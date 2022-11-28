ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxnard, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

VIDEO: A look inside Amazon's fulfillment center in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. - Cyber Monday is officially underway!. Dubbed the "Super Bowl" for the world's largest online retailer, Cyber Monday deals are offering discounts as steep as 50% off some items. You don't need to be a Prime member to shop Amazon's deals, but there are exclusive deals for Prime...
OXNARD, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Shopping Center Totaling More Than 150,000 SQFT Up for Sale in Ventura

A more than 150,000 square foot retail center in Ventura is back on the market after last trading for $50 million. According to a listing from Newmark, Poinsettia Plaza is back up for sale, offering the opportunity to acquire a grocery anchored shopping center that is nearly fully occupied. Located...
VENTURA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

A Ventura Holiday Tradition Will Rocket to Outer Space

OCEAN, MEET THE UNIVERSE: You don't have to stretch too far to find true commonalities between the Big Water and the Vast Out There. The H2O-filled parts of our planet and the far-reaching corners of the cosmos are both filled with wonder, majesty, and mystery, and riding the science wave through both topics can give anyone a thrill. But finding those places where the splashy side of our home turf meets what's beyond the stratosphere isn't always simple, unless, of course, the holidays are near and a particular place chooses to cheerily wed the two concepts. And Ventura Harbor will merrily do just that when its popular Parade of Lights sails over two mid-December nights. True, all of California's famous boat parades are known for their light displays, but the Ventura two-nighter has a theme that'll make a sci-fi fan's heart take flight: Prepare to travel "Out of This World!" as you watch the festive vessels float by.
VENTURA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

The SoCal 5: Restaurants with a view

A timeless treasure in Hollywood, Yamishiro sits up high in the Hollywood Hills. Contemporary Japanese cuisine comes with a picturesque setting of the LA skyline and mountaintop views, plus a charming courtyard that makes it the quintessential restaurant for your next special occasion in Los Angeles. With plenty of open-air seating, Yamishiro is open for dinner every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report

LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Scammers targeting California Middle Class Tax Refund payments: AG

LOS ANGELES - Californians are being warned of scammers targeting Middle Class Tax Refund payments. In a statement, Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert warning of the "bad actors hoping to take advantage" of those still awaiting the one-time inflation relief payments. "Do not be fooled. Know what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Pepe's Reopened Today!

I spoke to the owner of Pepe’s in Goleta yesterday. She said that after 2 years of being closed, they are supposed to reopen today.
GOLETA, CA
LATACO

The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles

It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles

You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale

••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KTLA.com

Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th

The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Third Street Promenade

When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy