Husker Mash: Context belongs with certain Rhule stat, his initial conversation with Trev, the quote to note
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. It's something you've maybe heard come up, or a conversation you've taken part in yourself: Matt Rhule's record against ranked teams while he was at Baylor. It's...
OSU QB commit Zane Flores named MaxPreps Nebraska High School Football Player of the Year
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football commit and Gretna (Neb.) 2023 quarterback Zane Flores was named the 2022 MaxPreps Nebraska High School Football Player of the Year, it was announced Tuesday. The senior quarterback helped the Dragons to a 12-1 overall record and a runner-up finish in the Nebraska Class A State Playoffs.
No. 2 Texas, No. 7 Creighton meet in ‘barometer’ game for both
No. 2 Texas will put its undefeated season and its highest ranking since 2010 on the line when it hosts
The Great Cornholio
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coach
Nebraska helmet before a game.Photo by(Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program has a new running backs coach, as Matt Rhule begins his first week as head coach. EJ Barthel will come into the program as its next running backs coach, per 247Sports’ Michael Bruntz.
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running back
Nebraska flag in the end zonePhoto by(Dustin Bradford/ Getty Images) Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule and the coaching staff have been busy offering players over the last couple days. Monday morning, they sent out an offer to 2023 three-star running back AJ Newberry, per Newberry's Twitter account.
Kearney Hub
Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up
Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Mickey Joseph Report
Just days after Nebraska officially introduced Matt Rhule as its new head coach, it was announced that Mickey Joseph was arrested. According to the Lincoln Police Department, Joseph was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and third degree domestic assault. The police were dispatched to a residence near South 34th and Tree Line Drive.
A Trivia Tidbit to Start the Matt Rhule Era
Where did that ubiquitous fist-pump image of Nebraska’s new football coach originate?
creightonian.com
Men's soccer shocks Tulsa, advances to Elite Eight on late penalty
The men’s soccer teamdefeated 14th ranked Tulsa in the Sweet 16, coming from behind to solidify their 2-1 win over the Golden Hurricane and advance to the NCAA quarterfinals. On Nov 26, despite heavy rain in Tulsa, the Bluejays defeated the Golden Hurricane, scoring both goals in the second...
Nebraska's AD details Matt Rhule's secret visit to Lincoln
A big part of landing Matt Rhule as Nebraska's head coach was an in-season visit to Lincoln. Athletic Director Trev Alberts details how the Huskers pulled it off.
knopnews2.com
Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near South 34th and Tree line drive. He is facing...
klkntv.com
What’s next for Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has been imbued with a new sense of excitement after the university announced the hiring of Matt Rhule as head coach. But what happens now with former interim head coach Mickey Joseph?. Earlier this season, his contract was restructured when he took on the...
Council Bluffs Lewis Central senior running back Jonathan Humpal voted SBLive Iowa high school athlete of the week (Nov. 13-20)
Council Bluffs Lewis Central senior running back Jonathan Humpal earned SBLive Iowa High School Athlete of the Week honors for Nov. 13-20. He tallied 350 votes, good for 83.53% of the total. Humpal compiled 240 total yards -- 136 rushing and 104 receiving on eight catches, including a 68-yarder for ...
WOWT
Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago streets. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
omahamagazine.com
Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business
When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE
It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
unkantelope.com
Football player charged with two counts of robbery
Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
