FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
WJBF.com
Country music star Dwight Yoakam making his way to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Grammy award winner and country music star, Dwight Yoakam is making his way to Augusta. Yoakam has 12 gold albums, 9 platinum, and over the years nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard. In addition to his musical career, Yoakam has also...
wfxg.com
Augusta Christmas Parade 2022
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta's 2022 Christmas Parade is scheduled for Dec. 10. The parade is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and will run along Broad Street between 13th St. and 7th St. This year's proceits will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta.
WJBF.com
Widowed on Thanksgiving
A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. A woman told News 2 her husband caught on fire while being treated at a Nashville hospital. Congress considers stepping in to avoid railroad …. Lawmakers are trying to stop a railroad strike...
WJBF.com
International Singer-Songwriter Trey McLaughlin sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital
Trey McLaughlin, well-known nationally and internationally, sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital to discuss Creative Impressions' Christmas production, "Behold The Star." International Singer-Songwriter Trey McLaughlin sits …. Trey McLaughlin, well-known nationally and internationally, sits down with WJBF News Channel 6 Digital to discuss Creative Impressions' Christmas production, "Behold...
North Augusta requests Jeff Davis plaques off new pedestrian bridge
Augusta voted to change the name of the Jefferson Davis Bridge and take down the plaques but North Augusta is requesting two but Augusta is not prepared to act on the ask
wfxg.com
Annual James Brown Toy Giveaway to return
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The James Brown Family Foundation says its ready to serve CSRA children again this holiday season. "The Christmas Holiday Toy Drive was another favorite event of our father. The joy on the faces of the children as he handed them their toys was truly a thrill. We now raise enough funds and toy donations to give away multiple gifts to each child!" said the Foundation.
WRDW-TV
Toys for Tots donations dive from 50,000 to 150 so far
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Toys for Tots program is celebrating 75 years, but this is a tough one. Locally, the Marine Corps program gave out 50,000 toys for Christmas, but so far this year, only 150 toys have been donated. This year, Toys for Tots has multiple drop-off locations...
WRDW-TV
Christmas tree lighting events to attend during the holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Throughout the holiday season, several places have announced their tree lighting events for the public to attend. Here is everything you need to know about each local tree lighting event. Fort Gordon’s Christmas festival and tree lighting. Barton Field, Dec. 1., at 4 p.m., between...
New CEO of Piedmont Augusta Hub announced
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A new CEO has been named for Piedmont Augusta Hub. According to the press release, Lily Henson, M.D., who is currently the CEO at Piedmont Henry Hospital, has officially accepted the role of president and CEO of the Piedmont Augusta Hub. Henson will be replacing James R. Davis, who is retiring. […]
wgac.com
Rescue Of The Week: Baskerville
Here’s my rescue of the week: Baskerville. Baskerville is playful, friendly and happy, and a big fan of other dogs and people. He has actually helped out with some temperament assessments on new dogs and was a great partner and playmate. He’s a cuddly boy who loves to climb into your lap and nuzzle you with his big blocky head. He passed the cat test, too.
Augustans to meet about creating new city out of Summerville and other neighborhoods
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A group of Augustans want to combine their neighborhoods into an entirely new city. Once again Summerville could operate as its own entity, just like it did more than a century ago. This time with several other communities. It’s a measure being seriously discussed for the future. “This idea is the […]
WRDW-TV
See North Augusta’s tree-lighting ceremony
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hundreds made their way to the Christmas tree lighting at Calhoun Park. There was so much to do, from live bands to roastedmarshmallows. The park was packed, and the energy was high. Santa was there, and we had the chance to ask him about the...
WRDW-TV
Local ice cream parlor, Grinch spread holiday cheer and a little fear
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the arrival of Christmas, one unpleasant ‘who-hating’ grouch is settling down in North Augusta. For the next few weekends, you and the family can catch the Grinch at a local ice cream parlor. “We definitely slow down because it gets so much...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Delinquent properties to be auctioned Dec. 5th
Hundreds of delinquent properties will be up for bids next week. The annual delinquent tax sales for Barnwell and Allendale counties will be held on Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. The Allendale sale is held at the James Brandt Building (298 Barnwell Highway, Allendale) while the Barnwell sale is held at the Barnwell County Courthouse (141 Main Street, Barnwell). Up for sale will be properties that have unpaid taxes from last year.
WRDW-TV
Ellis Street residents will have to wait for relief from flooding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Flooding during storms is an ongoing issue on Ellis Street that Harrisburg residents and commissioners say has been going on since the 2000s. They thought they might be getting help soon, but it now it looks like that won’t happen until 2023. Chalk it up...
Overturned 18-wheeler closes portion of Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies are on the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler. According to dispatch, the call came in at 5:02 Tuesday morning. We’re told that the Northbound lanes of Highway 56 (Mike Padgett) are closed from the International Paper Company to Doug Bernard Parkway. Injuries were reported and one person was transported […]
WRDW-TV
Why do cars keep crashing through this Aiken wall?
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a wall alongside Whiskey Road in Aiken that seems to be attracting cars right into it. We know this is the second time the wall at Coker Springs Road has been hit in two weeks. It’s happened several times before that, including four times since July.
WRDW-TV
Pedestrian fatally struck in Garden City, coroner says
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Georgia man was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning in Horry County. Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy said Joshua Harden, 32, of Augusta, GA, was hit near 3023 Highway 17 Business in Garden City. He died at a hospital due to...
wgac.com
Local Man Wanted for Murder Now in Custody
A Richmond County man who was wanted for a murder last month on Old Savannah Road is now behind bars. Investigators had been looking for 20-year-old Chauncey Thompson IV of Augusta in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Tymarkus Dashawn Starkes of Augusta. Starkes, who had been shot at least one time, died at the scene.
Sunday 5,067 people voted early for the December runoff
AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Polling sites opened up in one local county Sunday morning, giving a chance for people to get their votes in early ahead of the Georgia runoff election. “If you can get out and stand in line and wait to get in the club, you can stand in line to make a change […]
