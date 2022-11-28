ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update

Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1. This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line.
Apple Insider

Update your Google Chrome Mac install now

There is another zero-day exploit for Chrome, and Google has issued a security update to fix the vulnerability that is being actively exploited. The company is rolling out the update -- 107.0.5304.121 -- for Windows, Mac. I don't run Chrome often, but strangely, mine was already updated when I launched...
Apple Insider

Claris FileMaker Pro & FileMaker Server updated with macOS Ventura compatibility

The custom database and app-building platform FileMaker by Claris has been updated with full macOS Ventura compatibility. Claris FileMaker Pro and FileMaker Server have been updated to version 19.6.1 with a host of improvements, including macOS Ventura compatibility. The app also now supports the Sign in with Apple authentication option.
Apple Insider

Apple releases iOS 16.1.2 with crash detection improvements

Apple has released iOS 16.1.2 for iPhone only with important security fixes, improved compatibility with wireless carriers, and optimized Crash Detection for the iPhone 14 lineup. The iOS 16.1.2 update is available for the iPhone 8 and up, and it contains important security fixes that Apple will disclose on its...
CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
People

The Hidden Cyber Monday Deals That Only Amazon Prime Members Can Access

And how to unlock them if you’re not a member Prime members, there are bonus Cyber Monday savings included in your membership if you know where to look.  Amazon's Cyber Monday sale features thousands of deals, but there are even more for Prime members. Only subscribers can gain access to Amazon's Just for Prime hub, which is packed with markdowns from every department. Non-members can unlock these extra discounts (and more than 30 other perks) by signing up for a free trial of Prime.   Prime Member-Only Cyber Monday Deals Best...
Apple Insider

iPhone 14 Pro availability improves despite assembler riots

Lead times for the iPhone 14 Pro orders have moderated slightly outside of China, but the ongoing COVID-related labor problems at the main iPhone factory are still a problem. Week 12 of the JP Morgan Apple Product Availability Tracker has seen mixed results across all main iPhone 14 models. On a global basis, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen lead times grow from 2 days in week 11 to 3 days, the Pro and Pro Max saw times reduce to averages of 35 days each from 41 days apiece a week prior.
Apple Insider

Google brings AI testing app to Mac, probably by accident

Google has released its AI Test Kitchen iPadOS app onto the Mac App Store, but it is less likely to be the start of a new wave of apps, and more likely a mistake. Apple wants to make it as easy for developers to bring their iOS apps to the Mac, as it is for macOS users to get the converted iOS apps. Such apps that work on the Mac show up in a Mac App Store search, but the idea has not been an overwhelming success for Apple.
Apple Insider

iPhone 15 rumored to get advanced image sensor from Sony

Sony will reportedly supply Apple with an image sensor for the iPhone 15 that is said to reduce over- and under-exposure. A report on Monday from Nikkei claims that Sony will bring its photography smarts to the iPhone. This would put them in direct competition with Samsung, who already supplies image sensors to Apple.
CNN

The best Cyber Monday deals on Apple iPads to shop right now

Cyber Monday is still a great time to find some hot deals on Apple’s popular tablet. Whether you want to watch movies and shows, handily surf the web, play games or find the best recipes for pumpkin pie, sales are now abound on a few different models, including $100 off on the just-released 2022 iPad Pro.
CNET

5 Cyber Monday Deals to Splurge On: High-Cost Items Worth the $$$

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Not every Cyber Monday deal is worth entertaining. It may be enticing to snatch up a $200 TV, but sometimes retailers are just trying to get of old inventory or they're pawning off lower-quality products. Yet, you can still score some pretty good deals out there on high-quality items -- you might just have to look higher up the price list.
teslarati.com

Twitter launches a new Twitter Beta testing app

Twitter has launched a beta version of its app, and users with iOS can download and beta test the new app. The complete list of required platforms to beta test the new Twitter 2.0 app is as follows:. iOS or iPadOS apps: iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS 13...
Apple Insider

How to enroll in and leave Apple's beta program on iOS & iPadOS

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple allows all users to take part in their beta program foriOS and iPadOS for free. Here's how to take part in the program. Apple has two tiers of beta programs for its operating...
Apple Insider

Whill Model F Travel Chair review: What Apple would make, if it wanted to

We've driven the Whill's Model F power wheelchair nearly daily, over six months. We can say, without a single doubt, that it is the wheelchair that Apple would make, if it was in the market to do so. I am not the one who needs this chair, so a little...
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday: Get a Windows laptop with Microsoft 365 for $89

Great Cyber Monday deals with deep discounts are all around us, but if you’re looking for a particular gem among all the Cyber Monday laptop deals it can be hard to figure out which deals are worth your time. Luckily for you, we have recommendations. For instance, if you’re need of an ultra-portable Windows laptop, you should check out Walmart’s latest deal: a Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook for just $89! And it is indeed a deep discount, as this laptop normally sells for $229. Now that it’s $89, you’ll be left with a hefty savings of $140. Thing is though, this laptop has sold out before. So if you want it at this price, you’ll need to act fast and snap it up as soon as possible.
Apple Insider

How to add relationships to contacts in iOS 16

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You can add another layer of personalization to your contacts by adding their relationship to you on youriPhone. Here is how to set that up. The Contacts app allows you to keep the phone...
PC Magazine

Android Security Flaws Not Patched by Google, Samsung

Google has warned that five security flaws affecting Android smartphones remain unpatched months after being brought to the attention of phone manufacturers. In a blog post, Google’s Project Zero said that the flaws it previously reported in June and July had not been resolved, leaving the users of smartphones belonging to Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Google itself at risk of hacking.

