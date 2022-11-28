Read full article on original website
‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Wants Matt Roloff to ‘Hand’ Roloff Farms to the Kids, Insider Says
A 'Little People, Big World' insider said Caryn Chandler wants Matt Roloff to give Roloff Farms up to his children. Here's why.
‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler Is Permanently Moving to Arizona by 2023
Caryn Chandler is allegedly moving away from Roloff Farms and heading to Arizona full-time. Here's what's going on with the 'Little People, Big World' star.
Jeremy Roloff’s Net Worth Is Impressive! Find Out How Much the ‘LPBW’ Alum Makes
Little People, Big World alum Jeremy Roloff’s net worth has increased since leaving the long-running show. The TLC alum first stepped into the spotlight when he was just 15, catapulting himself into various endeavors following his time on TV screens. Keep reading to find out Jeremy’s net worth, how he makes money and more!
‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Roloff Says His Siblings ‘Separated’ Due to Roloff Farms Drama
'Little People, Big World' star Zach Roloff talked about how the Roloff Farms drama is affecting his siblings. Here's what he said.
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar 'Fear The Worst' Could Be Revealed In Daughter Jinger's Upcoming Memoir
Jinger Duggar announced the upcoming release of her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, in a social media post shared on Monday, November 7 — but not all of the Duggars are quite as excited as she is about her latest career venture."Jim Bob and Michelle aren’t thrilled by Jinger’s book coming out, but they are hoping for the best," an insider explained of the controversial television personalities. "They’re not sure of all the topics she’ll cover, but they have prayed about it and hope that it’s honest, respectful and doesn’t dredge up too much of their family troubles."'IT WAS A CHALLENGE':...
‘Little People, Big World’ Realtor Didn’t Expect Roloff Farms to Sell, Matt Roloff Alludes
Matt Roloff alluded that the realtor selling Roloff Farms didn't expect it to sell due to the price. Here's what the 'Little People, Big World' star shared.
Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff reveal they are expecting a girl for baby number two: 'We are so excited'
She announced her second pregnancy on Thursday, November 3. And on Friday, Sadie Robertson and husband Christian Huff revealed they are having a baby girl. The Duck Dynasty star, 25, and Christian are already parents to daughter Honey, 18 months. Sadie and Christian posted the video with the gender reveal...
Sadie Robertson Expecting Second Baby with Husband Christian Huff: 'Little Miracle Is in Motion'
The Duck Dynasty star, 25, and husband Christian Huff are expecting their second baby together, the couple announced in a joint Instagram post late Thursday. "Another little miracle is in motion 🤗," the couple captioned the adorable shot. The sweet photo shows Robertson leaning on Huff with a big...
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces 'The Hardest Thing' She's Ever Done
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Jinger Duggar Vuolo is out to prove that there's life — and happiness — after reality TV. As a member of the "19 Kids & Counting" family, she dutifully followed the Duggar household rules on gender roles, modest clothing, and obedience to authority. These strict teachings were part of the family's controversial church group, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), and Jinger grew up believing this was the only way to stay in God's good graces. She now believes differently — and she's speaking her mind for the first time.
Watch Tori and Zach Roloff Discuss Fears for Son Jackson, 5, as He Discovers Dwarfism Diagnosis
In an exclusive clip, Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff discuss how their oldest child, 5-year-old Jackson, is coming to an age where he'll realize his differences from others Zach Roloff is getting candid about the concerns he has for son Jackson as he gets older. In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from an upcoming episode of Little People, Big World, the dad of three talks with wife Tori Roloff about how their oldest, son Jackson Kyle, 5, is getting to the age where he'll soon realize his differences from...
The Hollywood Gossip
Caryn Chandler: Peace Out, Roloffs! I'm Moving to Arizona!
According to a brand new report, the rumors are true. And reality for Caryn Chandler is that she’s simply sick of all the ongoing Roloff drama. Back in early November, we reported that Chandler was planning to quit Little People, Big World amid awkward tension between her long-time boyfriend, Matt Roloff, and his immediate family members.
