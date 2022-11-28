Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A mother who disappeared last week found deadkandelSimi Valley, CA
foxla.com
VIDEO: A look inside Amazon's fulfillment center in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - Cyber Monday is officially underway!. Dubbed the "Super Bowl" for the world's largest online retailer, Cyber Monday deals are offering discounts as steep as 50% off some items. You don't need to be a Prime member to shop Amazon's deals, but there are exclusive deals for Prime...
theregistrysocal.com
Shopping Center Totaling More Than 150,000 SQFT Up for Sale in Ventura
A more than 150,000 square foot retail center in Ventura is back on the market after last trading for $50 million. According to a listing from Newmark, Poinsettia Plaza is back up for sale, offering the opportunity to acquire a grocery anchored shopping center that is nearly fully occupied. Located...
NBC Los Angeles
A Ventura Holiday Tradition Will Rocket to Outer Space
OCEAN, MEET THE UNIVERSE: You don't have to stretch too far to find true commonalities between the Big Water and the Vast Out There. The H2O-filled parts of our planet and the far-reaching corners of the cosmos are both filled with wonder, majesty, and mystery, and riding the science wave through both topics can give anyone a thrill. But finding those places where the splashy side of our home turf meets what's beyond the stratosphere isn't always simple, unless, of course, the holidays are near and a particular place chooses to cheerily wed the two concepts. And Ventura Harbor will merrily do just that when its popular Parade of Lights sails over two mid-December nights. True, all of California's famous boat parades are known for their light displays, but the Ventura two-nighter has a theme that'll make a sci-fi fan's heart take flight: Prepare to travel "Out of This World!" as you watch the festive vessels float by.
spectrumnews1.com
The SoCal 5: Restaurants with a view
A timeless treasure in Hollywood, Yamishiro sits up high in the Hollywood Hills. Contemporary Japanese cuisine comes with a picturesque setting of the LA skyline and mountaintop views, plus a charming courtyard that makes it the quintessential restaurant for your next special occasion in Los Angeles. With plenty of open-air seating, Yamishiro is open for dinner every day from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
foxla.com
2 California cities top list of places homebuyers want to leave: report
LOS ANGELES - People are looking to relocate from San Francisco and Los Angeles the most compared to any other city in the United States. A new report by Redfin found San Francisco topped the list of all cities in America where homebuyers are looking to relocate from. Los Angeles ranked second, followed by New York, Washington, D.C. and Boston. The rankings were determined by net outflow, a measure of how many more Redfin users looked to leave an area than move in.
Inside a Titanic replica in LA; Blockbuster pop-up; The Cat & Fiddle turns 40!
KTLA’s Samantha Cortese and Andy Riesmeyer have some great ideas for celebrating the upcoming weekend..by embracing the past! British pub The Cat & Fiddle celebrates 40 years of operation in Hollywood. Come for frosty brews, homemade fish and chips, and World Cup on TV in proper pubby coziness. Make it a Blockbuster night at Bucketlister’s […]
kclu.org
It's little known in the Tri-Counties, but Oxnard company is world-famous for helping to make music
The sounds of saws, presses, sanders, and paint brushes are music to a team of workers at a little known factory in Oxnard. The sounds of this plant literally will morph into the sounds of music. The business is Drum Workshop, also known as DW. The five decade old company...
foxla.com
Scammers targeting California Middle Class Tax Refund payments: AG
LOS ANGELES - Californians are being warned of scammers targeting Middle Class Tax Refund payments. In a statement, Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a consumer alert warning of the "bad actors hoping to take advantage" of those still awaiting the one-time inflation relief payments. "Do not be fooled. Know what...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Pepe's Reopened Today!
I spoke to the owner of Pepe’s in Goleta yesterday. She said that after 2 years of being closed, they are supposed to reopen today.
Famous Musician Selling Unique $6 Million Dollar Los Angeles Home
It's literally got a view of the Hollywood sign in California baby and is a celebrity owned house that is currently on-sale and waiting to be snatched up with, "unparalleled 270 views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown Los Angeles, Sofi stadium, and the Sunset strip, 6909 Oporto is truly one of a kind.
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
welikela.com
Things To Do For Christmas Season in Los Angeles
You can quibble about whether L.A. has seasons (we say it does) but one thing you can’t argue is that there are A LOT of people around these parts who love Christmas How do we know? Well, let’s just say you should see our email inbox. That said,...
foxla.com
Influencer David Dobrik opens brick and mortar pizza shop on Sunset Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - Crowds of people lined up along the Sunset Strip for miles earlier this month. Some towards the front camped out for nearly four days. Others drove as far as six hours. And what for? A slice of pizza from their favorite YouTuber. David Dobrik, who boasts more...
kclu.org
The festive concert 'with a purpose' coming to Santa Barbara this holiday season
Grace, 24, contracted a virus when she was in her senior year at high school that spread to her spine, which left her paralyzed from the neck down. Since then she has dedicated herself to finding enlightenment and inspiring others through art and music. It's the 5th time she's spearheaded...
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
Eater
Reopened 136-Year-Old Former Stagecoach Stop Is a Big Deal for Santa Ynez Wine Country
A reimagined old stagecoach stop is taking the Central Coast’s busy wine region by storm. Mattei’s Tavern has reopened as of November 18 in once-sleepy Los Olivos, located in the heart of Santa Barbara County’s wine community, bringing with it California ranch cuisine with plenty of luxury touches.
sitelinesb.com
Another Santa Barbara Hotel Is for Sale
••• Sullivan Goss‘s annual 100 Grand show, with “100 works of art under $1000,” opens today at 9 a.m.: “Everything will go live on the website at the same time that the doors open. Those who wish to inspect the work in person will be let in on that Monday at 9 a.m. sharp. Crowd limits may apply. […] Last year, the gallery was astonished to see that almost 50% of the exhibition sold on the first day.” One of the participating artists is Chris Peters, whose “Early Sunday Morning” painting is above (and probably not in the show).
KTLA.com
Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th
The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
CBS News
Look At This: Third Street Promenade
When it comes to the signature Southern California shopping experience, the Third Street Promenade still ranks near the very top. Desmond Shaw teaches us a little bit about this open-air mall, nestled right next to the Santa Monica coast.
foxla.com
Man who climbed LA hotel explains why he did it
Maison Deschamps was seen Tuesday morning free climbing the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown LA. He talked to FOX 11's Hailey Winslow about why he did it.
