Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger officially opens today

The day that Whataburger fans in metro Atlanta have been waiting for has arrived.

The popular Texas chain opens its Kennesaw location at 11 a.m. Monday. The restaurant at 705 Town Park Lane is the first of several locations that Whataburger plans to open within the next year.

“Our team couldn’t be more excited to make history and open Whataburger’s doors to the Atlanta community, said Johnson. For those visiting us for the very first time, we always recommend starting with the #1, our namesake burger, but you can’t go wrong with any decision when it comes to fresh, made-to-order meals from Whataburger,” operating partner Rydell Johnson said.

The Kennesaw will only offer drive-thru service with two lanes but plans to open the dining room and curbside at a later date.

The restaurant says it is expecting heavy traffic in the area and will have extra help directing the traffic.

Before Monday, the only location operated in the state was located in Thomasville, near the Florida state line.

These additional locations are set to open in 2023:

503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga. 30040

SEQ Buford Dr and Exchange Dr, Buford, Ga. 30519

3321 Lexington Rd, Athens, Ga. 30605

3201 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Ga. 30606

100 Pottery Rd, Commerce, Ga. 30529

15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534

