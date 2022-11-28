ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Related
The Spun

Legendary MLB Star Reveals 2023 Will Be His Final Season

Miguel Cabrera will return for one final year. The Detroit Tigers slugger confirmed Monday that he'll retire after the 2023 season. The future Hall of Famer will turn 40 in April. "It feels a little weird to say that," Cabrera said, per MLB.com's Jason Beck. "I thought I'm not going...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big free agent signing

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

What’s next for the Astros after signing Jose Abreu?

The Houston Astros signed the biggest name in free agency yet in Jose Abreu. So now what do the World Series champions have up their sleeve next?. At the start of the offseason, the Houston Astros identified upgrading the first base position among their top priorities. The front office targeted Anthony Rizzo, who ultimately re-signed with the Yankees, and left them with three options: Jose Abreu, Josh Bell and Yuli Gurriel.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder

The Boston Red Sox have left no stone unturned so far this offseason. After an unsuccessful 2022 season that left Boston in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record, the squad has been busy since the conclusion of the season and have been tied to pretty much everyone available.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Fan Has An Interesting Take On A Key Free Agent

Trey Mancini may be one of the least talked about free agents out on the market. After being traded from the Baltimore Orioles to the Houston Astros, Mancini earned his first World Series ring after batting back from a bout with colon cancer in 2020. The Astros chose not to...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

José Abreu: White Sox made offer to return

The White Sox attempted to re-sign José Abreu to keep him on the South Side in 2023, according to the All-Star first baseman. Abreu, who has spent his entire nine-season career with the White Sox, signed a three-year deal with the Astros Monday and was introduced to Houston media Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers reportedly bringing in former All-Star pitcher

Despite losing Tyler Anderson in free agency earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to maintain their All-Star equilibrium. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Dodgers are in agreement to sign veteran right-hander Shelby Miller pending a physical. Miller’s deal will be a major-league contract, Rosenthal adds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Yankees have no reason to worry about Astros signing Jose Abreu

Jim Crane the General Manager! Yee-HAW! Let’s dish out above-market deals for aging veterans! Rafael Montero, YOU get an $11.5 million AAV deal despite having a 4.64 career ERA! Jose Abreu, come on down to the Houston Astros!. How about $20 million per year through your age-38 season, sir?!...
FanSided

Cardinals at risk of losing out on top priority ahead of MLB Winter Meetings

If the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t careful, they may miss out on a potential Yadier Molina replacement in former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. The Cardinals were often discussed as a worst-case scenario for Cubs fans in regards to losing Willson Contreras. Yadier Molina’s retirement lined up perfectly with Contreras’ free agency, and previous trade interest, making St. Louis an intriguing potential suitor.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

