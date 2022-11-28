ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

wabi.tv

Officials warn to be diligent when driving on icy roads

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As we head into December, temperatures are beginning to drop. If snow is not the major concern, then usually it’s ice. Although we haven’t had a major weather event yet, ice is already causing problems in Maine. Last week, there were several severe vehicle...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Power outages reported across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Power outages are being reported across the state. Central Maine Power is reporting nearly 10,000 customers without power Wednesday evening. Versant is reporting over 400 customers without power. Gusty winds Wednesday night could produce additional outages.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Piscataquis Named the ‘Worst’ County in Maine

For those that have lived in Maine for a long time, Piscataquis County rarely comes up in the news. It is Maine's smallest county by population, with roughly 17,000 residents total calling it home. While the population may be sparse, the square footage is not. Piscataquis County is actually about the same size as the state of Connecticut in acreage. With few people and a lot of space, it should come as a surprise that Piscataquis County was named the worst in Maine. Here are the reasons why.
PISCATAQUIS COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

High Wind Warning Issued for Parts of Maine Ahead of Strong Storm

A strong mid-week storm is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rainfall to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Downeast area, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday afternoon, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times.
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Wreaths Across America Convoy Leaves Maine Next Weekend

The Wreaths Across America convoy will begin Saturday, December 10 and arrive at Arlington National Cemetery on the following Saturday, December 17th. The 12-truck convoy will stop to deliver wreaths for veterans' graves numerous times over the course of the week. It is always a nice warm feeling to see...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Parts Of Maine Will See Damaging Winds On Wednesday

For the most part, fall 2022 has been a mild one. We kicked off November with a min-heatwave and we have not had a lot of really cold or really wild weather. It looks like that may be about to change. As we slowly descend into winter, we are starting...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Threat Closes Maine BMV Branch Offices to Walk-In Customers

A "serious threat" has closed all offices of the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Spokeswoman Emily Cook confirmed for Seacoast Current a WGME TV report that the threat may have been from an upset customer. “As our enforcement division works to resolve the threat against branches and out of an...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

Maine’s Favorite Alcohol Now Comes In A Can

Lone Pine Brewing Company has a new product that may interest Mainers. Allen’s Coffee Breakfast Stout, gives you the Allen's Coffee, without the brandy. The state of Maine is well known for its love of Allen's Coffee Brandy, as it one of the top alcoholic beverages of choice. You know doubt no someone who has ordered a "Fat A** In A Glass" on any given night out at a local watering hole.
MAINE STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 7 Best Hot Dog Joints in Maine

Flo's Famous Hot Dogs is a roadside stand on Route 1 in Cape Neddick. It's run by Gail Stacy, the late Flo's daughter-in-law. Flo's roadside stand is open from 11 to 3 daily, except on Wednesday. Flo's Hot Dogs are sold with chips, sodas, and milk. They also sell jars of Flo's secret hot dog relish. The relish is a chutney-like mixture of spicy molasses and sweet onion. It's a must-try in Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
Q106.5

Maine’s 2022 Muzzleloader Season Begins

Rifle season closed over the weekend. Now "last-ditch deer season" gives hunters a shot at extending their hunt with a muzzleloader. The "gun season" has ended. In Maine, deer may be harvested with a firearm until November 26. After that, hunters can take to the woods to fill an empty tag or tags with a muzzleloader for an additional two weeks in certain wildlife management districts. A muzzleloader permit is required, as well as a valid big game hunting license. Muzzleloader permits are included in junior hunting licenses and senior lifetime licenses.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Mid-week Storm To Bring Strong Winds + Soaking Rain to Maine

A High Wind Watch has been issued for coastal areas, as a storm brings gusty winds and rain to Maine. The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for the Downeast coast, Wednesday night into Thursday. A storm will move into Maine Wednesday evening, bringing strong winds and a soaking rain. Coastal areas will see gusts from 50-55 MPH, with a chance for stronger gusts near 60 MPH at times. Winds will remain strong inland, where the Bangor area could see gusts 40-45 MPH at times.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Mainers Come to Total Stranger’s Rescue in Portland, Maine

It's said repeatedly and probably will be until the end of time -- Mainers are some of the best humans on the planet. Hell, it was less than two weeks ago that a total stranger invited a South Portland woman to his family's Thanksgiving after she asked about places to get a meal from since her husband was working and cooking an entire dinner would be too much in her third trimester.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Heavy downpours, strong winds move through Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — All eyes on a powerful cold front plowing through the northeast today. With that warm front comes heavy precipitation and strong southerly winds. Expect the heavy rain combined with strong south winds until 9 p.m. The strongest wind gusts will arrive just ahead of the cold...
MAINE STATE

