WLATON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The death at a Walton County bachelor party has resulted in the arrest of an Alabama man on murder charges. Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies said on May 14, 2022 they responded to a medical call on Sand Dunes Road in Santa Rosa Beach.

WALTON COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO