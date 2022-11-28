ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar 'Fear The Worst' Could Be Revealed In Daughter Jinger's Upcoming Memoir

Jinger Duggar announced the upcoming release of her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, in a social media post shared on Monday, November 7 — but not all of the Duggars are quite as excited as she is about her latest career venture."Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best," an insider explained of the controversial television personalities. "They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles."'IT WAS A CHALLENGE':...
The List

Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces 'The Hardest Thing' She's Ever Done

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Jinger Duggar Vuolo is out to prove that there's life — and happiness — after reality TV. As a member of the "19 Kids & Counting" family, she dutifully followed the Duggar household rules on gender roles, modest clothing, and obedience to authority. These strict teachings were part of the family's controversial church group, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), and Jinger grew up believing this was the only way to stay in God's good graces. She now believes differently — and she's speaking her mind for the first time.
People

Watch Tori and Zach Roloff Discuss Fears for Son Jackson, 5, as He Discovers Dwarfism Diagnosis

In an exclusive clip, Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff discuss how their oldest child, 5-year-old Jackson, is coming to an age where he'll realize his differences from others Zach Roloff is getting candid about the concerns he has for son Jackson as he gets older. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from an upcoming episode of Little People, Big World, the dad of three talks with wife Tori Roloff about how their oldest, son Jackson Kyle, 5, is getting to the age where he'll soon realize his differences from...
The Hollywood Gossip

Caryn Chandler: Peace Out, Roloffs! I'm Moving to Arizona!

According to a brand new report, the rumors are true. And reality for Caryn Chandler is that she’s simply sick of all the ongoing Roloff drama. Back in early November, we reported that Chandler was planning to quit Little People, Big World amid awkward tension between her long-time boyfriend, Matt Roloff, and his immediate family members.
OK! Magazine

Collin Gosselin Reveals If He Will Ever Reconcile With Mom Kate After Years Of Estrangement

After being at odds for years, Collin Gosselin opened up about his heartbreaking rift with mom Kate Gosselin. In a recent interview, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star explained that their years on the TLC show and in the spotlight had an extremely negative impact on their relationship. "I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart," Collin revealed. "It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye."THE WAR RAGES...
People

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Share Photos from Their Thanksgiving Celebration with Their Kids

The Little People, Big World stars celebrated a cozy Thanksgiving Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are sharing glimpses of their Thanksgiving with their kids. On Thursday, the Little People, Big World stars shared photos on their Instagram featuring sons Radley Knight, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, and Bode James, 2, as well as daughter Ember Jean, 5. Audrey shared a family shot that showed her holding Radley and standing close to Jeremy as Bode and Ember stand in front of them, smiling. "Happy thanksgiving from our clan to yours!🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃," she captioned...
People

Ree Drummond Celebrates Thanksgiving at Her Late Father-in-Law's House for 'Old Time's Sake'

The Pioneer Woman star shared a glimpse of her family's delicious — and meaningful — Thanksgiving celebration in her Instagram Story Ree Drummond had a family-filled Turkey Day! The Pioneer Woman star shared a glimpse of her Thanksgiving festivities with husband Ladd and some of their kids: daughter Paige, 23, son Todd, 18, and foster son Jamar, 20. Drummond shared that they prepared and ate Thanksgiving dinner at her late father-in-law Chuck Drummond's place. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best...
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Tori Roloff Applauds Amy Roloff on Thanksgiving Amid Feud With Matt and Caryn: ‘Grateful’

Throwing shade? Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff gave a shout out to her mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, on Thanksgiving amid her feud with Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler. After Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 24, to reveal that she had to cancel her plans to host Thanksgiving dinner because she was sick, she acknowledged the family members that stepped in to make the holiday special.
In Touch Weekly

What Happened Between Caryn, Zach and Tori on ‘Little People, Big World’? Inside Their Feud, Estrangement

Sale gone wrong. Fans are witnessing the drama unfold on Little People, Big World after patriarch Matt Roloff decided to put the $4 million family farm up for sale. Although the feud was initially between Matt and son Zach Roloff, Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, are now intertwined in the drama. So, what happened between the estranged family members? Keep reading to learn everything we know about the feud.
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