Collin Gosselin Reveals If He Will Ever Reconcile With Mom Kate After Years Of Estrangement
After being at odds for years, Collin Gosselin opened up about his heartbreaking rift with mom Kate Gosselin. In a recent interview, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 star explained that their years on the TLC show and in the spotlight had an extremely negative impact on their relationship. "I want to believe it was because of TV and what being in the public eye does to a family. I think it tore us apart," Collin revealed. "It gave us less time to actually be together as a family, [and] more time to be in the public eye."THE WAR RAGES...
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Share Photos from Their Thanksgiving Celebration with Their Kids
The Little People, Big World stars celebrated a cozy Thanksgiving Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are sharing glimpses of their Thanksgiving with their kids. On Thursday, the Little People, Big World stars shared photos on their Instagram featuring sons Radley Knight, who celebrated his first birthday earlier this month, and Bode James, 2, as well as daughter Ember Jean, 5. Audrey shared a family shot that showed her holding Radley and standing close to Jeremy as Bode and Ember stand in front of them, smiling. "Happy thanksgiving from our clan to yours!🦃🦃🦃🦃🦃," she captioned...
Ree Drummond Celebrates Thanksgiving at Her Late Father-in-Law's House for 'Old Time's Sake'
The Pioneer Woman star shared a glimpse of her family's delicious — and meaningful — Thanksgiving celebration in her Instagram Story Ree Drummond had a family-filled Turkey Day! The Pioneer Woman star shared a glimpse of her Thanksgiving festivities with husband Ladd and some of their kids: daughter Paige, 23, son Todd, 18, and foster son Jamar, 20. Drummond shared that they prepared and ate Thanksgiving dinner at her late father-in-law Chuck Drummond's place. RELATED: Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 125+ Best...
'Teen Mom's' Cheyenne Floyd and Zach Davis Built Their $2 Million Crib From the Ground Up
Reality TV star Cheyenne Floyd from MTV’s Teen Mom: The Next Chapter has had one hell of a year. Months ago, Cheyenne — along with her longtime love Zach Davis and two children — were involved in a near-fatal incident. While en route to a doctor’s appointment, their car was targeted and shot 13 times.
LPBW’s Tori Roloff Applauds Amy Roloff on Thanksgiving Amid Feud With Matt and Caryn: ‘Grateful’
Throwing shade? Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff gave a shout out to her mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, on Thanksgiving amid her feud with Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler. After Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 24, to reveal that she had to cancel her plans to host Thanksgiving dinner because she was sick, she acknowledged the family members that stepped in to make the holiday special.
What Happened Between Caryn, Zach and Tori on ‘Little People, Big World’? Inside Their Feud, Estrangement
Sale gone wrong. Fans are witnessing the drama unfold on Little People, Big World after patriarch Matt Roloff decided to put the $4 million family farm up for sale. Although the feud was initially between Matt and son Zach Roloff, Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, and Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, are now intertwined in the drama. So, what happened between the estranged family members? Keep reading to learn everything we know about the feud.
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Is Charging Up to $1,900 for Fans to Stay on Roloff Farms
'Little People, Big World' fans can now stay in the Roloff Farms farmhouse -- but it's not cheap. Here's how much Matt Roloff is charging.
LPBW’s Zach Roloff Admits Son Jackson’s Recovery From Surgery Has Been ‘Tough’
Jackson’s journey. Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff shared an update on how his son Jackson Roloff is recovering after undergoing surgery to correct the bowing in his legs nearly one year ago. “It’s tough because the screws in his legs help straighten the leg as he grows,”...
‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Verifies Her Kids Can’t ‘Afford’ Roloff Farms
'Little People, Big World' Season 24 shows Amy Roloff talking about how her sons couldn't afford Roloff Farms. Here's what she explained.
