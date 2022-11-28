ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

State lawmaker first Democrat to file for KY attorney general's race

By By Steve Bittenbender | The Center Square contributor
 2 days ago

(The Center Square) – A Kentucky state lawmaker announced Monday she will run for attorney general next year.

State Rep. Pamela Stevenson, D-Louisville, said on Twitter she has filed the paperwork. With that, she becomes the first Democrat to seek the office on next year’s ballot.

“The attorney general is the ‘People’s Lawyer.’ The people of Kentucky need their lawyer to be focused on fighting for them, not the special interests,” she said. “I’m looking forward to traveling the commonwealth and having conversations with Kentuckians about what matters to them.”

Earlier this month, the retired Air Force colonel won her second term in the General Assembly, running unopposed to represent the 43rd district, which covers parts of Louisville’s West End and downtown.

According to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, Stevenson becomes the third to file for the office. She formally filed her statement of spending intent a week ago.

On the Republican side, former U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman is running. Incumbent Attorney General Daniel Cameron is listed on KREF records, but Cameron has announced plans to run for governor instead.

Cameron is one of a dozen Republicans so far to seek the gubernatorial nomination. The most recent announcement in that race was Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, who filed last week.

Keck’s platform includes investing in tourism and quality-of-life initiatives, which he believes will spur more growth across the state. That plan includes offering tax incentives for businesses that offer paid maternal and paternal leave.

“Creating pro-family workplaces will go a long way in solving the workforce crisis,” he said. “Tiffany (Keck’s wife) and I understand the struggle of the working family and want to create policies rooted in faith and values that help strengthen this important institution.”

Among the other notable candidates in the GOP gubernatorial race are state Auditor Mike Harmon, state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, state Rep. Savannah Maddox and former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft.

On the Democratic side, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear is planning a re-election campaign. Brian Hockensmith has filed a primary challenge.

The primary for the gubernatorial, attorney general and other statewide races is set for May 16, with the winners advancing to the Nov. 7 general election.

The deadline to file for the primaries is Jan. 6 at 4 pm ET.

The Center Square

The Center Square

