rushing edges deep to give McCarthy a chance to step up in the pocket again (that’s part of the reason arm length matters so much for tackles). The interior guys were a brick wall, as usual.

After a three-and-out starting deep in their own territory — more McCarthy with his legs. You can see his instincts starting to take over a bit more, and he’s playing with great confidence. Keeps on reads, scrambles … and the OSU defense has another wrinkle to deal with. That, as much as the passing game, opened things up in the middle for Edwards. The linebackers had been crashing the ‘A’ gaps and running downhill in the first half. Now, they’re hesitant and eyeing McCarthy, and Edwards starts to gash them.

As a result, Michigan owned the third quarter. The third and one Mullings pass to Luke Schoonmaker — terrible throw, or it’s six (we give him a pass). But a brilliant play call and keeps the drive alive. Great blocks by Hayes, a pancake by center Olu Oluwatimi and a nice seal by Loveland (who otherwise struggled blocking Saturday — needs to get stronger) help Edwards pick up a third and 3.

The pass interference call on OSU that sets up first and goal on a third down play — a good call. Bell got a hand on it, so no “uncatchable” in play. It’s a gutsy call by the crew in that environment. We’ve seen those go the other way in this game. For the most part, the officials didn’t let the crowd intimidate them.

And the three-yard TD by McCarthy … pure guts. You could hear the pads collide at the goal line, but he wasn’t going to be denied.

Finally, missed opportunity to put the game away with 11 minutes to go, though loved the deep shot from McCarthy to Johnson. Underthrown, but 15 yards to get them into field goal range. You could tell the quarterback was making it a point not to overthrow this game. Still don’t like the long field goal attempt there, though. It basically gifted OSU its only three points of the half with good field position.

And the two long runs by Edwards — OSU had to sell out and did. And Edwards made them pay. Oluwatimi (future Rimington Award winner) and right guard Zak Zinter created the hole. Your backs have to make one man miss, and Edwards slipped the tackle.

On the last play, one more time, a pancake for Oluwatimi, Zinter opens the hole, and the blitzing safety has to hesitate just a half second thinking McCarthy might keep or he probably gets Edwards for a loss. That’s where running the quarterback makes a difference.

Instead — 85 yards off to the races and an incredible finish for a Michigan offense that absolutely dominated the second half.

Tomorrow — a close look at the defense.