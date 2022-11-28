Read full article on original website
Depending on the location and type of restaurant, the average per-hour wage for a waitress can range from $5 to $11. While some states have a minimum wage of $14 per hour, individuals in the service industry usually bring home less than that; most survive off tips. According to Adia, a waiter or waitress can average around $700.00 a week in tips. One Alabama waitress is proving that to be an easy feat.
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
Employees have nicknamed a baby “Nugget,” after she was delivered in an Atlanta McDonald’s. Alandria Worthy tells WXIA-TV that her labor was intensifying and her fiancé was driving her to the hospital Wednesday morning when they stopped so she could use the bathroom at the fast food restaurant.
A Chick-Fil-A Customer Wasn't Happy With Her Order, So the Manager Sent a New One to Her House for Free: 'That's How You Reconcile the Problem'
One TikToker is going viral after sharing a story about an order gone wrong and how the chain's manager fixed it, even capturing the attention of the delivery driver himself.
After craving a hamburger, 8-year old decides to drive himself to restaurant
What would you do if you found out your 8-year old child took your car?. A hamburger was all that an Ohioan child of eight years old wanted one night in 2017. So, when his parents went to bed, he made the decision to steal their car and try to drive himself and his sister, who was four at the time, to the nearest McDonald's.
Texas Roadhouse Server Shows How Much She Makes on a Slow Night, Sparking Pay Debate
A TikToker by the name of Jools (@joolieannie) posted a now viral TikTok showing what she makes in a single shift working at Texas Roadhouse. The server stated that she was fresh out of training and ended up only working three hours during a day with low customer traffic, but still managed to pull in a decent amount of money for the time she spent there.
Self-Identified Cracker Barrel Employees Share TikTok Videos Accusing Company of Discriminatory Practices
The videos share alleged “code words” for discriminatory labeling of restaurant customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and TheDailyMeal.com.
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza
Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at a North Carolina barbecue restaurant
A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.
Chipotle Allegedly ’Insulted” a 7-Year-Old Over a “Spoon Full of Steak” in a TikTok Video
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:DailyDotand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Woman Shares Her Order Fail on DoorDash That Delivered a Single Slice of McDonald’s Cheese in a Box
A woman who ordered a Happy Meal through the DoorDash delivery app was surprised to find that she had accidentally ordered just a slice of American cheese in a box, rather than the whole burger.
Shake Shack Customer Says Self-Checkout Kiosk Asked Her To Leave a Tip After Ordering Own Food
Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.
You Can Now Buy Arby's Crinkle Fries & Horsey Sauce at the Grocery Store
Even though they were only recently introduced to the menu, Arby's Crinkle Fries have made an immediate impact. Now, no matter when you have a craving for some of Arby's Crinkle Fries, you can have them. The chain will now have Frozen Crinkle Fries available at select grocery stores, according to Brand Eating.
A Beloved Taco Bell Discontinued Menu Item Is Coming Back This Week
Taco Bell fans are now just days away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito. The fast food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be...
‘Cobra Kai’ Mansion Backyard for Rent: You Can Party at the LaRusso House! (PHOTOS)
The backyard of the famous LaRusso house from Netflix's Cobra Kai is now available to rent as your personal party pad. The mansion featured on Cobra Kai has opened its luxurious backyard for rent via swimming pool rental service Swimply. As seen in the popular Netflix series, Villa Flora features...
"It Helped Me Cut Back Without Feeling Deprived": People Are Revealing The Money-Saving Tip They Swear By, And I Feel Richer Already
"Leave the house less. Literally every time I leave the house I spend at least $100."
The Internet Is Absolutely Roasting Taco Bell's Disappointing Enchirito
Ah, Taco Bell, home of the heavenly Mexican Pizza, the elusive Nacho Fries, the OG crunchy taco. There's simply no denying that Taco Bell has a lot of great options on its menu. However, as is the case with all fast food restaurants, for each great menu item, there's a not-so-great menu item. Yeah, we're talking about the enchirito.
I tried Taco Bell's new menu items so you don't have to: Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito, Enchirito, Nacho Fries
*This is a review based on actual Taco Bell menu items I ate firsthand; used with permission. Taco Bell Spicy Double Steak Grilled Cheese BurritoImage by author Tracey Folly. See that plump burrito in the above picture? That's the new Taco Bell Spicy Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. It's big and heavy, holds together nicely, and requires two hands to handle properly unless you're like me. I ate mine with a knife and a fork.
Woman Reacts to Odd Text Messages After Grubhub Driver Admits Eating Her Taco Bell Order
A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing a text conversation between her and a GrubHub driver who apparently ate the Taco Bell she ordered. The video by the Tiktoker, who goes by @ihitrockbottom, has been seen more than 556,000 times.
