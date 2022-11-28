Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
On the Cross Bronx Expressway, a fiery collision left one person dead.Raj GuleriaNew York City, NY
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Related
Manalapan, New Jersey is Home to a Cute Little Christmas Wonderland
This may be the cutest Christmas Tree Farm I've ever seen. Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas season is officially on. New Jersey is home to so many amazing holiday activities, but this is definitely one of the best looking ones I've seen. I was browsing TikTok when I...
Transport Yourself Into A Hallmark Movie At This NJ Christmas Village
It’s officially the holiday season and it’s about that time to cram in every single holiday-inspired activity before December 25!. I feel like everywhere you turn this time of year in New Jersey, there’s always a place to pull over that's decorated in snowmen and lights. I know we are all biased and have that one specific Christmas shop or village that they’re indebted to, but this is one I found online that you for sure need to stop by when you’re in the area.
These are 17 of the best NJ downtowns for holiday shopping
One thing is for certain: New Jersey has a lot of downtowns and many, if not all of them, are worth a visit. Now, that it's December, it's time to get serious and get that Christmas shopping done. Instead of getting a gift card or throwing cash in a card, why not get that special someone something unique, quirky, charming, or all of the above?
Popular New Jersey winter village returns for 2022
It gets cold in New Jersey in the winter, but instead of dreading (or avoiding) it, some choose to celebrate it. Such is the case for the winter village event happening in Newark running now until Jan. 31, 2023. The winter village proved to be such a success the last...
Almost Done! Cinnaholic in Marlton NJ Hopes To Open Dec. 2022 or Early 2023
Can't wait for this! Looks like Marlton New Jersey might get a lot sweeter before the end of the year!. Cinnaholic, a 100% vegan, plant-based gourmet cinnamon bun and specialty pastry brand as seen on Shark Tank, is gearing up for a new location in Marlton! Earlier this year they were under construction preparing for their opening.
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
Another big NJ store is closing forever
As New Jersey malls continue their struggles to get shoppers in the door, another anchor brand is calling it quits and leaving the Garden State. The discount retailer Shopper's Find has announced the closure of its store at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne. Willowbrook was already suffering after the closure...
Car washes opening in Lacey, Mt. Holly and Woodbridge, NJ
Something new and shiny is coming to the Jersey Shore and along with it could be your car as well. Spark Car Wash, which has locations in Sicklerville and Woodland Park, is adding four other car washes in the Garden State. The company says they have an environmentally friendly way...
Fresh n’ Crispy! The BEST Fried Chicken in NJ is at This Family-Run Hidden Gem
There are fewer things more satisfying and comforting than biting into a fresh, hot, crunchy, perfectly piece of good old fried chicken!. Perfecting that piece of fried chicken takes years of expereience, practice and love! And after 70 years, this hidden gem inside a flea market has perfected that practice.
The Most Amazing Old Fashioned Christmas Town Is Right In New Jersey
This town has a Santa Run, a beautiful Christmas house tour, and train rides, and is a great day trip from Ocean and Monmouth counties!. Are you finally getting into the Christmas spirit?. Decorating the house, putting up the tree, listening to your favorite Christmas songs, and making cookies are...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
Cake Boss vending machines are now at NJ rest stops
The last time I wrote about Cake Boss Buddy Valastro, l was giving an update on his freak accident hand injury. He had what you could call a crinjury (cringe injury) when bowling alley equipment in his home jammed and he tried to clear it himself. A part impaled his hand and it was one hell of an ordeal for the celebrity baker from Hoboken.
Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location
Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
fsrmagazine.com
Margaritas Mexican Restaurants Signs Multi-Unit Deal for New Jersey
Margaritas Mexican Restaurants, a popular 35-year-old Northeast full-service brand known for its inviting and authentic Mexican atmosphere, scratch kitchen and the best margaritas outside of Mexico, announced the signing of a multi-unit franchise agreement including its two existing New Jersey restaurants located in Toms River and Metuchen, plus three new locations to open in the state by 2028.
Will it Snow on Christmas in South Jersey?
Some kids, little and big, hope Santa Claus will deliver snow on December 25th and give us a White Christmas. Others wish for anything BUT. So, will it snow on Christmas in South Jersey? Here's what the experts are predicting. Who better to consult than The Old Farmer's Almanac?. According...
5 magical holiday light shows in NJ that you cannot miss
Now that it’s officially the holiday season it's time to take a look at your calendars and begin planning fun activities to do with friends and family. One of my favorite winter activities has always been checking out the light shows around New Jersey. It’s almost like it’s not the holiday season without them.
Happy Holidays? NJ residents get a scary Post Office warning
For many, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, a time of peace and harmony, but it’s also a time when thieves are stealing mail out of post office boxes and off of front stoops across New Jersey. U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District,...
Mansion owned by Starbucks executive goes up in flames in NJ
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP — A mansion owned by a Starbucks executive went up in flames early Friday morning. Fire broke out at the 6,300-square-foot home on Madison Avenue. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived around 1:35 a.m. Units and tankers from several surrounding communities in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania provided assistance.
94.5 PST
Princeton, NJ
22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wpst.com
Comments / 0