Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
Legendary MLB Star Reveals 2023 Will Be His Final Season
Miguel Cabrera will return for one final year. The Detroit Tigers slugger confirmed Monday that he'll retire after the 2023 season. The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 in April. "It feels a little weird to say that," Cabrera said, per MLB.com's Jason Beck. "I thought I'm not going...
Report: Justin Verlander meets with notable NL team
Justin Verlander is testing free agency this offseason, and the stud pitcher reportedly is meeting with a notable team. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Monday that Verlander is meeting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Heyman listed the New York Yankees, Mets and Houston Astros...
Derek Jeter Is Reportedly Being Discussed For Notable Job
Yankees fans could be seeing a lot more of Derek Jeter if the YES Network has its way. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, YES has discussed going after popular Yankees legends Derek Jeter and Don Mattingly to add to next year's broadcasting lineup. "You don’t say...
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
Astros make big free agent signing
The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
Don Mattingly close to landing coaching job with AL East team
Donnie Baseball could be returning to the AL East. Mattingly was fired by the Miami Marlins. He says he has received interest from other teams since then, and a report published on Tuesday said he is close to landing a job. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman says Mattingly and...
What’s next for the Astros after signing Jose Abreu?
The Houston Astros signed the biggest name in free agency yet in Jose Abreu. So now what do the World Series champions have up their sleeve next?. At the start of the offseason, the Houston Astros identified upgrading the first base position among their top priorities. The front office targeted Anthony Rizzo, who ultimately re-signed with the Yankees, and left them with three options: Jose Abreu, Josh Bell and Yuli Gurriel.
The Yankees could have the best rotation in baseball with one free-agent signing
Luckily for the New York Yankees, they don’t have much turnover occurring in the starting rotation this off-season. The only player they’re losing is Jameson Taillon, a replaceable No. 5 option who is garnering interest from other teams. General manager Brian Cashman has a ripe opportunity to build...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder
The Boston Red Sox have left no stone unturned so far this offseason. After an unsuccessful 2022 season that left Boston in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record, the squad has been busy since the conclusion of the season and have been tied to pretty much everyone available.
New York Yankees Offer Free Agent Aaron Judge Lucrative 8-Year Contract
The New York Yankees have offered Aaron Judge an eight-year, $300 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. Judge has yet to agree to a contract. The free agent met with the San Francisco Giants last week.
Red Sox Fan Has An Interesting Take On A Key Free Agent
Trey Mancini may be one of the least talked about free agents out on the market. After being traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Houston Astros, Mancini earned his first World Series ring after batting back from a bout with colon cancer in 2020. The Astros chose not to...
José Abreu: White Sox made offer to return
The White Sox attempted to re-sign José Abreu to keep him on the South Side in 2023, according to the All-Star first baseman. Abreu, who has spent his entire nine-season career with the White Sox, signed a three-year deal with the Astros Monday and was introduced to Houston media Tuesday.
ESPN senior writer pitches ‘One Big’ Yankees move to make Red Sox miserable
The surest way to prevent Xander Bogaerts from hitting back-breaking homers off Gerrit Cole is for the Yankees to unite both Bogaerts and Cole on the same team. Thankfully, ESPN senior writer David Schoenfield totally seems to get it. Now, while the Yankees signing Bogaerts is about as likely as...
Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher
Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
Jacob deGrom MLB free agent market shrinking as teams see him as ‘a big risk’
It seems that despite still being one of the best pitchers in baseball, Jacob deGrom’s MLB free agent market looks
Yankees have no reason to worry about Astros signing Jose Abreu
Jim Crane the General Manager! Yee-HAW! Let’s dish out above-market deals for aging veterans! Rafael Montero, YOU get an $11.5 million AAV deal despite having a 4.64 career ERA! Jose Abreu, come on down to the Houston Astros!. How about $20 million per year through your age-38 season, sir?!...
Chicago Bears Received Crushing Injury News On Tuesday Morning
The Chicago Bears' Week 12 drubbing at the hands of the New York Jets was messy from the start. Up until minutes before kickoff, the Bears hadn't disclosed whether Nathan Peterman or Trevor Siemian would start at quarterback. This disfunction carried into the game, as standout Bears Darnell ...
Cardinals at risk of losing out on top priority ahead of MLB Winter Meetings
If the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t careful, they may miss out on a potential Yadier Molina replacement in former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals were often discussed as a worst-case scenario for Cubs fans in regards to losing Willson Contreras. Yadier Molina’s retirement lined up perfectly with Contreras’ free agency, and previous trade interest, making St. Louis an intriguing potential suitor.
