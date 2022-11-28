Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Officials warn to be diligent when driving on icy roads
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we head into December, temperatures are beginning to drop. If snow is not the major concern, then usually it’s ice. Although we haven’t had a major weather event yet, ice is already causing problems in Maine. Last week, there were several severe vehicle...
wabi.tv
Power outages reported across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Power outages are being reported across the state. Central Maine Power is reporting nearly 10,000 customers without power Wednesday evening. Versant is reporting over 400 customers without power. Gusty winds Wednesday night could produce additional outages.
Piscataquis Named the ‘Worst’ County in Maine
For those that have lived in Maine for a long time, Piscataquis County rarely comes up in the news. It is Maine's smallest county by population, with roughly 17,000 residents total calling it home. While the population may be sparse, the square footage is not. Piscataquis County is actually about the same size as the state of Connecticut in acreage. With few people and a lot of space, it should come as a surprise that Piscataquis County was named the worst in Maine. Here are the reasons why.
High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of Maine Ahead of Strong Storm
A strong mid-week storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Downeast area, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times.
Wreaths Across America Convoy Leaves Maine Next Weekend
The Wreaths Across America convoy will begin Saturday, December 10 and arrive at Arlington National Cemetery on the following Saturday, December 17th. The 12-truck convoy will stop to deliver wreaths for veterans' graves numerous times over the course of the week. It is always a nice warm feeling to see...
wabi.tv
Citizen Initiative to create consumer-owned power company in Maine moves forward
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)- An effort to buy out Maine’s two foreign-owned utilities to create a consumer-owned utility known as Pine Tree Power Company is moving forward and could be on the statewide ballot in Nov. 2023. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced Wednesday that supporters did collect enough valid...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – November 21-27
Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as reported during the week of November 21st, 2022. Driver issued criminal summons in Fort Kent for falsely attached plates. On November 24th, Trooper Desrosier was driving through Fort Kent and observed a...
Parts Of Maine Will See Damaging Winds On Wednesday
For the most part, fall 2022 has been a mild one. We kicked off November with a min-heatwave and we have not had a lot of really cold or really wild weather. It looks like that may be about to change. As we slowly descend into winter, we are starting...
Threat Closes Maine BMV Branch Offices to Walk-In Customers
A "serious threat" has closed all offices of the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Spokeswoman Emily Cook confirmed for Seacoast Current a WGME TV report that the threat may have been from an upset customer. “As our enforcement division works to resolve the threat against branches and out of an...
The Frustrated Opinion of Someone Trying to Find an Apartment in Maine
I’ve gone on this tangent before and I’m sure you have, too. What used to be a quiet, quaint oasis tucked away in the Northernmost part of our country is now a tourist trap sucking in out-of-staters causing our rent prices to skyrocket. Maine is changing and it...
Mainers Say These Are the Best Christmas Tree Farms in Southern Maine
Even though some Mainers started decorating before Thanksgiving, now that Turkey Day has officially come and gone, locals that celebrate have their eyes on all things Christmas. And generally, when decorating for Christmas, one of the first things to go up is the family Christmas tree. The big question, though,...
wabi.tv
Christmas tree prices affected by inflation, but not as bad in Maine
NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - As Thanksgiving goes into our rear-view, we move onto other holiday hurdles. Across the country, the price of Christmas trees is going up like other crops. The cost of fuel, seed, and other factors are attributing to the higher prices. In regard to how it will...
Maine’s Favorite Alcohol Now Comes In A Can
Lone Pine Brewing Company has a new product that may interest Mainers. Allen’s Coffee Breakfast Stout, gives you the Allen's Coffee, without the brandy. The state of Maine is well known for its love of Allen's Coffee Brandy, as it one of the top alcoholic beverages of choice. You know doubt no someone who has ordered a "Fat A** In A Glass" on any given night out at a local watering hole.
mainebiz.biz
A real estate report touts proximity to a Trader Joe's or Whole Foods, but here's the caveat
Maine’s home values rose dramatically in the past five years. Now a new study by the real estate tracking firm ATTOM shows that a home’s proximity to certain grocery stores may have an effect on its value. On average over the past five years, homes in the same...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine
Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
Maine’s 2022 Muzzleloader Season Begins
Rifle season closed over the weekend. Now "last-ditch deer season" gives hunters a shot at extending their hunt with a muzzleloader. The "gun season" has ended. In Maine, deer may be harvested with a firearm until November 26. After that, hunters can take to the woods to fill an empty tag or tags with a muzzleloader for an additional two weeks in certain wildlife management districts. A muzzleloader permit is required, as well as a valid big game hunting license. Muzzleloader permits are included in junior hunting licenses and senior lifetime licenses.
Mid-week Storm To Bring Strong Winds + Soaking Rain to Maine
A High Wind Watch has been issued for coastal areas, as a storm brings gusty winds and rain to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the Downeast coast, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday evening, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times. Winds will remain strong inland, where the Bangor area could see gusts 40-45 MPH at times.
Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine
It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
WMTW
Heavy downpours, strong winds move through Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — All eyes on a powerful cold front plowing through the northeast today. With that warm front comes heavy precipitation and strong southerly winds. Expect the heavy rain combined with strong south winds until 9 p.m. The strongest wind gusts will arrive just ahead of the cold...
