Monongalia County, WV

WDTV

Police release identity of body found in Grafton hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a body found earlier this month in a hit-and-run on Grafton Rd. Authorities have positively identified the victim as 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose. The driver of the vehicle involved...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Police release identity of body found in Monongalia County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, Monongalia County Deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene and the body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner...
Metro News

Mount Clare man arrested, charged after BB gun shooting

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is facing charges after shooting another man twice in the chest with a BB gun during an argument. Authorities allege David Clark, 33, of Mount Clare, shot the victim at a home on Truman Street Tuesday. Deputies from the Harrison County...
MOUNT CLARE, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Body identified in alleged hit-and-run on Grafton Road

A victim of an alleged hit-and-run has been identified more than three weeks after a body was found on Grafton Road near Morgantown. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Michael Mobley, who is also known as Kimmy Rose, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said details were...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Leadership change at Clarksburg PD reported

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Interim Clarksburg City Manager reports the Deputy Chief of Police, Randy Hartley is leaving the department. Hartley had been serving as the Interim Chief since Kiddy took the city manager’s position in April of this year. Hartley’s lasy day on the job will be December...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

WVSP asking for help to identify man in connection to thefts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is asking for help to identify a man connected with alleged thefts in Monongalia County. Troopers said the thefts were from vehicles “in the area of Number 8 Hollow.”. Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity is asked to contact...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fiery accident in Weston kills three

WESTON, W.Va. — An investigation continues into a fiery crash in Lewis County which claimed three lives. The accident happened on South Main Street in Weston early Friday morning. Weston Police Chief Mike Posey said three adults died in the accident, two males and one female. The names of the victims have not been released pending positive identification.
WESTON, WV

