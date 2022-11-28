Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Circling Central Plaza on the Shopper DropperH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Red tide continues to wreak havoc on Suncoast beaches and towns, resulting in fish deaths.EddyEvonAnonymousManatee County, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Holiday man found laying in St. Pete driveway with multiple gunshot wounds
A man from Holiday was found laying in the driveway of a St. Pete home with multiple gunshot wounds.
Pinellas County man arrested, accused of attempted murder: PCSO
A St. Petersburg man was arrested after being accused of attempted murder, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).
Woman held captive in Dover rescued; man arrested, deputies say
The agency said it received multiple calls about a woman who was being held against her will at a home in the 1300 block of Wilkinson Drive.
Mysuncoast.com
DUI suspect nabbed after going 102 mph, Sarasota Police say
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police released a photo of a radar gun readout Monday showing a driver was stopped recently after being clocked at 102 mph in a 45 mph zone. In a Twitter post, police say the incident happened last week in the 2700 block of Tamiami Trail, north of Webber Street. The driver, who they did not identify, was arrested for DUI and reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration of .171. The legal limit is 0.08.
Man hospitalized following St. Pete shooting
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in St. Petersburg Tuesday night, authorities say. At around 5 p.m., Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home near 58th Avenue North and 66th Lane North on a report of a domestic situation involving a gun.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Graffiti artist leaves his calling card
Criminal mischief: Graffiti sprayed on a location on Legacy Trail brought police to the location where a city staff member said a volunteer reported previously seeing graffiti sprayed there. The officer walked to the part of the trail where there were numerous “tags” advertising the creator "@itsDBob" sprayed in red paint.
Sarasota police: Drunk driver arrested for going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone
SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police are reminding people to never get behind the wheel drunk after they arrested a driver going more than 50 mph over the speed limit. Last week, a night shift officer stopped a driver going 102 mph in a 45-mph zone on U.S. 41 near Webber Street, the Sarasota Police Department wrote in a tweet.
"You're gonna think I'm drunk," video shows previous arrest of crash suspect
Fox 4 Investigates obtained the dash cam videos of Cassandra Smith’s DUI arrest in Palm Beach County in April of 2021.
iontb.com
Man shoots brother multiple times and now charged with attempted murder
Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are on scene of a shooting incident in Unincorporated St. Petersburg. The initial report of a domestic situation came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 5820 66th Lane North. According to detectives, when deputies arrived on...
Today in history: 33 years since Florida’s woman serial killer started murders
33 years ago, one of Florida's few female serial killer started murdering men. The murders occurred over one year and left seven men dead.
Florida woman dies days after houseguest allegedly attacks her with hatchet
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man faces a murder charge after he allegedly attacked a woman with a hatchet, causing her to die from her injuries. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 10:36 a.m., deputies went to a residence on 24th Street North, Lot 230, regarding an attempted murder. When they arrived, deputies reportedly found a 56-year-old woman "with a hatchet protruding from her head."
Bradenton police locate missing 7-year-old girl
Police have located a 7-year-old girl who went missing in Bradenton on Monday.
Tampa police chief memo says mute function on body worn cameras can't be tracked
The mute function has caused controversy around the country in highly sensitive situations
St. Pete man arrested for killing woman with hatchet, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman attacked with a hatchet in her home days before Thanksgiving has died from her injuries. Now, her accused killer is set to face a murder charge. Just after 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Pinellas County deputies responded to a home near the corner of...
Tampa woman killed after crashing into trees off I-75
A Tampa woman died Tuesday morning after her SUV crashed off of I-75 in Collier County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Complaints pile up against driving school, as parents claim their teens were left waiting
All Florida Safety Institute is in the spotlight as customers want to know why instructors stopped showing up for lessons and why the company stopped answering their calls.
Woman accused of driving recklessly towards Turkey Trot racers
A woman was arrested on Thanksgiving after driving recklessly towards a 5K Turkey Trot while fleeing police.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for possession after stopped for speeding
A man from Sarasota was pulled over in Crystal River just past midnight Thursday, Nov. 24, after he was caught speeding down North Citrus Avenue only to be found with cocaine and marijuana in his car. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove past the defendant, 27-year-old Cody Galloway, and...
Clearwater Man Gets Over 22 Years For Possessing Firearm As A Felon
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Aunyis Cherry, 27, Clearwater, has been sentenced to 22 years and 11 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Cherry also has been ordered to forfeit the firearm.
With Florida’s lead Oath Keeper facing prison time, another Tampa Bay defendant remains eager for his day in court
Kelly Meggs, retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown and many other Oath Keepers claimed they went to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, to provide security for speakers at the "Stop the Steal" rally.
Comments / 2