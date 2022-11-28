ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coach

Nebraska helmet before a game.Photo by(Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) The Nebraska football program has a new running backs coach, as Matt Rhule begins his first week as head coach. EJ Barthel will come into the program as its next running backs coach, per 247Sports’ Michael Bruntz.
Kearney Hub

Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Fake Spencer Rattler tweet gets Husker fans fired up

Monday was a big day for Nebraska football. The Scott Frost era was ushered out and the Matt Rhule was ushered in. And along with the new coach, there was quite a bit of excitement, especially since it appears the team also has its new offensive coordinator in Scott Satterfield. For a while, it seemed like the Huskers might be in line for a new quarterback as well.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing Mickey Joseph Report

Just days after Nebraska officially introduced Matt Rhule as its new head coach, it was announced that Mickey Joseph was arrested. According to the Lincoln Police Department, Joseph was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and third degree domestic assault. The police were dispatched to a residence near South 34th and Tree Line Drive.
LINCOLN, NE
creightonian.com

Men's soccer shocks Tulsa, advances to Elite Eight on late penalty

The men’s soccer teamdefeated 14th ranked Tulsa in the Sweet 16, coming from behind to solidify their 2-1 win over the Golden Hurricane and advance to the NCAA quarterfinals. On Nov 26, despite heavy rain in Tulsa, the Bluejays defeated the Golden Hurricane, scoring both goals in the second...
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near South 34th and Tree line drive. He is facing...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

What’s next for Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has been imbued with a new sense of excitement after the university announced the hiring of Matt Rhule as head coach. But what happens now with former interim head coach Mickey Joseph?. Earlier this season, his contract was restructured when he took on the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs. The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago streets. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.
OMAHA, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OMAHA, NE
omahamagazine.com

Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business

When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Omaha, NE

It can be difficult to find a perfect restaurant for an evening. You may not know what you want to eat, what the best deal for your money is, or even what is nearby. Omaha, Nebraska is home to many fine restaurants, and, at first glance, the sheer number of restaurants might feel overwhelming.
OMAHA, NE
unkantelope.com

Football player charged with two counts of robbery

Tobechukwu Okafor, 19, is accused of two attempted robberies in October. He was arrested in Omaha on Nov. 19 and is listed as an inmate at the Buffalo County Jail. A warrant for his arrest was made by the Buffalo County Court on Nov. 16. The court is charging Okafor for two counts of robbery.
KEARNEY, NE
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy