West Virginia man allegedly shot person with BB gun, charged with malicious assault
A man has been charged for allegedly using a BB gun to shoot another person at a residence in Harrison County.
WDTV
Police release identity of body found in Grafton hit-and-run
lootpress.com
Police release identity of body found in Monongalia County
Person killed in believed hit-and-run on Grafton Road identified, charges pending
Metro News
Mount Clare man arrested, charged after BB gun shooting
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing charges after shooting another man twice in the chest with a BB gun during an argument. Authorities allege David Clark, 33, of Mount Clare, shot the victim at a home on Truman Street Tuesday. Deputies from the Harrison County...
Daily Athenaeum
Body identified in alleged hit-and-run on Grafton Road
Upshur County Sheriff’s Office mourns former sheriff
The former Upshur County Sheriff David Coffman has died at the age of 69, according to a post by the sheriff's office.
WDTV
Morgantown man charged with murder had ‘tumultuous relationship’ with victim
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man who has been charged with murder reportedly had a “tumultuous relationship” with the victim. 23-year-old Chance Austin Williams was taken into custody in Morgantown near the 1000 block of White Avenue without incident. Williams was the primary suspect in the death...
wajr.com
Leadership change at Clarksburg PD reported
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Interim Clarksburg City Manager reports the Deputy Chief of Police, Randy Hartley is leaving the department. Hartley had been serving as the Interim Chief since Kiddy took the city manager’s position in April of this year. Hartley’s lasy day on the job will be December...
West Virginia federal prison inmate admits to killing another inmate
An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazleton Monday admitted to stabbing another inmate to death.
West Virginia inmate admits to killing another inmate in “a heat of passion”
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — An inmate at Federal Correctional Institution Hazleton Monday admitted to stabbing another inmate to death. The incident happened on Sept. 17, 2018, in the Preston County federal prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Northern District of West Virginia. Ronnie Legette pleaded guilty to one count […]
WDTV
WVSP asking for help to identify man in connection to thefts
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for help to identify a man connected with alleged thefts in Monongalia County. Troopers said the thefts were from vehicles “in the area of Number 8 Hollow.”. Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to contact...
Texas woman sentenced for role distributing drugs in West Virginia believed to be from Mexico
A Houston woman will spend more than eight years in prison on federal drug charges for her role in a Texas-to-Morgantown drug operation.
Convicted felon charged with firing pistol from moving vehicle in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Fairmont man was charged over the weekend after he allegedly fired a gun multiple times from a moving vehicle in Fairmont. On Nov. 27, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched for a call of shots fired in the area of Walnut Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal […]
New details: Man found dead after suspicious Morgantown crash had multiple stab wounds
The man who was wanted for murder after a suspicious crash on Greenbag Road in Morgantown had a "tumultuous relationship" with the victim, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to a criminal complaint 12 News obtained Monday.
WATCH: West Virginia man catches vehicle driving the wrong way on a highway
7News got some answers after a viral video surfaced on Facebook showing a vehicle driving the wrong side of the road in Marshall County on a highway The driver was coming from Ohio into West Virginia, crossing the Arch Moore Bridge in Moundsville. Officials told 7News that no one was injured after the vehicle went […]
Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at home in Washington County
UPDATE: Brandon Osborne has turned himself in, according to police sources. An arrest warrant has been issued after SWAT responded to a home for a domestic situation in Washington County. Police were first called to the home in the 600 block of Carriage Hill in Peters Township after the woman...
Pittsburgh police investigating fatal shooting after man found dead in street
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting after a man was found dead in the street. Police were called to the 2400 block of Sorrell Street in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. They found an unconscious male with a gunshot wound to the head.
Metro News
Fiery accident in Weston kills three
WESTON, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a fiery crash in Lewis County which claimed three lives. The accident happened on South Main Street in Weston early Friday morning. Weston Police Chief Mike Posey said three adults died in the accident, two males and one female. The names of the victims have not been released pending positive identification.
Texas man admits to role in multi-state drug operation brought down in West Virginia
A Texas man has admitted to his role in a multi-state methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin distribution operation.
