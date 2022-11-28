ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung. But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.
Aaron Rodgers Reveals If He Wants To Keep Playing

It's been a tough season for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The MVP quarterback has been playing with a broken thumb and, now, he's dealing with a painful oblique injury. With the Packers way out of the playoff hunt, does he really want to continue playing through the pain?
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter's Reaction to His & Gisele's Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a 'Happy Face'

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Green Bay Packers work out local quarterback

It certainly sounds like the Green Bay Packers will have Aaron Rodgers to start this weekend against the Chicago Bears. However, if his thumb and rib injuries cause problems, they’ll turn to Jordan Love to lead the way. But in case the team needs to look at their depth chart in case of an emergency, they’ve worked out a quarterback who might be able to help.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 13, 2022: Model says start Isiah Pacheco, but sit Jeff Wilson

After winning back-to-back NFL MVP awards and leading plenty of owners to championships in the process, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was showing no signs of slowing down heading into his 18th season. However, anybody who drafted Rodgers has been sorely disappointed with his productivity and position in the Fantasy football rankings. If you're searching for a quarterback to stream, who are your options this week? A reliable set of Week 13 Fantasy football picks can help you address those pressing roster needs and also ensure that you nail your Fantasy football start-sit decisions to optimize your Week 13 Fantasy football rankings. So before setting your Week 13 Fantasy football lineups, be sure to check out the Week 13 Fantasy football rankings from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Kelly Stafford Reacts to Matthew Stafford's Return to NFL Concussion Protocol

Watch: NFL Rams Coach Sean McVay Helps Donate $50K to Support Ukraine. Kelly Stafford isn't playing games when it comes to her husband's health. More than a week after Matthew Stafford was placed in NFL concussion protocol for the second time this season, Kelly shared her thoughts on the Los Angeles Rams quarterback's possible return to the field.
Breaking: Big Ten Announces 2022 Coach Of The Year

Jim Harbaugh is riding the high of beating Ohio State right into being named the 2022 Big Ten Coach of the Year. On Tuesday, the Big Ten announced the Michigan coach as the best in the conference, as selected by coaches and the media. Or maybe, in the country. At 12-0, the Wolverines won 12 games ...
Packers' Romeo Doubs: Back at practice

Doubs (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. Doubs was a near-every-down player before suffering his ankle injury Week 9, but he was trending down even before getting hurt and likely will be returning to a smaller role now that fellow rookie Christian Watson is thriving across from veteran wideout Allen Lazard. The Packers also have Randall Cobb in the slot, potentially making Doubs the No. 4 receiver when he returns. Depending on how he progresses in practice this week, Doubs could be back in action as soon as this Sunday in Chicago.
